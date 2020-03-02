NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 1, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
337 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
NYZ033-022100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
337 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...A chance of snow or sleet this morning. Mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Light snow accumulation
possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain
or snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ052-022100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
337 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of rain showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the
mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ058-022100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
337 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
around 40.
NYZ065-022100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
337 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the
upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ041-022100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
337 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, freezing rain
and sleet this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain
showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in
the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the lower 40s.
NYZ038-022100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
337 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain or snow
this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of rain or snow showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
around 40.
NYZ032-022100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
337 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Snow or rain likely with a chance of sleet this morning,
then rain showers this afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet
accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds
around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a chance
of snow or rain showers after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Light snow accumulation
possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow
or rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as
zero in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ042-022100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
337 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow or sleet
this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows around 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ083-022100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
337 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow or sleet
this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ043-022100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
337 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a
chance of rain showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs
around 40.
NYZ084-022100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
337 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of rain showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the
mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the lower 40s.
NYZ082-022100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
337 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet
this morning, then a chance of rain showers or a slight chance of
snow this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows
in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds
around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of snow or rain showers after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
NYZ039-022100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
337 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing rain or
snow or sleet this morning, then a chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows
in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the upper 30s.
NYZ040-022100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
337 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and freezing
rain or snow or sleet this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of rain showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper
40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Not
as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
around 40.
NYZ047-022100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
337 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and freezing
rain this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers
this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
around 40.
NYZ048-022100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
337 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and freezing
rain this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain
showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs around 40.
NYZ049-022100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
337 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of rain showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the
mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ050-022100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
337 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of rain showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around
50. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the
mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ051-022100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
337 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of rain showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the upper 30s.
NYZ053-022100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
337 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of rain showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the
mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ054-022100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
337 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of rain showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the
mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the upper 30s.
NYZ060-022100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
337 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the
upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ061-022100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
337 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not
as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the
mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ059-022100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
337 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light
and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the
upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ063-022100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
337 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the
mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ064-022100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
337 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the
upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ066-022100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
337 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the
upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
