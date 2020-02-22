NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 21, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020
NYZ033-222100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet in the morning, then
a chance of rain or sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of freezing rain. Sleet or rain likely
in the evening, then sleet and snow after midnight. Cold with lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ052-222100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ058-222100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow. Highs around 40. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.
NYZ065-222100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ041-222100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold
with lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ038-222100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain
or snow or sleet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.
NYZ032-222100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely in the evening, then a chance
of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or sleet and snow in
the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then sleet with a chance of
freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Colder
with lows around 15. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Colder. Near steady temperature 15 to 20.
NYZ042-222100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 18. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Sleet or rain likely in the evening, then sleet
after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ083-222100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Not as cold with lows around 19. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold
with lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around
30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30.
NYZ043-222100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Not as cold with lows around 20. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around
30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the mid
20s.
NYZ084-222100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ082-222100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as
zero this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around
30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or sleet in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no sleet
accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then sleet with a chance of
freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Colder. Near steady temperature around 20.
NYZ039-222100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Cold with lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold
with lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or sleet in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no sleet
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ040-222100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold
with lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or sleet in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no sleet
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ047-222100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
rain in the evening, then a chance of rain or sleet after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ048-222100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or sleet in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no sleet
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ049-222100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the
lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ050-222100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain after
midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the
lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ051-222100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
rain in the evening, then a chance of rain or sleet after midnight.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or sleet in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no sleet
accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ053-222100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and colder. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s.
NYZ054-222100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow and sleet in
the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature
falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and colder. Near steady temperature in the
lower 20s.
NYZ060-222100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ061-222100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the
lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ059-222100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ063-222100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ064-222100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ066-222100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
336 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
