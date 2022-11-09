Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, November 9, 2022

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A couple of showers;87;78;Showers around;85;75;SW;11;76%;87%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;98;74;Sunny and hot;93;74;ENE;7;33%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Showers around;64;50;Partly sunny;66;49;NE;4;68%;42%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Becoming cloudy;75;60;Clearing;67;58;ENE;6;74%;21%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower and t-storm;56;48;Partly sunny;58;46;SSW;13;80%;11%;2

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;34;24;A little a.m. snow;32;22;NE;5;72%;81%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;62;33;Partly sunny;59;35;ESE;6;53%;1%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little a.m. snow;27;24;Breezy;32;23;WSW;14;76%;66%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clearing and hot;91;70;Cloudy, not as hot;84;68;E;9;54%;44%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny;68;54;Mostly sunny;69;54;NNE;6;70%;1%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in places;68;59;Increasingly windy;71;59;ESE;16;71%;100%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;82;57;Sunny and pleasant;83;59;N;6;35%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;ESE;6;73%;81%;4

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;82;63;Partly sunny;82;66;NE;10;61%;67%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Decreasing clouds;93;75;Sun and clouds, hot;95;77;NNW;7;51%;16%;6

Barcelona, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;71;55;Mostly sunny;67;53;NE;6;68%;13%;3

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;57;41;Partly sunny, mild;63;46;NNE;5;68%;44%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Fog, then some sun;64;45;Fog, then some sun;62;46;NW;4;78%;92%;2

Berlin, Germany;Variable cloudiness;59;48;Periods of sun;55;47;WSW;9;69%;12%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A stray p.m. t-storm;65;49;A stray p.m. t-storm;64;48;NNW;5;86%;87%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;64;A t-storm around;83;64;N;6;59%;77%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds and fog;53;44;Mostly cloudy;54;42;WNW;8;79%;56%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Breezy this morning;57;45;Partly sunny;57;47;SSW;10;76%;5%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Fog to sun;62;41;Fog, then sun;63;44;W;3;72%;27%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Fog early in the day;57;47;Afternoon rain;55;42;NW;7;82%;89%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Very warm;79;62;Very warm;82;65;ENE;11;56%;7%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;A p.m. t-storm;86;66;Heavy thunderstorms;82;66;S;8;62%;99%;5

Busan, South Korea;Thickening clouds;70;49;Sunny and beautiful;68;54;NNE;6;49%;3%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Nice with sunshine;76;59;Sunny and nice;76;60;NE;6;42%;3%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;A shower;65;54;Sunny and warmer;77;57;SE;10;51%;2%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;67;Couple of t-storms;83;68;NNW;4;72%;94%;4

Chennai, India;A shower in the p.m.;88;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;77;NNE;10;73%;99%;4

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, mild;65;57;Breezy in the p.m.;72;43;SSW;15;55%;67%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;74;A t-storm around;84;75;NNE;6;84%;55%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Variable cloudiness;55;46;Mostly cloudy;53;50;WSW;9;77%;85%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, humid;87;78;Mostly cloudy, humid;87;78;NNW;10;75%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;81;66;Partly sunny;78;50;SSW;8;72%;71%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;91;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;75;E;11;67%;65%;3

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;84;63;Hazy sunshine;82;61;SSW;5;60%;26%;4

Denver, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;69;34;A bit of a.m. snow;49;20;ESE;7;33%;62%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;89;72;Hazy sun;88;70;NNW;5;55%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;90;76;Showers around;90;75;E;5;71%;93%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Becoming cloudy;53;48;Winds subsiding;62;56;SSW;21;77%;85%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and warmer;56;29;Sunny;59;33;NNE;6;30%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;70;59;A couple of showers;70;60;ENE;9;77%;88%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Very warm;88;70;Rain and drizzle;85;72;SSE;5;68%;74%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;78;60;Cloudy, a t-storm;79;60;E;8;73%;88%;7

Havana, Cuba;Showers;81;68;A t-storm in spots;84;68;SSW;10;68%;45%;5

Helsinki, Finland;A couple of showers;52;46;A couple of showers;49;40;WSW;8;85%;90%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and clouds;91;76;Downpours;91;76;SSW;5;75%;90%;7

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and humid;81;70;Brilliant sunshine;83;70;E;7;72%;6%;5

Honolulu, United States;A shower in spots;84;72;Breezy with a shower;85;71;NE;12;56%;64%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;86;62;Hazy sun;88;63;NE;8;42%;1%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Not as warm;75;53;Decreasing clouds;74;49;N;6;56%;9%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing;56;49;Sunny;61;50;ENE;8;73%;0%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sunny intervals;88;78;Heavy p.m. showers;90;79;SSE;9;75%;97%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Becoming cloudy;89;78;Abundant sunshine;90;79;N;7;48%;12%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;57;A thundershower;79;56;NE;8;58%;88%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Warmer;62;31;Plenty of sunshine;59;29;N;4;38%;1%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;89;69;Sunny and less humid;92;69;NW;7;45%;1%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Not as warm;73;51;A t-shower in spots;78;50;SW;4;47%;42%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Brilliant sunshine;95;66;Plenty of sunshine;95;67;NNW;10;22%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Low clouds and fog;53;37;Partly sunny;51;46;SW;9;86%;60%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Sunny and nice;85;77;A p.m. t-storm;86;78;E;8;66%;92%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;87;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;73;W;7;71%;80%;3

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;88;72;Hazy sunshine;89;71;N;6;52%;2%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;92;75;A couple of t-storms;87;74;NE;5;83%;99%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;57;33;Sunny;58;33;S;8;18%;3%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;87;76;Showers around;86;75;SSW;7;76%;95%;4

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;67;59;Partly sunny;68;60;SSE;10;73%;3%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Fog, then some sun;67;55;Fog, then sun;69;56;NE;5;78%;4%;3

London, United Kingdom;Breezy this morning;56;48;Periods of sun;59;51;SSW;11;73%;3%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny, cool;62;46;Sunny, but cool;67;48;NNE;5;45%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;85;75;Clearing;84;74;SW;9;70%;44%;3

Madrid, Spain;Clouds breaking;60;43;Clouds, then sun;66;42;NE;5;62%;2%;3

Male, Maldives;A couple of showers;86;79;A shower in the a.m.;86;78;SE;5;74%;83%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;91;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;76;ENE;6;70%;57%;11

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;77;A stray thunderstorm;90;77;E;6;69%;55%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy this morning;82;64;A few showers;78;64;N;18;57%;99%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunshine, pleasant;75;47;Sunny and nice;77;48;WSW;5;38%;1%;6

Miami, United States;Rain and wind;78;72;Rain and wind;82;74;S;22;79%;90%;1

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;51;41;Afternoon rain;47;43;W;8;90%;94%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Rather cloudy;92;78;A shower in places;91;76;E;12;62%;41%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy in the p.m.;75;57;High clouds;78;60;NE;10;59%;2%;5

Montreal, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;50;39;Cloudy and milder;61;45;SW;7;53%;7%;1

Moscow, Russia;An afternoon shower;47;41;Cloudy and mild;47;44;SW;11;84%;93%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;93;75;Hazy sun, less humid;94;74;NE;7;45%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and clouds, nice;81;60;A t-storm around;79;61;NE;11;58%;64%;11

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;55;44;Sunny and nice;63;56;S;6;65%;5%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;70;55;A shower in the a.m.;70;55;NW;7;63%;59%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;31;21;Snow;26;25;SW;13;62%;86%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine;69;47;High clouds;70;50;E;6;68%;17%;2

Oslo, Norway;A couple of showers;50;37;A little rain;51;50;SSW;6;89%;96%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Sunshine;48;36;Breezy in the a.m.;59;47;SSW;13;46%;9%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;79;A morning shower;85;78;E;9;72%;95%;11

Panama City, Panama;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;74;Showers around;84;74;S;8;78%;90%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;A t-storm around;88;75;ESE;6;75%;65%;3

