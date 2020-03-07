NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 6, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

415 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

NYZ033-072100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

415 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ052-072100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

415 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ058-072100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

415 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ065-072100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

415 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ041-072100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

415 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 19. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ038-072100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

415 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ032-072100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

415 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ042-072100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

415 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ083-072100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

415 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 17. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ043-072100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

415 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 15. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ084-072100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

415 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 18. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ082-072100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

415 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower

30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ039-072100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

415 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ040-072100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

415 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ047-072100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

415 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ048-072100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

415 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ049-072100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

415 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ050-072100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

415 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ051-072100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

415 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ053-072100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

415 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ054-072100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

415 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 16. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ060-072100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

415 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ061-072100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

415 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ059-072100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

415 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ063-072100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

415 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ064-072100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

415 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ066-072100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

415 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

