Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, January 8, 2023

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;90;76;Mostly sunny;90;78;S;6;69%;29%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, nice;73;65;Sunny and pleasant;76;64;NE;6;61%;21%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Clearing;51;35;Decreasing clouds;51;31;ENE;7;71%;1%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Increasing clouds;67;60;Increasingly windy;66;53;WSW;16;65%;68%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Inc. clouds;50;42;A couple of showers;48;43;W;14;77%;94%;1

Anchorage, United States;Turning cloudy, cold;15;12;Sun and clouds;25;20;NE;7;63%;6%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;46;32;A little snow;37;26;N;6;68%;99%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow, then ice late;34;-18;Bitterly cold;-11;-27;SW;13;75%;36%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly cloudy;92;70;Decreasing clouds;89;70;NE;8;48%;30%;6

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;61;43;Mostly sunny;60;51;S;5;76%;25%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;A couple of showers;76;66;A t-storm around;75;64;ESE;14;66%;92%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;60;46;A morning shower;60;46;NNW;8;74%;92%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;An afternoon shower;88;71;A morning shower;88;71;ESE;6;68%;54%;7

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;81;58;Hazy sunshine;82;54;E;8;43%;0%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Clearing;85;73;Clearing;87;76;N;6;52%;36%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Rain and drizzle;60;51;Breezy in the a.m.;62;39;N;11;53%;1%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;54;23;Partly sunny, mild;43;19;SSW;6;37%;36%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, mild;54;40;A little p.m. rain;53;42;SE;14;68%;96%;1

Berlin, Germany;Brief p.m. showers;48;41;A passing shower;47;41;WSW;9;79%;88%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Thundershowers;67;48;A couple of showers;65;48;SSE;5;76%;98%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;79;66;Cloudy, p.m. showers;79;65;NNW;8;70%;88%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy;46;37;Mild with rain;48;41;NW;11;81%;99%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Rain and drizzle;50;42;A shower;46;39;W;12;72%;89%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, mild;47;34;Clouds and sun, mild;52;38;E;11;72%;29%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Cooler;48;40;Periods of rain;44;39;NNW;6;91%;100%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;86;70;Sunny and pleasant;86;71;ESE;10;58%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;82;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;66;SE;8;48%;65%;7

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;55;35;Sunshine and mild;58;36;NNW;6;64%;4%;3

Cairo, Egypt;An afternoon shower;69;53;A morning shower;68;52;N;7;62%;67%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;78;64;Sunshine and nice;78;62;S;10;68%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;67;A touch of rain;82;67;SSE;3;62%;87%;4

Chennai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;84;71;Hazy sun;86;70;NNE;9;53%;0%;6

Chicago, United States;Cloudy;37;26;Partly sunny;41;35;S;10;62%;5%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Afternoon showers;88;73;Partly sunny, nice;88;73;NNE;11;66%;31%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain and drizzle;45;41;A couple of showers;42;39;WSW;8;85%;91%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;82;70;Cloudy;83;71;NE;9;49%;3%;2

Dallas, United States;Turning sunny;62;41;Turning sunny;67;47;S;8;60%;27%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;91;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;75;NE;10;66%;92%;6

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warmer;59;47;Hazy sun;68;47;WNW;5;66%;0%;2

Denver, United States;Periods of sun;47;26;Mostly sunny;48;31;SSW;7;39%;4%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;77;57;Hazy sunshine;77;56;NW;6;68%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A couple of showers;89;73;A p.m. shower or two;87;73;SSE;7;74%;75%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds breaking;44;39;Breezy in the a.m.;46;40;SW;20;73%;85%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Showers around;52;38;Showers around;54;37;NNE;9;45%;73%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Cloudy and breezy;64;61;A shower in spots;67;60;W;14;72%;44%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;71;61;Mostly cloudy;73;64;SSE;5;66%;36%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy and cooler;70;59;A t-storm in spots;73;62;ENE;6;79%;68%;4

Havana, Cuba;A shower;81;67;Mostly sunny;79;69;NNE;10;68%;25%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Periods of snow;25;23;Cloudy;27;25;SE;12;87%;92%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mainly cloudy;84;74;Humid, p.m. showers;86;74;ESE;5;79%;100%;2

Hong Kong, China;An afternoon shower;70;59;Rain and drizzle;67;60;NE;7;85%;97%;1

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;81;65;Mostly sunny, nice;81;63;NW;6;65%;25%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;81;53;Hazy sunshine;83;57;E;7;39%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;70;44;Partly sunny;68;42;NNW;6;61%;2%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;51;41;Mostly sunny;53;43;SSE;6;70%;0%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower;86;74;Showers around;86;75;WSW;10;77%;79%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;80;71;A p.m. shower or two;80;68;N;9;67%;62%;1

Johannesburg, South Africa;More sun than clouds;74;56;Mostly sunny, nice;80;59;NNW;6;55%;27%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Rain and drizzle;38;34;Partial sunshine;42;23;SSW;4;65%;15%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;81;56;Hazy sunshine;81;58;NW;6;31%;1%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;70;41;Sunny and pleasant;71;40;SSE;4;30%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;86;56;Hazy sun;85;55;N;12;25%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy and cold;24;22;Breezy with flurries;29;23;SE;14;76%;72%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A little a.m. rain;87;74;Warm with a shower;87;75;N;9;58%;85%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;85;73;A t-storm in spots;86;72;WSW;6;72%;66%;6

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;76;53;Hazy sun;80;54;NNE;7;56%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;Showers around;90;75;NNW;5;77%;96%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A little a.m. rain;57;40;A little rain;59;38;E;6;51%;85%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunshine and nice;91;76;Partly sunny;86;75;SW;7;74%;1%;8

Lima, Peru;Turning cloudy;77;67;Mostly cloudy;77;68;SSE;9;66%;14%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;A couple of showers;64;57;A shower in places;64;54;W;4;79%;41%;1

London, United Kingdom;A few showers;50;41;Breezy in the p.m.;49;40;WSW;14;66%;66%;1

Los Angeles, United States;A stray shower;64;53;Rain and drizzle;59;54;SSE;9;98%;100%;1

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;85;75;An afternoon shower;82;74;SSE;7;82%;66%;4

Madrid, Spain;A couple of showers;55;47;A morning shower;57;31;W;8;60%;41%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;88;79;A morning shower;88;80;NE;18;66%;56%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;86;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;74;WSW;5;79%;92%;4

Manila, Philippines;Partial sunshine;85;73;Mostly cloudy;87;74;ENE;8;64%;9%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and hot;92;65;Very warm;78;60;S;15;59%;4%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and delightful;71;46;Partly sunny, nice;70;53;NE;5;43%;28%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, nice;79;66;Partly sunny;80;64;NNE;8;67%;6%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy, not as cold;20;18;A bit of snow;31;28;SSE;14;96%;99%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunshine and windy;89;76;Mostly sunny, windy;89;77;ENE;17;65%;20%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy in the p.m.;82;64;Breezy in the p.m.;81;65;ENE;12;61%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;Variable clouds;27;22;An afternoon flurry;34;20;W;8;59%;83%;1

Moscow, Russia;Frigid;5;-13;Cloudy and frigid;7;5;SE;9;74%;5%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;90;72;Hazy sunshine;89;70;N;7;43%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;82;59;A t-storm around;82;60;NE;13;58%;55%;11

New York, United States;Partly sunny;42;34;Showers of rain/snow;49;36;W;9;53%;60%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Nice with sunshine;66;42;Mostly sunny;65;41;W;7;60%;2%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy, p.m. snow;32;16;Cloudy and breezy;23;-21;SW;16;26%;34%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, warm;75;38;Mostly sunny, cooler;55;39;W;9;58%;68%;3

Oslo, Norway;Snow and rain;41;37;Occasional wet snow;39;32;NNE;5;74%;97%;0

Ottawa, Canada;More clouds than sun;26;20;A little p.m. snow;34;17;WNW;10;70%;88%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showery this morning;86;79;A shower or two;85;79;NNW;13;74%;88%;6

Panama City, Panama;Some sun, a shower;86;74;A little p.m. rain;84;74;NW;7;77%;69%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;83;73;Afternoon showers;84;72;E;7;81%;91%;5

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;52;43;A couple of showers;48;41;WSW;14;62%;86%;1

Perth, Australia;Very warm;84;67;Very hot;97;74;WNW;13;34%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. shower;80;73;A couple of showers;87;75;E;8;68%;96%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy and hot;96;77;Mostly cloudy;91;77;NE;10;59%;55%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;89;68;An afternoon shower;88;68;SSE;5;58%;66%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy;43;34;A passing shower;45;37;W;9;73%;85%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Inc. clouds;46;19;Hazy sun and colder;38;11;NNW;8;59%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Rain at times;63;49;Periods of rain;61;49;NNW;6;79%;99%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;68;51;Showers around;69;51;E;7;81%;66%;2

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;88;74;A shower in the a.m.;89;72;E;9;65%;82%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and snow shower;39;30;Breezy in the a.m.;34;23;NE;19;59%;35%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and cold;26;23;A little snow;27;26;SE;14;100%;98%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy with showers;75;70;Cloudy, rain;76;72;NNE;7;89%;99%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;61;53;Breezy with some sun;66;58;S;15;72%;88%;4

Rome, Italy;A couple of showers;61;53;Periods of rain;61;43;WNW;11;66%;99%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Frigid;7;5;Cloudy and cold;17;14;SE;10;72%;78%;0

San Francisco, United States;A little a.m. rain;59;54;Rain, heavy at times;57;51;SSW;20;82%;100%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain and drizzle;78;63;Periods of rain;79;63;ENE;8;66%;97%;3

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A couple of showers;84;72;A p.m. shower or two;85;71;SSE;11;71%;71%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;76;64;A stray t-shower;76;63;NNW;5;80%;57%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with sunshine;75;44;Partly sunny, nice;74;43;NNE;6;39%;4%;6

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;86;59;Breezy in the p.m.;85;57;SW;9;49%;21%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Brief p.m. showers;82;69;A stray t-shower;82;69;ESE;6;78%;70%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain;61;52;Some sun, a shower;61;50;ESE;4;76%;42%;2

Seattle, United States;A little rain;51;43;A touch of rain;52;40;S;10;66%;86%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;46;31;Hazy and mild;47;23;NNW;6;50%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;61;45;Partly sunny;63;43;NNE;9;67%;40%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy, hot;93;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;77;NNE;7;74%;78%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Turning sunny;49;27;Partly sunny;44;34;ESE;6;80%;82%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;83;74;A morning shower;83;73;E;13;68%;43%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Bit of rain, snow;40;36;A bit of snow;40;36;SE;5;95%;94%;0

Sydney, Australia;Turning sunny, nice;76;61;Sunny and pleasant;78;64;SW;12;60%;0%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy this morning;79;63;Cloudy;70;62;ENE;5;79%;57%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;25;23;Winds subsiding;27;25;SE;15;94%;77%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;52;38;Cloudy, p.m. showers;48;30;NNW;6;58%;98%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;A bit of p.m. snow;39;26;A little a.m. snow;28;24;SSE;7;82%;86%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;50;37;Becoming cloudy;48;33;N;7;41%;34%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;66;55;Partly sunny;64;54;SSE;7;64%;28%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;64;41;Cloudy;61;46;ESE;7;64%;100%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;51;38;Plenty of sunshine;55;39;W;8;68%;3%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;33;29;Partly sunny;38;31;WSW;13;69%;23%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sunshine;64;51;Sunny and breezy;67;57;WSW;16;52%;2%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and pleasant;69;50;A shower in the p.m.;69;54;WNW;9;50%;67%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A passing flurry;10;-10;Mostly sunny;15;-4;E;10;98%;3%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Showers around;47;41;A little p.m. rain;47;43;SE;10;66%;89%;0

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy and cooler;40;35;A little rain;45;40;WNW;11;77%;93%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Rather cloudy;81;63;Mostly cloudy, warm;87;68;ESE;5;49%;24%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy and cold;23;22;A little snow;32;31;SSE;15;98%;96%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Breezy this morning;41;37;A little rain;47;40;SW;9;82%;85%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;81;59;Not as warm;69;60;ESE;14;63%;27%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy sun, very warm;89;67;Sunny and hot;91;69;SW;5;49%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Clearing;41;23;Mostly sunny;36;17;NE;2;47%;12%;2

