NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 16, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

325 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

NYZ033-172000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

325 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny this morning, then

mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ052-172000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

325 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with

scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs

around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny

with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ058-172000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

325 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with

scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny

with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ065-172000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

325 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with

scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny

with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

NYZ041-172000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

325 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered

thunderstorms with a chance of showers this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the

morning. Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ038-172000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

325 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny this morning, then

mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ032-172000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

325 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny this morning, then

mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny

with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ042-172000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

325 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then

partly sunny with numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the

morning. Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ083-172000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

325 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then

partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the

morning. Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ043-172000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

325 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers this morning, then partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms

with a chance of showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the

morning. Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ084-172000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

325 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered

thunderstorms with a chance of showers this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the

morning. Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ082-172000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

325 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered

thunderstorms with a chance of showers this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ039-172000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

325 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered

thunderstorms with a chance of showers this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ040-172000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

325 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then

partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny

with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ047-172000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

325 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny

with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ048-172000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

325 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then

partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny

with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ049-172000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

325 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then

partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny

with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ050-172000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

325 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then

partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs

around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny

with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ051-172000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

325 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then

partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny

with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ053-172000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

325 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then

partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny

with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ054-172000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

325 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with

scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around

80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ060-172000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

325 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers this morning, then partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms

with a chance of showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny

with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ061-172000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

325 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers this morning, then partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms

with a chance of showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny

with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ059-172000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

325 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers this morning, then partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms

with a chance of showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny

with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ063-172000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

325 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with

scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny

with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ064-172000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

325 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with

scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny

with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ066-172000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

325 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with

scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny

with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

