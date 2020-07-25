NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 24, 2020

_____

598 FPUS51 KALY 250819

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 250818

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

418 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

NYZ033-252000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

418 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ052-252000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

418 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ058-252000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

418 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ065-252000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

418 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs around 90.

Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ041-252000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

418 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ038-252000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

418 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ032-252000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

418 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ042-252000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

418 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ083-252000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

418 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ043-252000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

418 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ084-252000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

418 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ082-252000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

418 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ039-252000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

418 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ040-252000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

418 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ047-252000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

418 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ048-252000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

418 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ049-252000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

418 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ050-252000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

418 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ051-252000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

418 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ053-252000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

418 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ054-252000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

418 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ060-252000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

418 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ061-252000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

418 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper

80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ059-252000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

418 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ063-252000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

418 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ064-252000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

418 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ066-252000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

418 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the mid

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather