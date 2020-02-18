NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 17, 2020
_____
372 FPUS51 KALY 180851
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 180848
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
348 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020
NYZ033-182100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
348 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow or rain likely this afternoon.
Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow or rain showers in the
evening. Not as cold with lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Temperature falling to
around 19 in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 2 below. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 15. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as
6 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
5 below. Highs in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
NYZ052-182100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
348 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020
.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then rain or snow likely this
afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs around 40.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.
Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 12.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ058-182100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
348 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then rain or snow or sleet this
afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the
upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ065-182100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
348 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020
.TODAY...Rain or snow or sleet likely this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the
lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the
mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 15.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ041-182100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
348 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then rain or snow this afternoon. Total
snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening. Not
as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around
10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above
zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ038-182100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
348 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then rain or snow or sleet likely this
afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs around
40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the
evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Not as cold
with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Scattered snow showers. Colder. Near steady temperature in
the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the
morning. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much
colder with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs around
20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ032-182100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
348 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow or rain likely this afternoon.
Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Blustery with highs in the
mid 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to
45 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow or rain showers in the
evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Not as cold
with lows around 19. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and colder. Near steady temperature
around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 2 below. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 14. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as
7 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to
zero. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
NYZ042-182100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
348 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow or rain likely this afternoon.
Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain or snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cold with lows in
the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts
up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around
3 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as
zero.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 19. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows 5 below to zero.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s.
Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
NYZ083-182100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
348 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow or rain this afternoon. Total
snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up
to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around
7 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around zero.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows around 15.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ043-182100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
348 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow or rain this afternoon. Total
snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain or snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cold with lows in
the upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts
up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature around 30. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around
5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around zero.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ084-182100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
348 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then rain or snow this afternoon. Total
snow accumulation around an inch. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening. Not
as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around
9 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above
zero.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ082-182100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
348 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow or rain this afternoon. Total
snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow or rain showers in the
evening. Blustery and not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Blustery, colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to
around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around
4 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 17. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as
5 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.
Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 15.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
NYZ039-182100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
348 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow or rain this afternoon. Total
snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening. Not
as cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around
6 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as
zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill
values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.
Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in
the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ040-182100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
348 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow or rain likely this afternoon.
Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening. Not
as cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery, cold. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to
45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Wind chill values
as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low
as zero.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to
5 above zero. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in
the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ047-182100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
348 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020
.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then rain or snow or sleet likely
this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs around
40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.
Breezy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and blustery, colder. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to
45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers after
midnight. Much colder with lows around 11. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow
30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to
10 above. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ048-182100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
348 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020
.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then rain or snow likely this
afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the
upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening. Not
as cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery, cold. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as
zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
NYZ049-182100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
348 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020
.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then rain or snow likely this
afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs around 40.
South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 12.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ050-182100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
348 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020
.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then rain or snow likely this
afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the
upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 12.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ051-182100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
348 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020
.TODAY...Snow likely. Rain or sleet likely this afternoon. Snow and
sleet accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery, cold. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as
low as 1 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s.
Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ053-182100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
348 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020
.TODAY...Snow likely. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.
Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 13.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ054-182100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
348 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020
.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then rain or snow this afternoon.
Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs around 40. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening. Not
as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around
9 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 20. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below
after midnight.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s.
Lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ060-182100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
348 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020
.TODAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs
in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.
Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature
falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 16.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ061-182100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
348 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020
.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then rain or sleet or snow likely
this afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs
around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature around 30.
Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northwest
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 13.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ059-182100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
348 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then rain or snow this afternoon. Total
snow accumulation around an inch. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.
Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 16.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ063-182100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
348 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow or rain this afternoon. Total
snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northwest
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows
15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ064-182100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
348 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020
.TODAY...Snow this morning. Rain. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Highs around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into
the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ066-182100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
348 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020
.TODAY...Snow or rain likely this morning, then rain this afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.
Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into
the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather