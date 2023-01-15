Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, January 15, 2023

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny, humid;90;77;Humid with sunshine;90;77;S;8;79%;5%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Nice with sunshine;78;63;Mostly cloudy;78;64;NNE;6;62%;2%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly cloudy;49;45;A morning shower;54;43;NNE;7;92%;90%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;64;51;Windy;61;52;SW;23;65%;63%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Periods of rain;46;37;Periods of rain;39;31;NW;11;94%;100%;0

Anchorage, United States;A little icy mix;29;23;A.M. snow, overcast;28;20;NE;6;80%;87%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Quite cold;30;15;Clearing, very cold;30;19;ESE;6;82%;1%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;11;-1;Mostly sunny;15;-3;WSW;8;64%;1%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;94;70;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;NE;5;42%;0%;12

Athens, Greece;A shower or two;57;40;Mostly sunny;58;50;SW;6;73%;42%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Nice with some sun;71;60;An afternoon shower;74;60;ENE;9;63%;92%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;62;44;Partly sunny;62;47;NE;6;72%;15%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;72;A few showers;87;71;ENE;6;80%;93%;4

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;86;55;Hazy sunshine;84;55;ESE;5;45%;0%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny and hot;94;74;Mostly sunny and hot;93;75;ESE;5;55%;2%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Inc. clouds;62;44;Windy;57;52;WSW;15;61%;33%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;32;14;Sunny, but chilly;34;16;NW;9;21%;29%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Breezy this morning;52;38;P.M. rain, breezy;50;45;SSE;13;69%;95%;1

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;47;38;More clouds than sun;44;36;SE;9;74%;44%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Periods of rain;67;48;A shower in the p.m.;68;47;SE;5;68%;85%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;81;65;Partly sunny;82;65;E;9;60%;27%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cooler with rain;46;38;Some sun;42;35;S;8;91%;44%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Breezy with a shower;45;38;Occasional rain;40;29;WNW;10;88%;98%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;43;28;Mostly cloudy;45;32;NE;5;89%;19%;1

Budapest, Hungary;A little p.m. rain;44;38;Morning rain, cloudy;41;38;S;6;94%;92%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and hot;91;73;Mostly sunny and hot;93;75;E;9;39%;3%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;81;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;64;NE;7;70%;65%;10

Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;48;30;A bit of snow;46;29;NW;14;45%;65%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;68;51;Clouds and sun;66;50;W;9;50%;26%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Breezy this morning;76;66;Very warm and humid;79;67;SSE;14;69%;1%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower, very warm;87;65;A t-storm in spots;85;63;NE;4;68%;42%;7

Chennai, India;Hazy sun;84;69;Hazy sun;87;69;SSE;3;66%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;Breezy;41;37;Rain, a thunderstorm;47;39;SSW;17;80%;99%;0

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. thunderstorm;85;74;Rain and a t-storm;84;74;ENE;5;82%;95%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;44;38;Cloudy;41;35;SE;11;82%;88%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sunshine;82;69;High clouds;83;70;NNE;8;48%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Breezy;69;60;Breezy in the a.m.;76;53;SW;12;47%;13%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;90;76;A t-storm around;90;75;ENE;9;68%;64%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;61;37;Hazy sun;60;38;NW;6;69%;0%;4

Denver, United States;A shower;39;24;Rather cloudy;44;21;SW;7;53%;13%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun;79;56;Not as warm;75;57;WNW;5;55%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;75;S;6;76%;77%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;41;29;Clouds and sun;37;27;WNW;9;77%;13%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Chilly with hazy sun;31;10;Plenty of sunshine;38;12;NNE;7;54%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;64;49;Inc. clouds;60;57;WNW;16;65%;56%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cooler;70;51;Cloudy and cooler;58;52;NNE;9;50%;11%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;60;Cloudy, a t-storm;75;61;ENE;7;77%;90%;6

Havana, Cuba;Decreasing clouds;71;51;Sunny and pleasant;76;55;SE;6;58%;0%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Snow and rain;38;36;Rain and snow shower;38;32;SW;18;85%;81%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, warm;91;77;Humid;91;74;NE;3;60%;8%;4

Hong Kong, China;Winds subsiding;69;47;Windy;59;50;NNE;18;57%;6%;3

Honolulu, United States;A shower;79;64;A morning shower;81;64;NNE;6;72%;47%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;88;63;Hazy sunshine;89;62;SE;3;47%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;69;34;Sunny and cooler;60;32;NNW;6;47%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Low clouds;52;41;Decreasing clouds;51;44;S;6;79%;9%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;93;76;A t-storm in spots;90;76;WSW;11;71%;55%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Decreasing clouds;80;71;Becoming cloudy;77;69;N;8;64%;36%;2

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;88;58;Clouds and sun, warm;88;58;NNE;7;36%;3%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny, but chilly;36;5;Sunny, but cold;31;10;SSW;5;45%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;72;50;Sunny and pleasant;76;52;ENE;7;23%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;64;38;Hazy sun;63;38;N;2;63%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Cloudy and very warm;86;58;Hazy sun, very warm;87;58;N;11;24%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Decreasing clouds;33;31;Cloudy;36;35;SSE;10;88%;44%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Sunshine, pleasant;83;70;Sunshine, pleasant;86;72;NNE;7;56%;0%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;89;72;A t-storm around;89;74;SSW;5;71%;64%;3

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;83;60;Hazy sunshine;81;56;NE;5;59%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;75;N;4;75%;86%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;62;36;A shower or two;58;38;NE;8;46%;85%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny, nice;88;75;Partly sunny, nice;88;76;SW;6;77%;4%;7

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;75;67;Mostly cloudy;76;67;SSE;9;74%;73%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;57;49;A little rain;59;55;W;12;82%;97%;1

London, United Kingdom;Breezy this morning;47;35;Mostly cloudy;41;27;NNW;11;84%;12%;1

Los Angeles, United States;A shower;59;50;Showers;58;42;W;8;79%;90%;1

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;87;76;High clouds;86;76;SW;7;72%;44%;9

Madrid, Spain;A couple of showers;49;34;A little p.m. rain;48;45;WSW;12;83%;93%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;88;79;A couple of showers;89;80;ENE;11;70%;98%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;74;A t-storm in spots;84;75;NE;5;81%;93%;4

Manila, Philippines;Humid with a t-storm;84;76;Morning rain, cloudy;84;75;E;6;75%;91%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy and very warm;80;55;Rather cloudy;80;65;S;8;56%;4%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and nice;76;41;Mostly cloudy;76;41;SSW;5;38%;0%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;65;51;Mostly sunny, nice;72;57;ESE;7;61%;0%;4

Minsk, Belarus;P.M. snow showers;33;31;Periods of wet snow;33;30;SE;7;99%;99%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Windy;90;75;Windy with sunshine;89;74;ENE;20;59%;1%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and beautiful;84;66;Breezy in the p.m.;85;66;ENE;11;52%;1%;11

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;22;12;Plenty of sunshine;23;14;W;6;61%;2%;2

Moscow, Russia;Intermittent snow;29;23;Intermittent snow;30;25;WSW;13;84%;94%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;79;68;Hazy sunshine;83;65;N;9;51%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Winds subsiding;83;58;Breezy in the p.m.;82;58;NE;13;45%;4%;11

New York, United States;Breezy;43;30;Breezy in the a.m.;46;35;WNW;12;35%;1%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Showers;57;51;A shower or two;59;47;NNE;12;84%;71%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;14;7;A little snow;14;8;WSW;10;48%;98%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler with showers;56;45;Cloudy;50;34;SSW;5;77%;39%;1

Oslo, Norway;Periods of wet snow;34;20;Cloudy;28;24;N;2;83%;93%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;21;1;Partly sunny;25;6;W;6;68%;0%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;85;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;79;WNW;7;89%;97%;7

Panama City, Panama;A little a.m. rain;88;73;An afternoon shower;90;71;NNW;9;63%;62%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;84;72;Occasional rain;85;71;NE;7;79%;85%;3

Paris, France;A shower in the p.m.;48;40;Rain in the morning;44;34;W;17;91%;91%;1

