NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 10, 2020

885 FPUS51 KALY 110936

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

436 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

NYZ033-112115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

436 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Cooler with

lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ052-112115-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

436 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ058-112115-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

436 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into

the lower 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 50.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs around 50. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ065-112115-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

436 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Less

humid with highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling

into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ041-112115-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

436 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ038-112115-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

436 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Much cooler.

Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ032-112115-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

436 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cooler with highs in the lower

30s.

$$

NYZ042-112115-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

436 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ083-112115-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

436 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ043-112115-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

436 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain this morning, then

cloudy with rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ084-112115-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

436 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then

rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ082-112115-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

436 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows around 40. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

$$

NYZ039-112115-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

436 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs around 50. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ040-112115-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

436 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40.

$$

NYZ047-112115-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

436 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ048-112115-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

436 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ049-112115-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

436 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ050-112115-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

436 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling

into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ051-112115-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

436 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 50. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ053-112115-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

436 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling

into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ054-112115-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

436 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then

rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ060-112115-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

436 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling

into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ061-112115-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

436 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then

rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ059-112115-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

436 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling

into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ063-112115-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

436 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling

into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ064-112115-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

436 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ066-112115-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

436 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling

into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NAS

