NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 21, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
333 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
333 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with isolated showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
333 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
333 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
333 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
333 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
333 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
333 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up
to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
333 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny with isolated showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds,
becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
333 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny with isolated showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in
the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
40 percent.
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
333 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny with isolated showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
333 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny with isolated showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
40 percent.
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
333 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing
to around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
333 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
333 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
333 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
333 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
333 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
333 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
40 percent.
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
333 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
333 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
40 percent.
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
333 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
333 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
333 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
333 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming
southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
333 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
40 percent.
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
333 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming
southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
333 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