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;90;64;Windy and very warm;78;57;SSE;21;49%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny and hot;92;74;Partly sunny and hot;90;72;NNE;4;61%;4%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sunshine;94;75;Heavy p.m. t-storms;87;75;NNW;11;79%;97%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, humid;83;60;Nice with sunshine;84;61;SE;6;58%;2%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A touch of rain;51;34;Partly sunny;45;36;SSE;8;68%;23%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Flurries;27;4;Partly sunny;24;5;NW;8;46%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;64;50;Mostly cloudy, rain;62;47;SSE;5;76%;98%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;67;48;Clearing;65;44;SE;7;68%;8%;2

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy;89;71;A morning shower;89;75;E;8;63%;86%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny, frigid;18;7;Sunny and very cold;17;14;NE;8;83%;10%;0

Riga, Latvia;Rain, then snow;42;40;Rain and snow shower;41;34;SSE;13;76%;66%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;89;75;Mostly sunny and hot;90;75;NNE;8;65%;12%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;69;56;Partly sunny, nice;74;61;SE;11;64%;30%;4

Rome, Italy;A shower in the p.m.;59;50;Cloudy with a shower;57;50;SW;12;74%;98%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little a.m. rain;39;34;Snow showers;38;32;WSW;15;83%;95%;0

San Francisco, United States;A couple of showers;54;47;Periods of rain;54;45;NW;17;76%;92%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Cloudy and breezy;76;65;A little p.m. rain;79;63;ENE;10;64%;60%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Afternoon showers;83;73;Mainly cloudy;81;72;NNE;11;68%;27%;1

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;75;61;Sunny and pleasant;76;61;WSW;6;53%;3%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;77;44;Sunny and pleasant;75;43;SSE;5;32%;4%;7

Santiago, Chile;Very warm;85;57;Very warm;83;58;SSW;8;45%;4%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;84;65;Sunny and pleasant;82;64;N;11;60%;2%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Breezy this morning;55;44;A little rain;56;50;W;11;90%;100%;1

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;50;45;Cloudy with a shower;50;41;SSW;9;78%;92%;0

Seoul, South Korea;A bit of snow;40;17;Decreasing clouds;32;17;NW;8;35%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Colder, a.m. sleet;34;30;Partly sunny, chilly;37;30;WNW;11;59%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;89;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;77;N;6;74%;77%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;46;30;Mostly cloudy;44;35;ESE;4;78%;17%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A few showers;82;71;Mostly sunny, nice;83;72;ENE;7;69%;70%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A touch of rain;40;37;Breezy in the a.m.;40;32;SSW;12;81%;14%;0

Sydney, Australia;Warm, turning breezy;86;70;Breezy in the p.m.;80;69;ENE;14;64%;44%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;59;53;A little p.m. rain;56;53;NE;9;78%;81%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;37;36;Bit of rain, snow;39;31;SSW;20;91%;84%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny, but very cold;21;5;Sunny and quite cold;25;9;ENE;5;65%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Milder;49;25;Sunny and cooler;43;29;S;5;76%;12%;2

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy and cold;36;28;Partly sunny;44;33;NNE;6;60%;5%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;66;54;A thick cloud cover;64;53;S;9;61%;32%;1

Tirana, Albania;Abundant sunshine;62;40;Rain and drizzle;60;50;SSE;9;67%;100%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;53;42;A bit of rain;48;35;NNE;7;82%;85%;1

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;28;26;Mostly cloudy;35;31;E;11;73%;56%;2

Tripoli, Libya;A stray shower;64;52;Sunny and breezy;67;53;SW;16;52%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;70;48;Partly sunny;68;51;W;10;55%;9%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-4;-23;Partly sunny, cold;0;-24;WNW;4;90%;42%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;50;43;Cloudy with showers;46;42;S;6;87%;99%;0

Vienna, Austria;Rain;46;36;Partly sunny;42;34;SSE;8;81%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Hot with sunshine;92;66;Sunshine and warm;82;61;E;8;50%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;P.M. snow showers;37;36;Cloudy;38;34;SE;10;91%;94%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Periods of rain;45;36;Mostly cloudy;41;37;SE;7;89%;32%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny and very warm;84;56;Breezy and cooler;70;61;N;15;66%;1%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine, very warm;89;65;Sunny and very warm;89;66;WSW;1;50%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;40;22;High clouds;36;25;NE;2;67%;10%;1

