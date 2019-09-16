NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 15, 2019

_____

766 FPUS51 KALY 160736

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 160735

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

NYZ033-162000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ052-162000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ058-162000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then

partly sunny with isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ065-162000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Patchy fog. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the

upper 50s.

$$

NYZ041-162000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in the

upper 50s.

$$

NYZ038-162000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ032-162000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming

north around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ042-162000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ083-162000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around 70.

Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ043-162000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ084-162000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ082-162000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ039-162000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ040-162000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ047-162000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ048-162000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ049-162000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ050-162000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ051-162000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ053-162000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ054-162000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ060-162000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ061-162000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ059-162000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then

partly sunny with isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ063-162000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ064-162000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the

upper 50s.

$$

NYZ066-162000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

335 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather