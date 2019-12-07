NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 6, 2019

_____

531 FPUS51 KALY 070914

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

414 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

NYZ033-072115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

414 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Temperature

falling to around 17 this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows around 6 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 1 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising

into the lower 30s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sleet and rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then scattered rain

or snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers.

Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ052-072115-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

414 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Temperature

falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows around 11. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening, then

scattered snow showers after midnight. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows around 15. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ058-072115-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

414 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature

falling into the lower 20s this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Colder with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Much colder

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder

with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

$$

NYZ065-072115-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

414 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 12. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain showers in the evening, then

scattered rain or snow showers after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Much colder with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ041-072115-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

414 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 9 above. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening, then

scattered snow showers after midnight. Much colder with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder

with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows

10 to 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ038-072115-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

414 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers this morning. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Much colder

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ032-072115-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

414 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers this morning. Cold

with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. Temperature

rising to around 12 after midnight. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising

into the lower 30s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or sleet likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then numerous snow

showers in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous snow showers. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Much colder with lows around 15. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Numerous snow showers. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Temperature

falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Colder with lows around 5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ042-072115-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

414 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature

falling into the lower 20s this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 6 above. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising to around 30 after midnight. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely with a chance of sleet in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around

40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Much colder

with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder

with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ083-072115-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

414 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 5 above. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling to around 40 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening, then

scattered snow showers after midnight. Much colder with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder

with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows

10 to 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ043-072115-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

414 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 6 above. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening, then

scattered snow showers after midnight. Much colder with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder

with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs around 30.

$$

NYZ084-072115-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

414 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows around 8 above. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening, then

scattered snow showers after midnight. Much colder with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder

with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows

10 to 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

$$

NYZ082-072115-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

414 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely with a chance of sleet in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Not as cool

with highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then numerous rain or

snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder

with lows around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Cold. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows around 10 above. Chance

of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs 15 to 20.

Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ039-072115-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

414 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 8 above. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around

40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Much colder

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 10 above. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ040-072115-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

414 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature

falling into the lower 20s this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 8 above. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 30. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after

midnight. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Much colder

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder

with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ047-072115-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

414 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows around 12. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30.

Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Much colder

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Temperature falling into the

mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ048-072115-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

414 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows around 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Much colder

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Temperature falling into the

mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ049-072115-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

414 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature

falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Colder with lows around 9 above. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening, then

scattered snow showers after midnight. Much colder with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 15. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

$$

NYZ050-072115-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

414 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows around 11. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening, then

scattered snow showers after midnight. Much colder with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

$$

NYZ051-072115-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

414 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Much colder

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder

with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

40 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ053-072115-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

414 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows around 10 above. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening, then

scattered snow showers after midnight. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 15. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ054-072115-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

414 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 9 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Much colder

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows around 10 above. Chance of

snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

$$

NYZ060-072115-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

414 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 10 above. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Scattered snow

showers after midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

15 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ061-072115-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

414 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature

falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 8 above. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers. Highs around 50. Temperature falling

into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening, then

scattered snow showers after midnight. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder

with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows

around 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ059-072115-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

414 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 10 above. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Scattered snow

showers after midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

15 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ063-072115-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

414 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature

falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 11. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening, then

scattered snow showers after midnight. Much colder with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder

with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

10 to 15. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ064-072115-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

414 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 12. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain showers in the evening, then

scattered rain or snow showers after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

15 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ066-072115-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

414 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 12. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain showers in the evening, then

scattered rain or snow showers after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 15. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NAS

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather