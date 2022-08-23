Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, August 23, 2022

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Cloudy;80;73;Clouds and sun, nice;81;72;SW;9;87%;44%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sun and clouds;100;91;Mostly sunny, warm;110;89;NE;8;38%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;94;75;Breezy in the a.m.;95;72;W;13;49%;1%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Windy this afternoon;83;71;Windy in the p.m.;84;72;E;13;58%;1%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;79;63;Very warm and humid;81;68;NE;7;71%;30%;5

Anchorage, United States;A morning shower;63;52;Occasional rain;59;53;SSE;5;90%;93%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;88;65;Sunny and nice;88;66;E;8;13%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy in the p.m.;68;46;Mostly sunny;71;45;ENE;11;45%;3%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;89;67;Mostly sunny, warm;90;67;ENE;11;46%;3%;6

Athens, Greece;Thunderstorms;84;72;Thunderstorms;82;72;W;7;78%;100%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;62;52;Becoming cloudy;60;54;NW;8;73%;72%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;111;84;Hazy sun and breezy;109;84;W;14;20%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers this morning;92;74;A t-shower in spots;89;74;SSW;8;68%;59%;9

Bangalore, India;A stray thunderstorm;82;68;A stray a.m. t-storm;80;68;NNW;9;73%;70%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A thunderstorm;95;79;A t-storm around;96;79;S;7;66%;55%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine and humid;83;73;Humid;85;74;WSW;10;70%;10%;7

Beijing, China;Clouds and sunshine;84;70;Cloudy;81;64;SW;7;55%;44%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;74;63;A shower and t-storm;77;64;WSW;5;81%;90%;2

Berlin, Germany;Decreasing clouds;75;59;Warm with some sun;79;61;NNE;6;65%;15%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sunshine;67;47;Sunny intervals;66;48;SE;8;66%;44%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;79;55;Sun and clouds;80;56;E;8;44%;0%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower and t-storm;70;62;A shower and t-storm;81;65;NNW;9;70%;84%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, warm;79;61;Some sun, very warm;84;66;NE;4;64%;30%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;87;68;A t-storm around;89;67;NE;9;63%;42%;7

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;77;60;A shower and t-storm;82;64;NW;5;76%;95%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;68;50;Partly sunny, warm;74;55;ENE;7;73%;2%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Windy;87;65;Nice with sunshine;86;65;NE;8;28%;4%;12

Busan, South Korea;A shower or two;91;77;Cloudy with a shower;80;72;WSW;7;79%;88%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;100;82;Sunny and very hot;102;81;NE;8;21%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;80;54;Breezy in the p.m.;68;55;NNW;16;72%;86%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;84;68;A thunderstorm;84;69;S;4;62%;85%;12

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;97;81;A p.m. t-storm;93;80;WSW;8;76%;78%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;81;68;Sunshine and nice;83;70;SE;7;53%;16%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A heavy shower;85;79;Couple of t-storms;85;79;WSW;11;77%;99%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunshine and warm;75;57;Warm with sunshine;75;59;ESE;7;53%;5%;4

Dakar, Senegal;A couple of showers;87;80;Mostly sunny, nice;87;81;SW;6;77%;33%;12

Dallas, United States;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;72;A t-storm in spots;86;73;ENE;6;72%;58%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;86;68;Partly sunny;84;69;SSE;11;66%;35%;9

Delhi, India;Breezy in the p.m.;91;79;Partly sunny;92;79;E;9;67%;85%;11

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;87;61;Partly sunny, nice;88;63;S;7;29%;10%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;89;81;A t-storm around;91;81;S;4;71%;52%;11

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny, warm;93;69;A little p.m. rain;90;70;SSE;7;58%;60%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy, warm;71;56;Partly sunny;69;49;WSW;12;62%;6%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;88;63;Mostly sunny, nice;87;61;ENE;8;18%;3%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Not as warm;78;71;Clouds and sunshine;80;70;SW;7;78%;4%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Brief p.m. showers;96;80;Sun and clouds, hot;95;80;S;5;70%;45%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with sunshine;77;48;Some sun;76;48;ENE;6;38%;3%;9

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;SE;7;67%;73%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy, warm;75;64;A p.m. t-storm;74;57;NNW;8;82%;56%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;91;78;A couple of t-storms;89;78;SSW;7;83%;94%;7

Hong Kong, China;High clouds;93;82;A shower or two;93;80;SW;6;76%;93%;5

Honolulu, United States;A few showers;87;75;A few showers;86;74;ENE;8;65%;78%;11

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;90;73;A t-storm around;85;73;NNW;8;69%;54%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;95;78;A downpour;85;74;ENE;10;68%;96%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Humid;86;75;A strong t-storm;84;71;E;9;77%;82%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;77;ESE;7;66%;87%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy and very hot;104;89;Warm, turning breezy;102;87;WSW;12;42%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;67;44;Plenty of sunshine;67;46;NW;5;46%;0%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy and cool;67;62;A stray p.m. t-storm;66;61;N;1;76%;80%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Heavy p.m. showers;87;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;80;WSW;12;81%;88%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower and t-storm;86;69;Thunderstorms;84;68;SSW;5;79%;78%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Inc. clouds;98;83;Increasing clouds;98;80;SSW;11;40%;66%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;82;66;Sunny and very warm;86;63;E;10;42%;1%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;87;80;A stray thunderstorm;89;81;E;15;66%;65%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;83;70;A thick cloud cover;85;72;SW;8;62%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;84;79;A thunderstorm;87;79;SSW;6;78%;90%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain and a t-storm;89;75;A t-storm or two;90;76;S;6;76%;87%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Sun, some clouds;62;26;Sunny and mild;62;27;E;7;17%;1%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Not as hot;84;74;Showers around;86;74;SW;9;72%;70%;12

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;61;57;Clouds and sun;61;57;SSE;8;81%;4%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;87;66;Breezy in the p.m.;79;66;NNW;11;69%;7%;8

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun, warm;79;64;Very warm and humid;81;63;SW;10;64%;57%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;86;67;Partly sunny;87;68;S;7;60%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;79;68;Turning sunny;76;68;SW;7;76%;15%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very hot;97;74;Very hot;96;71;WSW;6;31%;4%;8

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;87;81;Rain and a t-storm;87;79;WNW;12;69%;100%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;90;77;Partly sunny;91;77;N;5;66%;69%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;83;79;A couple of t-storms;88;78;SE;6;76%;97%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;52;45;A p.m. shower or two;55;49;WSW;12;71%;94%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A stray p.m. t-storm;72;55;A stray p.m. t-storm;73;56;NNE;6;59%;80%;7

Miami, United States;A morning shower;90;82;A morning shower;91;81;E;9;66%;58%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Very warm;83;66;Sunshine, very warm;86;62;ESE;9;46%;4%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;87;74;A morning shower;86;74;SSW;10;67%;83%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Brilliant sunshine;65;50;Clouds and sun, nice;69;54;ENE;8;73%;8%;4

Montreal, Canada;Humid with showers;75;66;A t-storm around;81;65;W;3;68%;49%;5

Moscow, Russia;Warm with clearing;88;63;Partly sunny, warm;87;62;SW;9;38%;0%;4

Mumbai, India;A couple of showers;84;79;A couple of showers;86;78;WSW;8;83%;97%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;73;53;Low clouds;76;54;ENE;8;51%;44%;6

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;84;70;Sunshine and warm;88;72;WNW;7;54%;5%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;92;74;Plenty of sun;93;74;WNW;11;48%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;67;44;Increasing clouds;70;48;NNW;4;65%;22%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm around;93;81;Cloudy;93;79;NNE;5;59%;38%;4

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;67;51;Mostly sunny;70;58;SSW;5;64%;41%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Humid with showers;72;61;A t-storm in spots;81;60;SSW;6;75%;45%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;83;75;Partly sunny, nice;83;75;ESE;14;74%;78%;9

Panama City, Panama;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;76;ESE;7;82%;70%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;86;73;Downpours;83;73;WSW;5;87%;92%;3

Paris, France;Very warm and humid;81;65;Very warm;89;68;ENE;4;58%;17%;5

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, breezy;64;49;Breezy in the a.m.;67;53;ENE;12;53%;4%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A couple of t-storms;93;79;A couple of t-storms;93;79;WSW;6;74%;92%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;SE;11;80%;68%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;72;A p.m. t-storm;91;73;ESE;6;64%;95%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain tapering off;67;60;A morning shower;74;60;NNE;5;79%;63%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;83;63;Rather cloudy;86;67;SW;5;59%;11%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny, nice;73;46;Nice with sunshine;73;48;S;9;34%;19%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;79;68;Low clouds breaking;79;66;NW;6;77%;3%;5

Recife, Brazil;Breezy in the p.m.;80;73;A morning shower;81;72;SSE;14;66%;87%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Abundant sunshine;58;47;Increasing clouds;59;48;N;8;72%;82%;3

Riga, Latvia;Very warm and humid;83;66;Very warm and humid;83;67;N;6;60%;16%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;74;63;Some sun, a shower;74;62;ENE;9;75%;41%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;109;91;Mostly sunny;106;91;ENE;8;11%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Sunny;92;66;Lots of sun, nice;88;66;W;8;48%;27%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun, warm;84;63;A shower in the p.m.;88;64;W;8;59%;96%;4

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;72;59;Low clouds breaking;70;59;SW;12;67%;33%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;77;64;Couple of t-storms;77;63;SE;8;77%;97%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;78;Sunshine and nice;88;79;E;11;71%;44%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Cloudy, a t-storm;76;64;A t-storm in spots;73;64;SSE;5;100%;74%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;82;62;Turning cloudy;80;63;E;10;34%;15%;9

Santiago, Chile;Mostly cloudy;66;44;High clouds;65;41;SW;5;60%;2%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A thunderstorm;87;75;A t-storm in spots;86;75;N;5;79%;60%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warmer with sunshine;94;65;Cooler;79;63;NW;7;65%;9%;8

Seattle, United States;Sunshine and nice;80;62;Sunny and very warm;84;65;NNE;7;58%;3%;6

Seoul, South Korea;A touch of a.m. rain;86;72;Some brightening;82;72;W;6;58%;30%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;102;82;Cloudy and very warm;90;81;ENE;11;60%;44%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon rain;83;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;79;S;8;72%;89%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorms;78;61;A shower and t-storm;77;61;SW;6;82%;91%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;88;78;Some sun, a shower;87;79;E;10;71%;85%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;71;52;Mostly sunny;74;51;S;6;52%;2%;4

Sydney, Australia;A couple of showers;67;47;Winds subsiding;62;48;WSW;15;50%;9%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny and hot;95;84;Windy and hot;98;82;ESE;19;45%;19%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;79;63;Very warm and humid;80;61;W;7;71%;44%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;90;64;Sunny;91;65;WNW;7;21%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very warm;88;63;Sunny and very warm;87;63;ENE;9;26%;3%;7

Tehran, Iran;Nice with sunshine;89;71;Sunny and nice;87;70;SSE;7;19%;2%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;89;72;Sunny and pleasant;89;74;NE;9;49%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;A shower and t-storm;88;66;A shower and t-storm;85;68;ENE;5;65%;93%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Uncomfortably humid;89;79;A t-storm around;89;74;ENE;12;58%;82%;9

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;80;64;Mostly sunny;80;65;N;8;64%;31%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;86;75;Sunny and beautiful;86;74;ENE;4;57%;2%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Partial sunshine;92;73;Mostly sunny;91;73;WNW;8;51%;26%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A couple of showers;57;41;A stray t-shower;53;35;NNW;9;66%;50%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;81;66;Very warm;87;69;NNE;5;51%;7%;5

Vienna, Austria;Humid;67;62;Clearing and warmer;79;64;WNW;8;70%;60%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;93;77;A t-storm around;94;77;SW;6;61%;95%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Very warm and humid;85;64;Very warm;85;63;ESE;7;50%;11%;4

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;86;66;Very warm and humid;85;68;NNE;4;62%;44%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;57;51;Very windy, cloudy;59;51;NNW;26;76%;27%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Thunderstorms;84;76;A shower;90;76;SSW;6;71%;85%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and hot;92;65;Sunny and pleasant;88;64;NE;6;24%;2%;8

