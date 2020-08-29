NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 28, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

336 AM EDT Sat Aug 29 2020

NYZ033-292000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

336 AM EDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ052-292000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

336 AM EDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ058-292000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

336 AM EDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ065-292000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

336 AM EDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ041-292000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

336 AM EDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ038-292000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

336 AM EDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ032-292000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

336 AM EDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ042-292000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

336 AM EDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ083-292000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

336 AM EDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ043-292000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

336 AM EDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ084-292000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

336 AM EDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ082-292000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

336 AM EDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ039-292000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

336 AM EDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ040-292000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

336 AM EDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ047-292000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

336 AM EDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ048-292000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

336 AM EDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ049-292000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

336 AM EDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ050-292000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

336 AM EDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ051-292000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

336 AM EDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ053-292000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

336 AM EDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ054-292000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

336 AM EDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ060-292000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

336 AM EDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ061-292000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

336 AM EDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ059-292000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

336 AM EDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ063-292000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

336 AM EDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ064-292000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

336 AM EDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ066-292000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

336 AM EDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

