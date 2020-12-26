NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 25, 2020

_____

188 FPUS51 KALY 260841

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 260839

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

339 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

NYZ033-262100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

339 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM

EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows around 13. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 20. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow or rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature

around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 20s

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow or rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Temperature falling to

around 30 in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ052-262100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

339 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ058-262100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

339 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature around

18. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy and not as cool with lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ065-262100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

339 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising to around 30 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ041-262100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

339 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

NYZ038-262100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

339 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning. Much

colder with highs around 30. Southwest winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow or rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 40. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ032-262100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

339 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM

EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Snow likely. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches.

Cold with lows around 14. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow or rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

30s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 15 to 20.

Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ042-262100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

339 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature

around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Temperature rising to around 40 after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

NYZ083-262100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

339 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

NYZ043-262100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

339 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy this afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Southwest winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

NYZ084-262100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

339 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

NYZ082-262100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

339 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow or rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature

around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain or snow in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

NYZ039-262100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

339 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Cold with lows around 19. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow or rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ040-262100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

339 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Much colder with highs around 30. Southwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

NYZ047-262100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

339 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

NYZ048-262100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

339 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ049-262100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

339 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ050-262100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

339 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ051-262100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

339 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ053-262100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

339 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ054-262100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

339 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ060-262100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

339 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows around 19. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ061-262100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

339 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 18. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ059-262100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

339 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows around 19. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ063-262100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

339 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ064-262100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

339 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ066-262100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

339 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather