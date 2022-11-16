Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, November 16, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;An afternoon shower;86;76;A shower in the p.m.;88;76;S;8;71%;72%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;91;72;Plenty of sunshine;91;72;NNE;6;55%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;A shower or two;62;47;Low clouds breaking;60;50;WSW;5;82%;44%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Afternoon showers;72;61;Increasingly windy;69;59;SW;14;67%;34%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;52;46;Breezy with rain;52;43;S;18;86%;99%;0

Anchorage, United States;Sunshine;27;15;Sunshine;25;14;NE;6;70%;6%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;58;40;Pleasant and warmer;71;49;ENE;5;48%;3%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little snow;20;10;Low clouds and cold;18;7;SSW;9;75%;42%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;91;65;Sunny and hot;92;68;ENE;8;47%;0%;12

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;70;60;A shower or two;71;64;WSW;7;67%;85%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;71;61;Showers, some heavy;71;61;NNE;9;82%;99%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Showers around;68;51;Warmer with some sun;74;47;NNW;7;71%;27%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds, a t-storm;86;73;A stray thunderstorm;87;73;SSE;6;78%;57%;4

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;82;63;Partly sunny;84;63;NNE;8;50%;0%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;79;A t-storm in spots;93;79;S;6;67%;55%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Inc. clouds;68;56;A couple of showers;70;54;W;10;64%;84%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;57;34;Mostly sunny, mild;61;39;N;5;54%;29%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;A couple of showers;61;49;Cloudy;55;45;E;5;78%;24%;1

Berlin, Germany;A little rain;47;34;Cloudy and breezy;43;36;ESE;15;72%;70%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;66;45;A little p.m. rain;65;47;SE;5;81%;86%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A thunderstorm;82;62;A t-storm around;83;62;NE;7;62%;42%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds;46;44;Cloudy;45;42;E;6;83%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;52;48;Occasional rain;52;42;SSW;16;79%;92%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Inc. clouds;55;48;Periods of rain;58;42;WSW;11;78%;93%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Periods of rain;50;45;Cloudy;51;40;ESE;5;81%;44%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and very warm;89;70;Very warm;86;68;E;11;53%;10%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;65;NE;6;54%;94%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;64;43;Mostly sunny;64;43;NW;5;41%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;73;60;Sunny and pleasant;74;59;NNE;6;44%;3%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasing clouds;71;58;A morning shower;67;58;SSE;15;60%;43%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;85;70;A p.m. t-storm;85;70;SSE;3;67%;85%;4

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;86;71;Partly sunny;86;71;N;8;67%;0%;5

Chicago, United States;A little snow;37;28;Cold, p.m. flurries;34;23;W;16;67%;60%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;87;74;Periods of sun;88;74;NNE;10;68%;7%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy and breezy;47;28;Cloudy and breezy;43;31;ESE;22;72%;41%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Turning sunny, humid;86;76;Humid with sunshine;85;77;NNW;8;80%;1%;6

Dallas, United States;Some sun returning;54;34;Sunny and warmer;60;38;S;6;42%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in the p.m.;91;75;A morning shower;89;77;E;10;64%;74%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;79;52;Hazy sunshine;82;50;WNW;6;48%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, cold;43;23;A little snow;26;9;ENE;8;78%;99%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;86;66;Hazy sun;85;69;NNW;7;55%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;95;72;A t-storm around;96;71;SE;6;60%;64%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;50;43;Partly sunny;50;42;W;11;79%;25%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler;44;29;Milder;59;37;NNE;10;46%;25%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Cloudy with showers;68;61;Mostly sunny;71;58;W;13;79%;89%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower and t-storm;83;72;A shower, very warm;85;73;SE;7;69%;91%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;85;57;Mostly sunny, nice;87;57;ESE;6;47%;3%;14

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;85;65;A couple of showers;82;67;NNE;13;74%;97%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Mainly cloudy;32;22;Mostly sunny;38;19;NE;8;81%;20%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Humid, a p.m. shower;93;76;Humid with showers;90;76;SSE;5;75%;95%;3

