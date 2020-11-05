NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 4, 2020

_____

215 FPUS51 KALY 050832

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 050831

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

331 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

NYZ033-052100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

331 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around

40. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ052-052100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

331 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the

day. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ058-052100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

331 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ065-052100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

331 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ041-052100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

331 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ038-052100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

331 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the

day. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ032-052100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

331 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the

day. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ042-052100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

331 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ083-052100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

331 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ043-052100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

331 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ084-052100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

331 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ082-052100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

331 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ039-052100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

331 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ040-052100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

331 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the

day. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ047-052100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

331 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the

day. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ048-052100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

331 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the

day. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ049-052100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

331 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ050-052100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

331 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ051-052100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

331 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the

day. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ053-052100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

331 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the

day. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ054-052100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

331 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the

day. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ060-052100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

331 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the

day. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ061-052100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

331 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the

day. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ059-052100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

331 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the

day. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ063-052100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

331 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ064-052100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

331 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the

day. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ066-052100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

331 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the

day. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather