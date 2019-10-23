NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

401 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

NYZ033-232000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

401 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

NYZ052-232000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

401 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

NYZ058-232000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

401 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

around 40.

NYZ065-232000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

401 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

NYZ041-232000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

401 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

NYZ038-232000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

401 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

NYZ032-232000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

401 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

NYZ042-232000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

401 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

NYZ083-232000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

401 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

NYZ043-232000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

401 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

NYZ084-232000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

401 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

NYZ082-232000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

401 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

NYZ039-232000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

401 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

around 40.

NYZ040-232000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

401 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

around 40.

NYZ047-232000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

401 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

around 40.

NYZ048-232000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

401 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

NYZ049-232000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

401 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

NYZ050-232000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

401 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

NYZ051-232000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

401 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

NYZ053-232000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

401 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

NYZ054-232000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

401 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

around 40.

NYZ060-232000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

401 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

NYZ061-232000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

401 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

NYZ059-232000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

401 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

NYZ063-232000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

401 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

around 40.

NYZ064-232000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

401 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in

the lower 40s.

NYZ066-232000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

401 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

