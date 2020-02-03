NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 2, 2020
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
402 AM EST Mon Feb 3 2020
NYZ033-032100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
402 AM EST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and sleet. A chance
of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Cold with lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Light
snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow. A chance of sleet in the morning, then sleet with
a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Additional light snow
accumulation. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower
30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Much
colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 20s. Lows around 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs around 30.
$$
NYZ052-032100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
402 AM EST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Light
snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow with a chance of sleet. Rain with a chance of
freezing rain in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then snow or sleet
after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ058-032100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
402 AM EST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or sleet in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s
in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Sleet or snow likely after
midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around
20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow with a chance of sleet in the morning, then rain
with a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Additional light
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain or snow
after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as cool.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature
falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ065-032100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
402 AM EST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north
around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature
falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Sleet likely after midnight. Light
sleet accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow with a chance of sleet in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain in the morning.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ041-032100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
402 AM EST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Light
snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow with a chance of sleet. A chance of freezing rain
and rain in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Sleet, snow likely with a chance of freezing rain
in the evening, then snow after midnight. Additional light snow
accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.
Lows around 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ038-032100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
402 AM EST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Light
snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow with a chance of sleet. Rain with a chance of
freezing rain in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Sleet and snow likely in the evening, then snow
after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as cold.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Colder with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of snow. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ032-032100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
402 AM EST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sleet or rain and freezing rain in
the morning, then a chance of rain or snow or sleet in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with
lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Colder. Near steady temperature around 18. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Light
snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow. A chance of sleet in the morning, then sleet with
a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Additional light snow
accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as
cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper
20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Much
colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Cold. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows around 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs around 30.
$$
NYZ042-032100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
402 AM EST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and sleet. A chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Light
snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet or a chance of freezing
rain. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
upper 20s. Lows around 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ083-032100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
402 AM EST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature
falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Light
snow accumulation possible. Colder with lows around 15. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow with a chance of sleet. A chance of freezing rain
in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Sleet, snow likely with a chance of freezing rain
in the evening, then snow after midnight. Additional light snow
accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Colder with lows around 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
upper 20s. Lows around 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ043-032100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
402 AM EST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of sleet. A chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain or sleet in
the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into
the upper 20s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Light
snow accumulation possible. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet with a chance of freezing
rain. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain likely in the morning, then snow likely in
the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Much
colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
upper 20s. Lows around 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ084-032100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
402 AM EST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature
falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Light
snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow with a chance of sleet. Rain with a chance of
freezing rain in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and
sleet in the evening, then snow after midnight. Additional light
snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
upper 20s. Lows around 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ082-032100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
402 AM EST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of rain
or sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain or sleet in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature in the
mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Light
snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow with a chance of sleet. A chance of freezing rain
in the afternoon. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Sleet and snow likely in the evening, then snow
after midnight. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold.
Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper
20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Colder with lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ039-032100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
402 AM EST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow or sleet in
the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in
the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and cold. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Light
snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow with a chance of sleet. A chance of freezing rain
in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet likely or a chance of freezing rain
in the evening, then snow after midnight. Additional light snow
accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ040-032100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
402 AM EST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain or sleet in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and cold. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Light
snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow with a chance of sleet. Rain with a chance of
freezing rain in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow or sleet likely in the evening, then
snow after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as
cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain likely, mainly in the morning. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ047-032100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
402 AM EST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.
South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow or sleet in
the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in
the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after
midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around
20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow with a chance of sleet. Rain with a chance of
freezing rain in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet and snow likely in the evening, then
snow after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as cold
with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain likely, mainly in the morning. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ048-032100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
402 AM EST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow or sleet in
the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in
the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or sleet likely after
midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around
20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow with a chance of sleet. A chance of freezing rain
and rain in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold
with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Sleet, rain, snow likely with a chance of freezing
rain in the evening, then snow after midnight. Additional light snow
accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain likely, mainly in the morning. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ049-032100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
402 AM EST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 40. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Light
snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow with a chance of sleet. Rain with a chance of
freezing rain in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow likely, a chance of freezing rain and
sleet in the evening, then snow after midnight. Additional light
snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ050-032100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
402 AM EST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Light
snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow with a chance of sleet. Rain with a chance of
freezing rain in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow likely, a chance of freezing rain and
sleet in the evening, then snow after midnight. Additional light
snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain likely, mainly in the morning. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ051-032100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
402 AM EST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the
mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after
midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around
20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow with a chance of sleet. Rain with a chance of
freezing rain in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow likely, a chance of freezing rain and
sleet in the evening, then snow or sleet after midnight. Additional
light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain likely, mainly in the morning. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of snow. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ053-032100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
402 AM EST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Temperature falling
into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Light
snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow with a chance of sleet in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then snow or sleet
after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ054-032100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
402 AM EST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into
the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Light
snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow with a chance of sleet. Rain with a chance of
freezing rain in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then sleet and snow
after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ060-032100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
402 AM EST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after
midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow with a chance of sleet in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then sleet or snow
after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature
falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ061-032100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
402 AM EST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after
midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow with a chance of sleet in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then sleet after
midnight. Additional light sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ059-032100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
402 AM EST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after
midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow with a chance of sleet in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow or
sleet after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ063-032100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
402 AM EST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain or snow and sleet after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Sleet or snow likely after
midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow with a chance of sleet in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Little or no additional
snow accumulation. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into
the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ064-032100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
402 AM EST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Sleet or snow likely after
midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow with a chance of sleet in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 40.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ066-032100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
402 AM EST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain or snow and sleet after midnight. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. North winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Sleet likely after midnight. Light
sleet accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow with a chance of sleet in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow
in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather