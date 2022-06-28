Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, June 28, 2022

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;84;76;A t-storm around;84;75;SW;8;89%;93%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sunshine;102;88;Mostly sunny, warm;104;88;NW;7;51%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny;93;69;Sunny and very warm;97;71;WNW;9;32%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;79;66;Humid;80;66;ENE;15;71%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, nice;72;59;Periods of sun;78;60;NNE;9;56%;14%;8

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny, nice;71;56;Sunshine and nice;75;58;SW;5;56%;20%;6

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;111;85;Sunny and very warm;104;82;NW;9;28%;2%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, nice;77;57;Brief a.m. showers;66;44;NW;15;52%;81%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Increasing clouds;74;52;Decreasing clouds;67;53;ENE;5;67%;0%;2

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;92;74;Plenty of sunshine;91;74;N;9;41%;25%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;55;51;A morning shower;60;52;SSW;9;84%;87%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;106;78;Sunny, breezy, hot;111;81;NW;13;13%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Some brightening;90;74;High clouds;90;73;S;8;65%;44%;5

Bangalore, India;Rather cloudy;81;69;A p.m. t-storm;82;69;W;13;70%;74%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray thunderstorm;95;80;Partly sunny;95;79;WSW;9;61%;66%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;80;68;Sunny and pleasant;80;70;SSW;9;68%;4%;10

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;81;72;Rain and drizzle;82;70;ESE;6;72%;66%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Hot and humid;94;69;Sunny and hot;95;73;SE;10;39%;1%;10

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, cooler;78;61;A touch of a.m. rain;78;65;ENE;9;64%;87%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;65;50;A little a.m. rain;65;50;SE;6;71%;69%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;77;51;Sunny and pleasant;80;52;E;4;50%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;87;70;Hot and humid;96;71;ENE;12;40%;4%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Sun, some clouds;73;56;Clouds and sun, nice;75;58;NNE;6;55%;10%;8

Bucharest, Romania;A shower and t-storm;86;64;Mostly sunny and hot;91;66;E;7;45%;2%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Hot with a t-storm;93;67;Hot and humid;96;70;SE;9;34%;2%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Fog this morning;59;46;Partly sunny;66;47;NW;9;67%;6%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Windy this morning;81;61;Partly sunny, nice;81;62;NE;8;34%;8%;9

Busan, South Korea;A t-storm in spots;81;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;78;SW;11;77%;69%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;93;75;Mostly sunny;93;75;N;9;38%;2%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny, nice and warm;74;57;Sunny and pleasant;72;54;NNE;8;47%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Cloudy, a t-storm;80;67;A heavy thunderstorm;78;67;S;5;77%;98%;4

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;93;84;Partly sunny, warm;99;82;SW;10;63%;70%;9

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;83;69;Mostly sunny;81;73;SSE;9;55%;2%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;89;80;A couple of t-storms;89;80;W;11;76%;95%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Not as warm;70;55;Partly sunny;72;58;ESE;6;61%;71%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with some sun;84;78;Sunny and nice;86;78;WNW;9;72%;4%;12

Dallas, United States;Some sun, less humid;92;73;Mostly sunny;93;76;E;8;38%;4%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy with some sun;84;69;A couple of showers;84;69;SSE;11;67%;88%;7

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;106;88;Remaining very warm;105;84;ESE;8;38%;44%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;91;65;A t-storm around;93;63;WNW;8;24%;55%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;80;A p.m. t-storm;92;80;SSE;8;76%;94%;6

Dili, East Timor;Mostly cloudy;87;76;Showers, some heavy;86;77;S;4;76%;98%;2

Dublin, Ireland;Showers;64;51;A couple of showers;62;51;W;5;74%;98%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;102;76;Sunshine, very hot;106;75;NNE;8;17%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and nice;76;65;Partly sunny;80;67;WSW;4;67%;1%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Hot, a p.m. shower;100;82;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;96;79;N;6;67%;93%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Low clouds may break;59;48;A little p.m. rain;56;47;ESE;8;81%;67%;2

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm or two;87;72;A t-storm around;88;75;ENE;7;69%;44%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, humid;86;64;Sunny, breezy, humid;75;62;E;15;63%;27%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;91;79;A t-storm or two;93;79;SSW;9;76%;92%;11

Hong Kong, China;More clouds than sun;92;79;A t-storm around;93;80;E;7;67%;55%;8

Honolulu, United States;Breezy;87;74;A shower or two;86;75;ENE;17;57%;85%;8

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;Rather cloudy;90;75;WSW;11;59%;44%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;106;86;Sunny and hot;108;88;ENE;10;33%;4%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Couple of t-storms;79;69;A morning t-storm;81;67;NE;12;63%;59%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;90;73;Partly sunny;87;72;S;7;70%;4%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm this morning;98;86;Partly sunny;96;86;N;12;43%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;59;37;Partly sunny;59;37;SE;5;59%;4%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;94;71;Breezy in the p.m.;90;70;NNE;11;14%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;95;86;Partly sunny, windy;95;86;WSW;17;60%;55%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A couple of t-storms;79;70;Heavy thunderstorms;75;68;SE;5;92%;100%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Some sun;101;83;Partly sunny;99;82;S;14;32%;9%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;A t-storm, very warm;89;69;A t-storm, very warm;88;65;ENE;6;47%;85%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A couple of showers;89;79;A couple of showers;90;78;NNE;14;62%;88%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;87;67;Mostly cloudy;88;69;SSW;6;53%;6%;8

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;94;82;A thunderstorm;92;82;SSW;8;72%;86%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;89;77;A t-storm around;90;79;N;5;69%;77%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Turning sunny, mild;60;27;Sunny and mild;60;30;E;7;29%;2%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly cloudy;86;75;A t-storm around;87;75;SW;8;72%;78%;3

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;64;59;Clouds and sun;65;59;S;6;72%;6%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny, breezy, nice;77;63;Breezy in the p.m.;74;60;NNW;13;53%;3%;11

London, United Kingdom;Breezy;70;58;A morning shower;71;56;SSW;12;61%;55%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;88;65;Sunshine and warm;87;64;S;8;53%;0%;12

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;79;67;Mostly sunny, nice;78;67;W;6;76%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;89;61;Sunshine;90;63;WSW;8;26%;1%;11

Male, Maldives;Mainly cloudy;89;81;Mostly cloudy;89;81;WNW;12;67%;67%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;87;76;Decreasing clouds;89;76;NE;4;68%;33%;8

Manila, Philippines;A couple of t-storms;90;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;79;S;7;78%;99%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sunshine;61;45;Breezy and cooler;54;42;N;16;71%;27%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower and t-storm;73;56;Cloudy with a shower;74;54;N;7;52%;55%;7

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;87;79;A morning shower;87;80;SE;7;65%;82%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Very warm and humid;87;65;A couple of t-storms;86;62;E;6;69%;91%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Overcast;87;75;Rain and drizzle;85;74;SSW;16;66%;87%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Inc. clouds;54;43;Partly sunny;62;49;NW;10;72%;6%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;74;59;A shower in the p.m.;76;59;NW;4;55%;85%;4

Moscow, Russia;Not as warm;80;58;Sunny and pleasant;77;57;ENE;8;32%;2%;7

Mumbai, India;A couple of t-storms;84;80;A shower and t-storm;89;81;SSW;11;80%;98%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Rather cloudy;72;52;Cloudy;72;55;SE;7;56%;23%;5

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;80;64;Mostly sunny;84;68;SW;8;43%;11%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;93;69;Mostly sunny;94;70;WNW;10;34%;3%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun;66;56;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;53;SE;12;59%;81%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy, warm;91;77;High clouds and warm;92;78;SW;9;58%;10%;6

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;71;54;Mostly sunny;71;52;WNW;7;59%;1%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;76;55;A couple of showers;72;52;W;9;68%;84%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;85;79;A shower in places;84;78;E;15;76%;80%;6

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;84;75;Couple of t-storms;87;75;NNW;4;84%;84%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;87;74;A p.m. t-storm;81;72;ESE;5;86%;97%;3

Paris, France;Partly sunny;77;56;Partly sunny, nice;79;57;W;7;50%;60%;9

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;64;49;Breezy in the a.m.;63;48;E;11;62%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;82;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;96;82;WSW;9;63%;68%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;88;74;Humid with some sun;89;74;NE;9;73%;37%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or two;94;74;A t-storm around;95;75;SE;8;48%;42%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Cooler;76;66;Thunderstorms;80;66;ENE;7;74%;98%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain;77;74;Very humid;83;73;S;5;77%;95%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in places;69;48;A p.m. shower or two;69;49;SW;8;55%;74%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine, pleasant;76;60;Sunny and pleasant;77;60;W;9;73%;1%;12

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;82;71;A little a.m. rain;80;71;SSW;10;80%;89%;2

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little a.m. rain;56;46;Mostly sunny;60;49;ENE;9;75%;36%;5

Riga, Latvia;Very warm and humid;87;68;A t-storm or two;81;67;ESE;4;71%;90%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;73;58;Plenty of sunshine;81;67;W;7;65%;26%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;High clouds;108;84;Very warm;110;83;N;12;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Very hot;100;70;Sunshine, not as hot;90;65;WNW;9;50%;0%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny, nice;80;59;Sunny and pleasant;80;59;ENE;8;45%;0%;6

San Francisco, United States;Fog to sun;69;56;Breezy in the p.m.;66;56;WSW;17;60%;3%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;79;64;A thunderstorm;81;64;ENE;7;66%;85%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;86;79;A stray thunderstorm;86;79;E;17;77%;90%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray thunderstorm;75;63;A t-storm around;76;62;NNE;6;92%;55%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;85;65;Mostly cloudy;81;62;NNW;7;26%;6%;8

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;58;35;Fog will lift;57;37;SW;3;62%;10%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sun;90;75;A passing shower;92;76;N;6;64%;91%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warmer;78;57;Partly sunny, nice;72;52;NNW;11;53%;2%;11

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;65;57;A shower in the a.m.;65;56;NW;9;73%;62%;2

Seoul, South Korea;A shower and t-storm;83;74;Rain, heavy at times;75;73;SSW;9;95%;100%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;95;79;Rain and drizzle;93;81;S;9;67%;80%;12

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon t-storms;88;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;79;SSW;9;70%;80%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;82;59;Brilliant sunshine;83;59;SSE;6;56%;2%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Decreasing clouds;88;79;A stray thunderstorm;87;79;E;19;73%;55%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;A little p.m. rain;87;62;A couple of showers;70;61;NW;6;66%;97%;6

Sydney, Australia;Breezy;61;48;Periods of sun;65;51;NW;9;68%;6%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Turning cloudy, hot;91;81;Showers around;95;81;SE;7;63%;84%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A thunderstorm;86;67;A couple of t-storms;79;67;E;8;74%;88%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, very hot;106;79;Sunshine, very hot;109;82;SE;8;17%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy in the p.m.;88;64;A thunderstorm;81;66;NNW;7;72%;89%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;105;84;Sunny and hot;105;79;SSW;6;8%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Lots of sun, nice;85;74;Sunny and pleasant;86;73;NNE;10;51%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Very hot;101;75;Very hot;100;76;SE;6;35%;41%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Hot and humid;91;77;Hot, becoming breezy;91;76;SSE;12;61%;1%;11

Toronto, Canada;Breezy in the p.m.;72;59;A downpour;72;56;N;10;72%;80%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and hot;99;83;Sunny and very warm;96;81;E;5;30%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and cooler;93;74;Mostly sunny;90;75;ENE;9;53%;2%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sun and some clouds;84;55;Mostly sunny, warm;83;59;ESE;9;36%;3%;10

Vancouver, Canada;Becoming rainy;70;57;A passing shower;64;54;ESE;7;67%;85%;3

Vienna, Austria;A p.m. t-storm;85;69;Hot and humid;94;70;N;8;45%;28%;9

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;99;77;Very hot;100;78;WNW;6;51%;57%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Some sun, a t-storm;86;64;A t-storm or two;83;66;ENE;6;69%;89%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Hot and humid;90;65;Very warm and humid;88;69;NE;6;57%;6%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Afternoon showers;52;49;Partly sunny;57;45;N;7;78%;1%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;90;77;Couple of t-storms;91;77;WSW;7;71%;84%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;90;65;Sunny and nice;85;65;NE;5;38%;6%;12

