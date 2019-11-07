NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 6, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
332 AM EST Thu Nov 7 2019
NYZ033-072100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
332 AM EST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely. Snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs
in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this
afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then
partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows around 14.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ052-072100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
332 AM EST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper
30s this afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow or rain likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.
Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ058-072100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
332 AM EST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain or snow
this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower
40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the evening, then
partly cloudy after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an
inch. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature
falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Cold. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.
Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ065-072100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
332 AM EST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain
this afternoon. Highs around 50. Temperature falling into the mid
40s this afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then
partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow or rain likely. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ041-072100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
332 AM EST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the
upper 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow or rain likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.
Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ038-072100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
332 AM EST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely this morning, then rain or snow this afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature
falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Much colder with lows around
19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
around 30.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs
in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.
Highs around 30.
NYZ032-072100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
332 AM EST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in
the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this afternoon.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then
partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows around 14.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady
temperature in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ042-072100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
332 AM EST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or a slight chance of snow
this morning, then rain or snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation
around an inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the
lower 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the evening, then
mostly clear after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch.
Colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then
a chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Cold. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.
Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ083-072100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
332 AM EST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely or a slight chance of snow this morning, then
rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature
falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow or rain likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ043-072100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
332 AM EST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or a slight chance of snow
this morning, then rain or snow this afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the
mid 30s this afternoon. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the evening, then
mostly clear after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ084-072100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
332 AM EST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the
upper 30s this afternoon. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west
this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow or rain likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ082-072100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
332 AM EST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Snow or rain likely. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower
30s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then
partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows around 17.
Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Near
steady temperature around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Cold. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.
Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ039-072100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
332 AM EST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow this morning, then rain or
snow this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the evening, then
partly cloudy after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an
inch. Colder with lows around 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.
Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ040-072100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
332 AM EST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely this morning, then rain or snow this afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature
falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the evening, then
partly cloudy after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an
inch. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs
around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs around 30.
NYZ047-072100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
332 AM EST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely this morning, then rain or snow this afternoon.
Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 40s.
Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds
around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the evening, then
partly cloudy after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an
inch. Colder with lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.
Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ048-072100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
332 AM EST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain or snow this
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s.
Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the evening, then
partly cloudy after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Cold. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ049-072100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
332 AM EST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the
upper 30s this afternoon. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west
this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow or rain likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.
Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature
falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ050-072100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
332 AM EST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the
upper 30s this afternoon. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west
this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow or rain likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.
Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ051-072100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
332 AM EST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain or snow
this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower
40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the evening, then
partly cloudy after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Colder with lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature
falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Cold. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.
Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ053-072100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
332 AM EST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper
30s this afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow or rain likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature
falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ054-072100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
332 AM EST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely or a slight chance of snow this morning, then
rain or snow this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs
in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this
afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the evening, then
partly cloudy after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.
Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ060-072100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
332 AM EST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower
40s this afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain or snow likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling
into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the lower 30s.
NYZ061-072100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
332 AM EST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper
30s this afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow or rain likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ059-072100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
332 AM EST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the
lower 40s this afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely or a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the mid 30s.
NYZ063-072100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
332 AM EST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or a slight chance of snow this
morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow or rain likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature
falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Cold. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ064-072100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
332 AM EST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Rain likely
in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow or rain likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the mid 30s.
NYZ066-072100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
332 AM EST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the
lower 40s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain or a chance of snow in the evening, then
partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
