NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 21, 2019

056 FPUS51 KALY 220744

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 220741

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

241 AM EST Sun Dec 22 2019

NYZ033-222100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

241 AM EST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ052-222100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

241 AM EST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ058-222100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

241 AM EST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ065-222100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

241 AM EST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ041-222100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

241 AM EST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ038-222100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

241 AM EST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ032-222100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

241 AM EST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ042-222100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

241 AM EST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ083-222100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

241 AM EST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ043-222100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

241 AM EST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

to around 30 in the afternoon. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ084-222100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

241 AM EST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ082-222100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

241 AM EST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. West winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in

the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ039-222100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

241 AM EST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ040-222100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

241 AM EST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ047-222100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

241 AM EST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ048-222100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

241 AM EST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ049-222100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

241 AM EST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ050-222100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

241 AM EST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

around 40.

$$

NYZ051-222100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

241 AM EST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ053-222100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

241 AM EST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ054-222100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

241 AM EST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ060-222100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

241 AM EST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around

40. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ061-222100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

241 AM EST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ059-222100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

241 AM EST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around

40. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ063-222100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

241 AM EST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into

the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into

the mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain or sleet in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ064-222100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

241 AM EST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around

40. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ066-222100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

241 AM EST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

