NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 4, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

423 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

423 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

423 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

423 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the

mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

423 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

423 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

423 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

423 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

423 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

423 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

423 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

423 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

423 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

423 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

423 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

423 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

423 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

423 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

423 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

423 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

423 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

423 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

423 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs around 60. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

423 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

423 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs around 60. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

423 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

423 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs around 60. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Warmer

with highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the

mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

423 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Warmer

with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

