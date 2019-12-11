NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 10, 2019
427 FPUS51 KALY 110836
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 110832
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
332 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
NYZ033-112100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
332 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Much
colder with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold with lows around 9 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as
7 below after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill
values as low as 6 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
around 19. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow
showers likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around
30 in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Colder with lows around 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold
with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs
in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ052-112100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
332 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of. Cold with lows around 17. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain
showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ058-112100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
332 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as
zero.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Wind chill
values as low as zero in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain, snow and
sleet in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain
or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower
30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of
sleet in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ065-112100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
332 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then
mostly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around
40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ041-112100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
332 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 30. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold
with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ038-112100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
332 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of snow showers this afternoon. Much colder with highs in the
lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold
with lows around 17. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain or snow
showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature
falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ032-112100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
332 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with snow
showers likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers, mainly in the evening.
Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows around
11. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
around 19. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as
zero.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
South winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the
morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the
evening, then rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely in the evening, then snow
showers after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in
the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold. Near steady temperature 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ042-112100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
332 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Much
colder with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows around 13. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 1 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values
as low as zero in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
around 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the
evening, then rain after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain or snow
showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around
20. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold
with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs
around 30.
$$
NYZ083-112100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
332 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Much colder with highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers
likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into
the upper 30s in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold
with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs
in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ043-112100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
332 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers
likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold
with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs
in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ084-112100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
332 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 30. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into
the upper 30s in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling
into the upper 20s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold
with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ082-112100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
332 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of snow showers this afternoon. Much colder with highs in the
mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Cold with lows around 12. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as
1 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Cold with highs around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
around 19. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the
evening, then rain after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely in the evening, then snow
showers likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower
30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ039-112100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
332 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of snow showers this afternoon. Much colder with highs in the
upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then rain or
snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs around 30.
$$
NYZ040-112100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
332 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows around 15.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain or snow
showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ047-112100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
332 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 30. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows around 16. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain
or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ048-112100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
332 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around
16. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain or snow
showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the mid
30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ049-112100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
332 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around
17. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain
showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into
the upper 30s in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ050-112100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
332 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 16.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into
the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ051-112100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
332 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain
or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold
with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ053-112100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
332 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of. Cold with lows around 17. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into
the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ054-112100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
332 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain
or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 20.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs around 30.
$$
NYZ060-112100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
332 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of
rain or sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ061-112100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
332 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ059-112100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
332 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of
sleet or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ063-112100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
332 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow this morning. Much
colder with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 14. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain
or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid
30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ064-112100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
332 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow this morning,
then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this
afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ066-112100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
332 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then
mostly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower
30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this
afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
