NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 20, 2021 _____ 875 FPUS51 KALY 210808 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 210807 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 407 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021 NYZ033-212000- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 407 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...A chance of sleet this morning. Snow or rain. Additional snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ052-212000- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 407 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ058-212000- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 407 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling to around 40 this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Blustery and much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ065-212000- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 407 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ041-212000- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 407 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ038-212000- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 407 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ032-212000- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 407 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ042-212000- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 407 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Snow likely. Rain or sleet likely this morning, then rain this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow or rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ083-212000- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 407 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely this morning, then showers this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers or a chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ043-212000- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 407 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely this morning, then rain showers this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ084-212000- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 407 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers or a chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ082-212000- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 407 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Rain or snow likely or a chance of sleet this morning, then rain or snow this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ039-212000- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 407 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Rain showers. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ040-212000- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 407 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Rain showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ047-212000- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 407 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Rain showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ048-212000- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 407 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ049-212000- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 407 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ050-212000- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 407 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ051-212000- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 407 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 this afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ053-212000- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 407 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ054-212000- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 407 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs around 50. Temperature falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ060-212000- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 407 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ061-212000- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 407 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ059-212000- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 407 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ063-212000- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 407 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the evening. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ064-212000- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 407 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ066-212000- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 407 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around 30. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$