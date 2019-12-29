NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 28, 2019
_____
872 FPUS51 KALY 290901
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 290859
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
359 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
NYZ033-292100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
359 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of snow or a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid
30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Sleet. Snow in the evening, then freezing rain after
midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice
accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation around one quarter of an
inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. East winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet and snow in the evening, then freezing drizzle
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Freezing drizzle and snow in the morning, then snow or
rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Light
snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Little
or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower
30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of
rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ052-292100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
359 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Rain, cold. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet or rain or snow in the evening, then drizzle
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Drizzle and rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ058-292100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
359 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain and rain. Ice accumulation of up to one
quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Freezing rain and rain. Ice accumulation of up to one
quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet, freezing drizzle and freezing rain in the
evening, then freezing drizzle likely after midnight. Little or no
sleet accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of drizzle
in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ065-292100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
359 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable
winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Drizzle. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Drizzle and rain likely in the morning. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ041-292100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
359 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Sleet with snow likely in the evening. Freezing rain.
Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a
tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Freezing rain. Rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little or
no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet and snow in the evening, then freezing drizzle
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature around 30. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Freezing drizzle and rain or snow in the morning, then
rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ038-292100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
359 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Freezing rain. Ice accumulation of a
tenth to one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Freezing rain. Rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of
a tenth to one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet, freezing drizzle and freezing rain in the
evening, then freezing drizzle and drizzle likely after midnight.
Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the evening. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Drizzle and freezing drizzle likely in the morning. Rain
or snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ032-292100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
359 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an
inch. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 30. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Freezing rain. Rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of
a tenth to one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet in the evening. Freezing drizzle. Little or no
sleet accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow or rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid
30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ042-292100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
359 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of snow this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Sleet. Snow in the evening, then freezing rain after
midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Freezing rain. Sleet in the afternoon. Little or no
additional sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around one quarter
of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet and snow in the evening, then freezing drizzle
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Freezing drizzle and rain or snow in the morning, then
snow or rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Little
or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ083-292100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
359 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of snow or a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Cooler with highs
in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Sleet or snow likely in the evening, then freezing rain
after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice
accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Freezing rain. Sleet in the afternoon. Little or no
additional sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around one quarter
of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet and snow in the evening, then freezing drizzle
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Freezing drizzle and rain or snow in the morning, then
rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ043-292100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
359 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of snow or a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Cooler with highs
in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow and sleet. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Freezing rain and sleet. Additional sleet accumulation
around an inch. Ice accumulation around one quarter of an inch.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet in the evening, then freezing drizzle
after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with lows
in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after
midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Drizzle and rain or snow in the morning, then rain or
snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ084-292100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
359 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Sleet with snow likely in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an
inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature
in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Freezing rain and rain. Sleet in the afternoon. Little or
no additional sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth
of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet and snow in the evening, then drizzle and
freezing drizzle after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, drizzle and freezing drizzle or snow in the
morning, then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ082-292100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
359 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with sleet
likely with a chance of snow this afternoon. Little or no snow and
sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation around one quarter of an
inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Freezing rain. Sleet in the afternoon. Little or no sleet
accumulation. Ice accumulation around one quarter of an inch. Cold.
Near steady temperature around 30. East winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet in the evening. Freezing drizzle. Little or no
sleet accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Freezing drizzle and snow in the morning, then rain or
snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of
snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ039-292100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
359 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with sleet
likely with a chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation around one quarter of an
inch. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation around one quarter of an
inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet in the evening. Freezing drizzle. Little or no
sleet accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Freezing drizzle and rain or snow in the morning, then
rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ040-292100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
359 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely or a chance of snow or sleet this afternoon. Little or no
snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Rain after midnight. Ice accumulation of a
tenth to one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Freezing rain. Rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of
a tenth to one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet in the evening. Freezing drizzle. Little or no
sleet accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Freezing drizzle and rain or snow likely in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ047-292100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
359 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Freezing rain. Ice accumulation
around a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Freezing rain. Rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation
around one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower
30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet, freezing drizzle and freezing rain in the
evening, then freezing drizzle and drizzle likely after midnight.
Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, drizzle and freezing drizzle or snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ048-292100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
359 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with sleet
likely or a chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Little or no snow
and sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation around one quarter of an
inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Freezing rain. Rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of
a tenth to one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet or snow in the evening, then freezing drizzle
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Freezing drizzle and rain or snow likely in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ049-292100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
359 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain or sleet this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain and rain. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth
of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Freezing rain. Rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of
up to a tenth of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet and snow in the evening, then drizzle and
freezing drizzle after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Freezing drizzle and rain or snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no additional
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ050-292100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
359 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain or sleet this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or sleet likely in the evening. Freezing rain. Ice
accumulation around one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Freezing rain and rain. Ice accumulation around a tenth of
an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet and snow in the evening, then drizzle and
freezing drizzle after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Drizzle and rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of
rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ051-292100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
359 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with sleet
likely or a chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Little or no snow
and sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation around one quarter of an
inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation around one quarter of an
inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet and freezing rain in the evening. Freezing
drizzle. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Freezing drizzle and rain or snow likely in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ053-292100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
359 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or sleet likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet or rain or snow in the evening, then drizzle
after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Drizzle and rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ054-292100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
359 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening. Freezing rain. Little or no
snow accumulation. Ice accumulation of a tenth to one quarter of an
inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation around one quarter of an
inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet or snow and freezing rain in the evening, then
freezing drizzle after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and drizzle or snow or freezing drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or
no additional snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in
the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ060-292100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
359 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain this afternoon. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around
5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet in the evening. Drizzle. Little or no
sleet accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Drizzle and rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ061-292100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
359 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet in the evening, then drizzle after
midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Drizzle and rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ059-292100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
359 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely this afternoon. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet in the evening. Drizzle. Little or no
sleet accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Drizzle and rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ063-292100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
359 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain this
afternoon. Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south
around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Rain after midnight. Ice accumulation of a
tenth to one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Ice accumulation of up
to a tenth of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet, freezing drizzle and freezing rain in the
evening, then freezing drizzle likely after midnight. Little or no
sleet accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of drizzle in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ064-292100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
359 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable
winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet in the evening. Drizzle. Little or no
sleet accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Drizzle and rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ066-292100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
359 AM EST Sun Dec 29 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain this afternoon. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Drizzle, cold. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Drizzle and rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon