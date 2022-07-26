Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, July 26, 2022

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;83;76;Rain and drizzle;81;75;WSW;13;93%;94%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;100;83;Clearing;98;90;ENE;9;58%;28%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;101;74;Sunny and very hot;103;75;W;9;24%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, nice;87;75;Sunny and humid;84;72;E;9;61%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in places;66;53;Variable cloudiness;68;54;NE;9;59%;28%;2

Anchorage, United States;Breezy this morning;61;49;Plenty of sun;64;50;SE;6;66%;1%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;96;80;Sunny and very warm;103;80;ENE;10;27%;5%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Very warm;89;67;Warm with some sun;89;61;WSW;11;31%;14%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;90;68;Partly sunny and hot;90;67;ENE;8;49%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and hot;97;79;Sunny and hot;97;79;N;8;28%;0%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;A little a.m. rain;57;54;Breezy in the a.m.;60;53;N;13;69%;75%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;111;79;Hot, becoming breezy;112;79;NW;12;11%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;74;A t-storm or two;87;74;SSE;5;83%;100%;6

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;68;A p.m. t-storm;78;69;E;6;80%;93%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray thunderstorm;94;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;80;S;7;68%;57%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;84;75;Plenty of sunshine;82;76;SSW;11;69%;36%;9

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;90;73;Rain and drizzle;81;73;NNW;5;86%;100%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine, hot, humid;96;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;66;WSW;8;65%;84%;5

Berlin, Germany;Cooler with a shower;76;54;Partial sunshine;71;52;NNW;9;49%;7%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;64;50;Clearing, a shower;66;50;SE;6;71%;78%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and beautiful;79;53;Sunny and pleasant;78;52;E;9;50%;0%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Thunderstorms;78;63;Pleasant and warmer;84;63;N;7;45%;3%;7

Brussels, Belgium;A shower in spots;70;51;More clouds than sun;70;55;NE;6;59%;5%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Hot with sunshine;94;68;Very hot and humid;96;69;ESE;6;39%;8%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Couple of t-storms;85;61;Very warm;88;62;W;5;50%;27%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Downpours;69;64;A couple of showers;70;58;SW;5;80%;95%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;85;64;Variable cloudiness;86;64;ESE;8;34%;17%;5

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;88;74;Clouds limiting sun;88;77;NE;9;65%;37%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;96;77;Sunny and very warm;96;77;NNE;7;33%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;68;52;Mostly sunny;66;48;SE;10;66%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;85;66;A couple of showers;83;67;SSE;4;60%;87%;11

Chennai, India;Windy this morning;90;79;Humid, a p.m. shower;89;79;SSE;7;86%;79%;11

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;80;72;A t-shower in spots;84;70;WSW;9;70%;54%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;89;77;A couple of t-storms;88;78;WSW;7;74%;97%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Not as warm;65;53;A morning shower;64;51;W;15;63%;48%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;86;81;Partly sunny;88;81;WNW;7;77%;44%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunny and very warm;102;82;Sunny and very warm;102;82;S;10;41%;6%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in the p.m.;82;69;A morning shower;84;68;SE;11;66%;67%;8

Delhi, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;81;A t-storm in spots;91;82;SE;9;74%;81%;4

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;87;61;Partly sunny;91;62;N;7;39%;31%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;91;82;A t-storm around;92;83;SSW;6;70%;55%;6

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;93;69;Mostly sunny;91;68;SSE;7;53%;1%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Variable clouds;64;51;A shower in places;63;53;ESE;8;69%;64%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;108;78;Sunshine, very hot;107;79;NNE;7;15%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and hot;92;73;Breezy in the p.m.;85;69;WSW;16;58%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny, warm;97;80;Partly sunny, warm;97;80;SE;8;66%;5%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun, some clouds;71;48;Decreasing clouds;71;47;ENE;5;50%;3%;6

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;74;Showers around;89;75;ESE;8;74%;66%;12

Helsinki, Finland;A little p.m. rain;77;59;A couple of showers;67;54;SW;16;72%;88%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;91;78;Hot with a t-storm;92;78;SSE;4;76%;86%;5

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny and hot;93;82;Hot;97;83;SSW;8;57%;10%;12

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with a shower;88;76;Partly sunny, nice;87;75;ENE;14;54%;17%;13

Hyderabad, India;A shower and t-storm;81;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;73;NNW;8;74%;74%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;77;NE;10;74%;74%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine and warm;86;68;Breezy in the p.m.;86;70;ENE;13;56%;0%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds breaking;90;76;Mostly cloudy;90;76;SE;9;62%;20%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;102;92;Clouds and sun, warm;99;89;W;8;50%;3%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;66;47;A stray p.m. t-storm;69;47;S;5;51%;81%;3

Kabul, Afghanistan;Some sun, pleasant;88;75;Abundant sunshine;90;73;ENE;7;36%;9%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;88;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;81;WSW;10;76%;91%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower and t-storm;80;69;Couple of t-storms;79;69;SW;5;80%;95%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Inc. clouds;100;83;High clouds;92;79;S;15;44%;44%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;77;59;Humid;80;64;N;5;51%;32%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;88;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;79;N;11;66%;76%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;81;69;Low clouds;81;67;WSW;7;64%;5%;2

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;79;A stray thunderstorm;92;81;S;8;72%;55%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;93;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;E;6;72%;76%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;61;24;Sunny, nice and warm;63;26;NE;7;18%;0%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;76;Rain and drizzle;83;75;SW;12;78%;94%;4

Lima, Peru;Mainly cloudy;62;59;Partly sunny;62;59;SSE;9;79%;5%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy in the p.m.;84;64;Sunny and breezy;81;65;NNW;14;54%;1%;10

London, United Kingdom;An afternoon shower;70;57;Variable cloudiness;71;60;E;7;58%;39%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds, then sun;82;62;Turning sunny;81;63;SSW;7;58%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;76;68;Decreasing clouds;75;67;WSW;7;79%;3%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;96;71;Sunny and hot;95;73;WSW;7;33%;1%;10

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;87;78;An afternoon shower;87;82;NW;13;70%;85%;3

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;92;77;Partly sunny;92;77;NNW;4;65%;18%;9

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;80;A couple of t-storms;91;80;SW;9;71%;89%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Showers around;54;45;A shower or two;59;48;NW;9;77%;88%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Cloudy;77;58;Afternoon showers;73;57;ESE;7;60%;100%;13

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;80;Partly sunny, breezy;90;81;E;14;59%;6%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, humid;77;58;Morning rain;68;57;NW;7;84%;72%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sun and clouds;86;74;A shower in the a.m.;87;73;SSW;12;65%;91%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Showers around;68;57;Cloudy, p.m. showers;67;51;NNW;8;82%;100%;1

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;77;64;Partly sunny;81;67;S;2;51%;9%;7

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny, warm;83;66;A t-storm around;87;67;S;7;54%;64%;6

Mumbai, India;A shower in the p.m.;86;79;A bit of rain;85;79;WNW;3;87%;91%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Low clouds;72;54;Low clouds may break;74;55;NE;6;56%;40%;5

New York, United States;Clouds and sunshine;84;72;Partly sunny;85;74;S;8;51%;30%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;99;75;Sunny and hot;100;74;WNW;8;31%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;76;59;Warm with some sun;80;60;E;4;65%;33%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. thunderstorm;97;80;Humid with a t-storm;89;80;ENE;3;74%;90%;7

Oslo, Norway;Warmer with a shower;70;56;Partly sunny, cool;65;52;NE;7;48%;30%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun, nice;77;58;Rather cloudy;82;63;SSW;7;53%;13%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, a shower;82;76;Mostly sunny;82;77;ESE;14;72%;6%;7

Panama City, Panama;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;75;A stray thunderstorm;85;75;NW;5;85%;82%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;91;74;Afternoon showers;87;74;SE;5;78%;100%;10

Paris, France;More clouds than sun;75;59;Partly sunny;77;62;NE;7;52%;8%;7

Perth, Australia;Brief p.m. showers;65;51;Decreasing clouds;68;53;ENE;8;71%;8%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;78;A thunderstorm;91;78;S;6;72%;94%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;85;76;An afternoon shower;88;76;SE;16;75%;76%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Very warm;98;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;73;ESE;8;50%;56%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Not as warm;80;61;Not as warm;72;55;NNE;8;52%;27%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hot and humid;92;75;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;90;74;E;6;72%;74%;10

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;67;52;A little p.m. rain;66;50;SW;8;66%;89%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and very warm;86;67;Mostly sunny, nice;80;62;NW;8;75%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;81;71;A shower in the a.m.;82;71;SSW;11;70%;82%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy with showers;57;52;Periods of rain;56;48;SSW;10;86%;99%;1

Riga, Latvia;A little p.m. rain;78;57;Partial sunshine;69;54;WSW;11;61%;88%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;78;66;Mostly sunny;77;66;NE;8;71%;2%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Decreasing clouds;109;87;Partly sunny;107;90;SE;8;8%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Abundant sunshine;91;74;Plenty of sunshine;91;73;SW;10;48%;27%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;81;64;A downpour;72;57;SW;8;77%;68%;4

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;68;58;Turning sunny;67;56;WSW;13;64%;1%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;76;62;A shower and t-storm;76;64;ENE;8;79%;98%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, breezy;87;77;A shower in places;86;78;E;12;75%;91%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray t-shower;76;64;Afternoon t-storms;74;64;SSE;7;100%;92%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Heavy p.m. showers;75;60;A shower or two;72;58;N;6;59%;87%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;61;43;Low clouds;57;39;SW;5;55%;91%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;90;74;A morning shower;87;73;N;5;75%;94%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;84;58;Sunny and nice;81;58;NNW;10;54%;1%;10

Seattle, United States;Hot;91;66;Hot with sunshine;90;65;NNE;6;49%;0%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Turning cloudy, hot;92;76;Cloudy and very warm;90;76;ESE;6;66%;38%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;99;81;Hot with clouds;99;82;SSE;6;60%;44%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;80;SE;9;71%;87%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and hot;92;61;A t-storm around;92;63;S;5;45%;46%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;87;78;Partly sunny;87;78;ENE;12;66%;85%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower and t-storm;73;55;A couple of showers;67;51;NNE;8;68%;89%;2

Sydney, Australia;Windy this afternoon;65;47;Winds subsiding;62;49;W;17;54%;3%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouding up, hot;93;81;A stray t-storm, hot;96;81;SSE;8;57%;55%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;A little p.m. rain;77;59;Breezy in the a.m.;68;56;SW;13;67%;88%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, very hot;108;81;Sunny and very hot;106;81;NNW;8;24%;2%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Some sun, pleasant;86;67;A t-storm around;84;66;NNW;10;58%;45%;9

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;98;81;Sunny and very warm;103;83;WNW;8;22%;11%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;90;72;Plenty of sun;90;74;NNE;9;46%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very hot;100;76;Sunny and very hot;100;77;NNE;6;37%;3%;9

Tokyo, Japan;A t-storm or two;81;79;Windy and warmer;88;79;SSW;18;73%;33%;11

Toronto, Canada;Turning sunny, nice;77;62;Partly sunny;79;68;S;8;73%;60%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;90;74;Plenty of sunshine;92;75;N;4;41%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and very hot;101;75;Sunny and hot;100;75;WNW;8;38%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A few showers;66;49;A morning shower;64;47;ENE;9;58%;51%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Very warm;88;68;Plenty of sunshine;85;68;E;6;53%;2%;7

Vienna, Austria;Thunderstorms;78;63;Partly sunny;84;61;NNW;4;45%;6%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Clearing, very hot;98;79;Very hot;97;80;SW;6;59%;44%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy, humid;79;58;Partly sunny;70;52;WNW;8;64%;9%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A shower and t-storm;79;60;Partly sunny;75;54;NW;10;52%;38%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;A little a.m. rain;59;51;A little a.m. rain;57;52;NW;10;87%;92%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;90;78;A t-storm around;93;79;SW;6;68%;48%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and nice;89;67;Sunshine;91;67;NNE;6;34%;4%;10