Hong Kong, China;Humid;81;72;Clearing and humid;82;72;E;8;74%;19%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, nice;85;71;A shower in the a.m.;85;72;NE;8;62%;61%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;86;62;Hazy sun;88;61;NNE;8;33%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;81;46;Sunny;86;47;N;7;35%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;54;52;Breezy in the p.m.;63;56;SW;13;65%;70%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;89;80;Couple of t-storms;87;80;WSW;8;77%;93%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;90;74;Partly sunny;90;74;N;7;57%;2%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Turning out cloudy;79;56;Nice with some sun;83;58;E;9;46%;27%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;60;25;Mostly cloudy;67;32;S;5;19%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;88;68;Hazy sun;90;65;W;6;49%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;72;49;Hazy sunshine;80;48;S;4;40%;3%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;95;63;Hazy sunshine;96;62;NNW;11;23%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Bit of rain, snow;39;36;Cloudy, snow showers;37;28;N;10;74%;92%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Very warm;88;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;79;N;8;68%;54%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;89;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;75;N;6;69%;69%;4

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;84;66;Some sun;86;70;NNE;7;53%;0%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;93;75;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;NE;5;76%;96%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;54;39;Mostly sunny;55;40;NE;8;29%;29%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny, nice;88;73;Mostly sunny;88;73;SSW;7;76%;44%;8

Lima, Peru;Clearing;71;61;Clouds and sun, nice;70;61;SSE;9;69%;7%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;A couple of showers;63;59;A couple of showers;65;54;WNW;8;84%;98%;1

London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;52;49;Sprinkles;51;49;WSW;13;81%;85%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;74;47;Partly sunny, nice;74;49;E;6;24%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;82;75;Cloudy;82;75;SW;6;61%;39%;5

Madrid, Spain;Breezy this morning;54;48;A couple of showers;56;42;W;11;86%;93%;1

Male, Maldives;A p.m. shower or two;84;79;A morning shower;86;79;W;11;71%;84%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;90;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;75;WSW;5;73%;82%;5

Manila, Philippines;Sunshine and nice;87;76;A morning shower;86;76;E;5;72%;74%;3

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;57;42;Mostly cloudy;65;47;SE;12;57%;26%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;77;48;Nice with some sun;75;51;NNE;5;44%;32%;6

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;85;73;Some sun, a shower;81;69;N;11;70%;97%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy and colder;35;11;A snow shower;28;17;N;9;78%;74%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sun and clouds;96;78;Warm, an a.m. shower;97;78;ESE;11;56%;66%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny;83;62;Some brightening;78;65;E;9;59%;9%;4

Montreal, Canada;Wet snow;33;26;Cloudy, snow showers;33;23;W;10;69%;88%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and chilly;29;19;Sunshine and cold;25;16;ENE;15;73%;6%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;91;73;Hazy sun;91;72;NNE;7;49%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;74;63;A morning t-storm;74;62;NE;10;67%;82%;3

New York, United States;A touch of a.m. rain;51;36;Mostly sunny, windy;46;34;WSW;19;50%;5%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;A p.m. shower or two;71;56;An afternoon shower;70;57;SE;6;63%;70%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Breezy, morning snow;35;10;A bit of p.m. snow;11;4;WSW;14;75%;94%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;64;46;Partial sunshine;62;41;SSW;5;56%;2%;2

Oslo, Norway;Low clouds;37;25;A bit of a.m. snow;35;22;NE;8;73%;82%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Snow tapering off;32;22;Snow showers;31;17;W;12;70%;90%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;79;A t-storm around;84;79;SE;6;76%;65%;11

Panama City, Panama;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;74;A t-storm in spots;87;74;WNW;7;81%;66%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Becoming cloudy;94;75;A thunderstorm;93;75;ENE;6;67%;83%;6

Paris, France;A couple of showers;56;46;A little a.m. rain;57;44;WSW;14;70%;80%;2

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;84;57;Cooler;69;52;WSW;16;60%;93%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;94;79;Mainly cloudy;93;78;SSE;5;65%;44%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy, warm;97;80;A stray thunderstorm;98;80;ENE;10;58%;65%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;An afternoon shower;92;68;Mostly sunny;93;69;SSE;6;51%;18%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy;42;37;Cloudy;40;38;ESE;9;93%;44%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;53;36;Mostly sunny, mild;60;41;S;6;64%;55%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, p.m. showers;65;48;Showers, some heavy;64;48;N;5;75%;100%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Inc. clouds;74;56;Mostly sunny;73;54;NNW;8;77%;67%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;86;79;A shower in the a.m.;86;79;E;9;61%;69%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming very windy;48;43;Windy;48;41;E;27;76%;74%;0

Riga, Latvia;Colder;37;24;Partly sunny, chilly;34;20;ENE;5;75%;26%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or two;77;67;Mostly sunny, nice;77;65;WNW;10;63%;44%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;85;63;High clouds;86;63;S;9;20%;0%;3

Rome, Italy;A shower and t-storm;66;52;Some sun, a shower;65;56;SE;7;80%;99%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Inc. clouds;32;25;Low clouds breaking;32;18;NE;5;81%;6%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;64;45;Clouds and sun;60;45;W;7;54%;1%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm around;72;66;A t-storm in spots;72;66;ENE;9;79%;55%;3

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;86;74;An afternoon shower;85;74;ESE;11;75%;84%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray t-shower;85;68;Mostly sunny, humid;84;68;N;6;76%;13%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;82;43;Sunny and pleasant;81;43;NE;6;29%;3%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and hot;95;58;Sunny and hot;94;58;SW;8;35%;5%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;86;71;An afternoon shower;86;71;N;7;75%;89%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain;59;59;Showers;63;51;WSW;8;85%;100%;2

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;52;37;Sunny;51;31;NE;7;58%;1%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Turning cloudy;55;39;Plenty of sunshine;59;43;WSW;3;63%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;64;57;Rain and drizzle;63;59;E;11;90%;83%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;A morning shower;87;79;NW;5;79%;74%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly cloudy;51;45;A little rain;62;43;WNW;4;70%;84%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Brilliant sunshine;90;72;Some sun, a shower;89;71;E;14;72%;86%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;39;27;Partly sunny;34;30;NE;7;76%;30%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;63;48;Breezy in the p.m.;67;52;SSW;16;51%;27%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;A few showers;77;71;Partly sunny, humid;79;71;ENE;7;76%;33%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Rather cloudy;36;29;Mostly sunny;37;24;ESE;10;80%;27%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and colder;37;31;Partly sunny, milder;60;44;ENE;6;48%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Low clouds;48;45;Mostly sunny;65;49;NW;10;49%;10%;2

Tehran, Iran;Increasing clouds;62;46;Morning showers;63;46;ESE;6;38%;91%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;A shower or two;72;49;A shower in the a.m.;71;50;S;9;64%;59%;4

Tirana, Albania;An afternoon shower;68;62;A bit of rain;73;55;ESE;6;64%;96%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy this morning;63;47;Cloudy;55;44;NNE;9;65%;34%;1

Toronto, Canada;A little a.m. snow;38;30;Flurries;38;30;WSW;11;61%;74%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and breezy;81;57;Partly sunny, breezy;76;61;W;14;49%;18%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasing clouds;76;61;Clouds and sun, nice;74;59;W;11;68%;41%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;More clouds than sun;28;15;Mostly sunny;42;16;ESE;5;37%;2%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;49;41;Plenty of sun;49;34;NE;4;39%;0%;2

Vienna, Austria;Low clouds;50;41;A thick cloud cover;50;41;E;5;83%;44%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, warm;94;74;Lots of sun, warm;84;74;NW;5;59%;44%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy and colder;34;15;Clouds and sun, cold;28;22;NNE;6;79%;62%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Low clouds;44;24;Partly sunny;33;19;NNE;9;71%;20%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy;69;60;A shower or two;68;60;NNE;8;77%;81%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;A thunderstorm;89;76;S;5;74%;88%;1

Yerevan, Armenia;Increasing clouds;54;40;Partly sunny;55;36;ENE;3;54%;21%;3

_____

