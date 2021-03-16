NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 15, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

315 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021

NYZ033-162000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

315 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 18. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows

around 15. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ052-162000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

315 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow after midnight.

Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ058-162000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

315 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain this afternoon.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulation.

Colder with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Colder with

highs around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ065-162000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

315 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ041-162000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

315 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ038-162000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

315 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain or a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the evening.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ032-162000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

315 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Much colder with lows

around 15. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ042-162000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

315 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ083-162000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

315 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ043-162000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

315 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ084-162000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

315 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ082-162000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

315 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow this afternoon. Not as cold with highs around 30.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ039-162000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

315 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ040-162000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

315 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ047-162000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

315 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain or a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the evening.

Not as cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow after midnight.

Light snow accumulation possible. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cooler with

highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ048-162000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

315 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow after midnight.

Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ049-162000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

315 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ050-162000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

315 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ051-162000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

315 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Not as

cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow after midnight.

Light snow accumulation possible. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Colder with

highs around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ053-162000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

315 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ054-162000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

315 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Light

snow accumulation possible. Much colder with lows around 20. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Much colder

with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ060-162000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

315 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ061-162000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

315 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ059-162000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

315 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ063-162000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

315 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Not as

cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ064-162000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

315 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain or a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the evening.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ066-162000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

315 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

$$

