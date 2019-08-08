NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
146 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
NYZ033-082000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
146 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds,
large hail, and heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature in the mid
70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, large
hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ052-082000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
146 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing
to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ058-082000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
146 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ065-082000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
146 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
NYZ041-082000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
146 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing
to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ038-082000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
146 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds,
large hail, and heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature in the lower
80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, large hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around 60. West winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ032-082000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
146 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and
heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ042-082000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
146 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall. Near steady temperature around 80. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ083-082000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
146 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ043-082000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
146 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ084-082000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
146 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ082-082000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
146 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ039-082000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
146 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ040-082000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
146 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. West winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows around 60. West winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ047-082000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
146 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows around 60. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ048-082000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
146 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ049-082000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
146 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing
to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ050-082000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
146 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing
to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ051-082000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
146 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ053-082000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
146 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall. Near steady temperature around 80. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ054-082000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
146 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ060-082000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
146 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
NYZ061-082000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
146 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall. Near steady temperature around 80. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
NYZ059-082000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
146 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
NYZ063-082000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
146 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ064-082000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
146 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
NYZ066-082000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
146 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall. Near steady temperature around 80. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