Paris, France;Sun and some clouds;59;44;Fog, then some sun;59;43;S;6;80%;2%;2

Perth, Australia;Nice with sunshine;73;54;A shower in spots;70;51;SSW;12;63%;82%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny and hot;92;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;NNE;9;65%;68%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;91;75;Breezy in the p.m.;96;73;ESE;14;54%;7%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;91;67;Plenty of sunshine;92;70;SE;5;48%;12%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds and fog;55;48;Partly sunny;55;39;SW;9;71%;8%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;59;49;Cloudy with a shower;57;45;E;3;91%;81%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;65;48;Periods of rain;64;48;ENE;6;71%;98%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Inc. clouds;73;55;Decreasing clouds;74;53;E;7;68%;2%;4

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;86;76;Mostly sunny, nice;87;77;SE;8;59%;46%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;An afternoon shower;46;40;A morning shower;45;40;E;17;71%;76%;0

Riga, Latvia;A couple of showers;56;47;A passing shower;54;41;W;8;88%;89%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;69;A t-storm in spots;81;71;SW;8;75%;52%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;88;66;Breezy and very warm;91;65;SSE;12;16%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Sunny intervals;68;54;Partly sunny;68;53;NNE;3;82%;34%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy with showers;48;45;Rain and drizzle;49;42;WSW;10;86%;95%;0

San Francisco, United States;A brief a.m. shower;57;45;Mostly sunny, cool;58;45;NNW;6;63%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;74;64;Showers and t-storms;73;64;SW;6;81%;98%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;An afternoon shower;87;76;A couple of t-storms;87;76;SE;9;77%;82%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;65;A p.m. t-storm;77;64;WSW;4;84%;85%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;82;45;Sunny and pleasant;81;43;NE;8;18%;0%;8

Santiago, Chile;A p.m. shower or two;68;48;Cloudy and warmer;77;51;SSW;7;45%;44%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A passing shower;86;72;A passing shower;87;73;E;7;76%;96%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Fog, then some sun;65;52;Fog, then sun;69;51;E;3;79%;4%;3

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny, chilly;45;36;Partly sunny, chilly;47;37;ENE;4;68%;9%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Inc. clouds;62;45;Clouds and sun;64;46;ENE;2;68%;30%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;75;61;Partly sunny;75;63;ENE;9;73%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;86;76;Rain and a t-storm;82;76;N;4;84%;99%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Fog, then sun;62;39;Fog, then sun;62;40;S;2;68%;19%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Overcast;88;77;Some sun, pleasant;87;76;E;12;68%;39%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;More clouds than sun;53;45;Partly sunny;52;49;SW;10;82%;28%;0

Sydney, Australia;Nice with some sun;73;56;Partly sunny, nice;73;58;N;14;56%;26%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Winds subsiding;88;72;A little a.m. rain;85;73;E;10;74%;60%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;52;48;A couple of showers;51;44;SW;9;87%;88%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;49;33;Mostly sunny;54;35;NNE;4;47%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;56;42;Cloudy;52;43;NNE;5;63%;89%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;61;45;Mostly sunny;61;47;S;6;31%;48%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Variable cloudiness;70;56;Mostly sunny;73;56;NE;7;67%;26%;4

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and nice;71;52;Mostly sunny;72;52;ENE;3;59%;5%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;67;51;Mostly cloudy;69;53;N;7;61%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;Periods of sun;52;48;Turning sunny, mild;60;50;SSW;11;56%;2%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;77;57;Breezy in the p.m.;78;60;ESE;8;56%;4%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy, warm;82;57;High clouds;79;59;SE;4;61%;4%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Inc. clouds;37;22;Cloudy;37;10;NW;7;64%;31%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;45;31;Partly sunny, chilly;42;35;ENE;5;66%;28%;1

Vienna, Austria;Low clouds and fog;55;42;Mostly cloudy;55;41;WNW;10;79%;58%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine and hot;90;67;Sunny and very warm;87;69;WNW;4;53%;1%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;49;43;Periods of rain;49;40;W;7;93%;95%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;54;44;Morning rain;51;39;W;9;89%;88%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine, pleasant;66;52;Windy with some sun;58;50;SE;24;60%;2%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny and hot;94;71;Mostly sunny and hot;94;71;NNW;6;56%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning out cloudy;57;40;Partly sunny;54;40;NE;2;53%;70%;3

