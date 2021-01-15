NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 14, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

358 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021

NYZ033-152100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

358 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow or rain in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Numerous snow showers, mainly in the morning. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 30. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with

lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the

lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows 5 to

10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ052-152100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

358 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then

rain or snow after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 30. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

NYZ058-152100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

358 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow or rain after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain likely, mainly in the

morning. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible. Highs in

the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 30. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

NYZ065-152100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

358 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

NYZ041-152100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

358 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then

rain or snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 30. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

NYZ038-152100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

358 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in

the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Numerous snow showers. Light snow accumulation possible.

Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with scattered

snow showers. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

NYZ032-152100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

358 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Numerous snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with lows

15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with

scattered snow showers. Cold. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows 5 to

10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

NYZ042-152100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

358 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold. Near steady

temperature around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Cold. Lows around 15. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ083-152100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

358 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ043-152100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

358 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening,

then rain or snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

around 40. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ084-152100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

358 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then

rain or snow after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to

east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 30. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

NYZ082-152100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

358 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold. Near steady

temperature around 30. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs

around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers

in the morning. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ039-152100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

358 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers

in the morning. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ040-152100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

358 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then snow or

rain after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow, mainly in the morning. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Brisk with

highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers

in the morning. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ047-152100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

358 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow or

rain after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow or rain, mainly in the morning. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers

in the morning. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ048-152100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

358 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then

snow or rain after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow, mainly in the morning. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Blustery with

highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ049-152100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

358 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then

rain or snow after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ050-152100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

358 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then

rain or snow after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east around 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 30. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

NYZ051-152100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

358 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the evening, then

rain or snow after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow, mainly in the morning.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ053-152100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

358 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ054-152100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

358 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to east 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely or a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Blustery with highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ060-152100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

358 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

NYZ061-152100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

358 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in

the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ059-152100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

358 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then rain or snow or

sleet after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

NYZ063-152100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

358 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow or rain after

midnight. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely, mainly in the

morning. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

NYZ064-152100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

358 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

NYZ066-152100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

358 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Near

steady temperature around 40. Temperature falling into the upper 30s

in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

