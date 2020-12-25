NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 24, 2020 _____ 981 FPUS51 KALY 250922 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 250921 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 421 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020 NYZ033-252100- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 421 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain this morning, then numerous showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow and rain showers in the evening. Much colder with lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with lows around 16. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ052-252100- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 421 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain this morning, then numerous showers this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 25 to 30 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the evening. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ058-252100- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 421 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain this morning, then numerous showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow or rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20. West winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ065-252100- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 421 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain this morning, then numerous showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature around 30. .THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ041-252100- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 421 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain this morning, then numerous showers this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain or snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ038-252100- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 421 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain this morning, then scattered rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow or rain showers in the evening. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Much colder with highs around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 20. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows around 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ032-252100- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 421 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain this morning, then numerous rain showers with possible snow showers and sleet this afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs around 50. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder with lows around 18. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches possible. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 15. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ042-252100- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 421 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain this morning, then numerous showers this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow and rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ083-252100- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 421 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain this morning, then numerous showers this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain or snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows around 15. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ043-252100- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 421 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain this morning, then occasional showers this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain or snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered snow showers after midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows around 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ084-252100- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 421 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain this morning, then occasional showers this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain or snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered snow showers after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ082-252100- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 421 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain this morning, then numerous rain showers or a chance of sleet this afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs around 50. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening. Much colder with lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ039-252100- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 421 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain this morning, then numerous showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow or rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ040-252100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 421 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain this morning, then numerous showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 this afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow or rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 40. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ047-252100- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 421 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain this morning, then numerous showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. Temperature falling to around 40 this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow or rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ048-252100- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 421 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain this morning, then numerous showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow or rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ049-252100- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 421 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain this morning, then numerous showers this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain or snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ050-252100- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 421 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain this morning, then numerous showers this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain or snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ051-252100- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 421 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain this morning, then numerous showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow or rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ053-252100- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 421 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain this morning, then numerous showers this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. South winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ054-252100- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 421 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain this morning, then occasional showers this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. South winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature around 20. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature around 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ060-252100- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 421 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain this morning, then numerous showers this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain or snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature around 30. .THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ061-252100- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 421 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain this morning, then numerous showers this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ059-252100- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 421 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain this morning, then numerous showers this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ063-252100- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 421 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain this morning, then scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling to around 40 this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow or rain showers in the evening. Much colder with lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. West winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ064-252100- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 421 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain this morning, then numerous showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ066-252100- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 421 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain this morning, then numerous showers this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather