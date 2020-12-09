NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 8, 2020
_____
755 FPUS51 KALY 090924
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 090922
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
422 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
NYZ033-092100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
422 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow showers this afternoon. Little
or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Occasional snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation.
Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ052-092100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
422 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs
in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening. Not
as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ058-092100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
422 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a
chance of snow or rain showers this afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ065-092100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
422 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then
a chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light
and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with
a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ041-092100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
422 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation around an
inch. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with lows
in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ038-092100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
422 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then snow or rain showers
likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs
in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered snow or rain showers in the evening,
then scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ032-092100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
422 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow showers this afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Not as cool with highs in the lower
30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Occasional snow showers. Total snow accumulation of 4 to
6 inches. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain or snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ042-092100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
422 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow showers this afternoon. Total
snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with lows
in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ083-092100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
422 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon.
Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with lows
in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ043-092100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
422 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow showers this afternoon. Total
snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with lows
in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Light and
variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ084-092100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
422 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation around an
inch. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with lows
in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ082-092100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
422 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Not as cold.
Near steady temperature around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Highs around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain or snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ039-092100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
422 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation around an
inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ040-092100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
422 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then snow or rain showers
likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the
mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow or rain showers in the
evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows
in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ047-092100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
422 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a
chance of snow or rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with lows around
30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ048-092100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
422 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs
in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ049-092100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
422 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then snow showers likely
or a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening. Not
as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ050-092100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
422 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs
in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening. Not
as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ051-092100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
422 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ053-092100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
422 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation around an
inch. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening. Not
as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ054-092100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
422 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ060-092100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
422 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then
a chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ061-092100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
422 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow
showers likely or a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Total
snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ059-092100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
422 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then
a chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South
winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with
a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ063-092100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
422 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a
chance of snow or rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ064-092100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
422 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then
a chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the
mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light
and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with
a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ066-092100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
422 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then
a chance of snow or rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid
30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with
a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow or rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
