NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 4, 2019

_____

388 FPUS51 KALY 050914

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

414 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

NYZ033-052115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

414 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s this

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 15. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet after midnight.

Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the

lower 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Much colder with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Much

colder with highs in the lower 20s. Temperature falling to around

15 in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ052-052115-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

414 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

20. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not as cold

with lows around 30. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Much

colder with highs around 30.

$$

NYZ058-052115-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

414 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this

afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 1 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after midnight. Not

as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the mid

30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Much colder with highs in the

upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ065-052115-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

414 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the

mid 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature around 30.

$$

NYZ041-052115-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

414 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

17. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not as cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Much colder with highs around

30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ038-052115-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

414 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this

afternoon. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 16. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ032-052115-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

414 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Total

snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Temperature falling into the lower 20s this afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Colder with lows around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower

20s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then sleet

or rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not

as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the

lower 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Snow likely in the afternoon. Highs around

40. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Much colder with lows around 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Much

colder with highs in the lower 20s. Temperature falling to around

15 in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ042-052115-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

414 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 16. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s

after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Much

colder with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around

20 in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ083-052115-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

414 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 17. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

15. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not as cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Much colder with highs around

30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ043-052115-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

414 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this

afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

16. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not as cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Much

colder with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in

the afternoon.

$$

NYZ084-052115-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

414 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this

afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Cold with highs around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

17. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not as cold

with lows around 30. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Much colder with highs around

30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ082-052115-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

414 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the mid

20s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 18. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s

after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ039-052115-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

414 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper

20s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 14. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s

after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ040-052115-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

414 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 15. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet or rain after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising

into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ047-052115-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

414 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper

20s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not as cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Much colder

with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s

in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ048-052115-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

414 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

18. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not as cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Much

colder with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling into the lower

20s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ049-052115-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

414 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

19. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not as cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Much

colder with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in

the afternoon.

$$

NYZ050-052115-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

414 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

19. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not as cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Much colder with highs around

30.

$$

NYZ051-052115-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

414 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

17. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero

in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not as cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ053-052115-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

414 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

20. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Temperature

falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not as cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Much colder

with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the

afternoon.

$$

NYZ054-052115-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

414 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

16. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after midnight.

Brisk and not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising

into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Brisk, cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ060-052115-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

414 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west this afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not as cold

with lows around 30. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ061-052115-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

414 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

19. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Temperature

falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not as cold

with lows around 30. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Much

colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ059-052115-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

414 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not as cold

with lows around 30. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ063-052115-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

414 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature

falling to around 30 this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not as cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Much colder. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in

the afternoon.

$$

NYZ064-052115-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

414 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this

afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as cold with

lows around 30. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ066-052115-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

414 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as cold with

lows around 30. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid

20s in the afternoon.

$$

NAS

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather