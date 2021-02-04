NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 3, 2021

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

335 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

NYZ033-042100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

335 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cold with highs

around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 12. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 13. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower

20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

$$

NYZ052-042100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

335 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 17. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ058-042100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

335 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cold with highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 19. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after

midnight. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower

20s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ065-042100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

335 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 18. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs around 40.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower

30s.

$$

NYZ041-042100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

335 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid

30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 17. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

or snow showers in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an

inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s.

$$

NYZ038-042100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

335 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 18.

Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 15. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ032-042100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

335 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cold with highs

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 14. Temperature rising into the lower 20s

after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 13. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with highs in

the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Cold. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 20.

$$

NYZ042-042100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

335 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 14. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature around 15. Temperature rising

to around 15 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ083-042100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

335 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 17. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely or a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ043-042100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

335 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 17. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely or a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 10 above. Temperature rising to

around 15 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ084-042100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

335 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 17. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ082-042100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

335 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the mid

30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Cold. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Near steady

temperature around 20.

$$

NYZ039-042100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

335 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 16. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 16. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the

lower 20s.

$$

NYZ040-042100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

335 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 15. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ047-042100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

335 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cold with highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Temperature rising into the mid

20s after midnight. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the mid

20s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 15. Highs

around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ048-042100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

335 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ049-042100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

335 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 17. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 30.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ050-042100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

335 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 16. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 30.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ051-042100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

335 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cold with highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature 15 to 20. Temperature rising

to around 20 after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ053-042100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

335 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 19. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ054-042100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

335 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 17. Temperature rising into the lower 20s

after midnight. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

likely or a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature 15 to 20. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ060-042100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

335 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 18. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ061-042100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

335 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 19. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ059-042100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

335 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 19. Temperature rising into the lower 20s

after midnight. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ063-042100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

335 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 20. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after

midnight. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ064-042100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

335 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 18. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ066-042100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

335 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 18. Temperature rising into the lower 20s

after midnight. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper

20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather