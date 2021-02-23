NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 22, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

415 AM EST Tue Feb 23 2021

NYZ033-232100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

415 AM EST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow

showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

NYZ052-232100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

415 AM EST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow or rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ058-232100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

415 AM EST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow or

rain showers likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around

an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ065-232100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

415 AM EST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

snow or rain showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ041-232100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

415 AM EST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow or

rain showers likely this afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

NYZ038-232100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

415 AM EST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with lows

around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Colder with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

NYZ032-232100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

415 AM EST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Total

snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

rain or snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Colder with highs in

the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ042-232100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

415 AM EST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a

chance of snow or rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ083-232100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

415 AM EST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a

chance of snow or rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

NYZ043-232100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

415 AM EST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a

chance of snow or rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

NYZ084-232100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

415 AM EST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a

chance of snow or rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

NYZ082-232100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

415 AM EST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow

showers likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 15. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ039-232100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

415 AM EST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow

showers likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an

inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ040-232100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

415 AM EST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow

showers likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an

inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ047-232100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

415 AM EST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow or

rain showers likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around

an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ048-232100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

415 AM EST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow

showers likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an

inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ049-232100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

415 AM EST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow or

rain showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

NYZ050-232100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

415 AM EST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

snow or rain showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

NYZ051-232100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

415 AM EST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow

showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ053-232100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

415 AM EST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow or

rain showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

NYZ054-232100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

415 AM EST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

snow showers likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around

an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

15 to 20. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ060-232100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

415 AM EST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow or

rain showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

NYZ061-232100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

415 AM EST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

snow or rain showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ059-232100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

415 AM EST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then rain or

snow showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

NYZ063-232100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

415 AM EST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then snow showers likely

or a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ064-232100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

415 AM EST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

snow or rain showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

NYZ066-232100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

415 AM EST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

snow or rain showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

