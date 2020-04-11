NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
441 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
441 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with
lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 40s.
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
441 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning, then
showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
441 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in
the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning, then
showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the
evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
441 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning, then
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
441 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
441 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers or a slight chance
of rain showers this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning, then
showers in the afternoon. Breezy, warmer with highs around 70.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
441 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs
around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in
the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Breezy,
colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 40.
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
441 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
441 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer
with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
441 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph,
increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
441 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy,
warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts
up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
441 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs
in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in
the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph,
increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around
40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
441 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning, then
showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
441 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning, then
showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 70. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south with
gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
40s. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
441 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers or a slight chance
of rain showers this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning, then
showers in the afternoon. Breezy, warmer with highs in the upper
60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to
45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
441 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest around
5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning, then
showers in the afternoon. Breezy, warmer with highs in the upper
60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
40s. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
441 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning, then
showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
441 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning, then
showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
441 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning, then
showers in the afternoon. Breezy, warmer with highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
40s. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
441 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning, then
showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
441 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest around
5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature
around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs
in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
441 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning, then
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs around
50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
441 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning, then
showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
441 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning, then
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs around
50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
441 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain or snow showers this
morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in
the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning, then
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
441 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning, then
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
441 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning, then
showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
