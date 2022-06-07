Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, June 7, 2022

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Variable cloudiness;88;76;A t-storm around;86;77;SSW;7;76%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very hot;113;86;Sunny and hot;109;84;NNE;9;24%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, breezy;91;68;Breezy in the p.m.;93;67;W;12;40%;2%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, humid;78;63;Partly sunny;81;68;WSW;7;57%;1%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;63;53;Periods of rain;63;55;SW;11;90%;98%;2

Anchorage, United States;Cooler with a shower;63;51;Warmer;70;56;SE;6;53%;39%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Very hot;106;78;Mostly sunny and hot;102;79;WNW;9;23%;3%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, warmer;84;64;Winds subsiding;88;57;ESE;14;28%;68%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Low clouds breaking;70;61;Areas of low clouds;74;61;SE;6;79%;26%;4

Athens, Greece;Hazy sun and smoky;84;66;Hazy sun and smoky;84;66;SE;8;46%;9%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A p.m. shower or two;65;56;Mostly sunny;65;55;NNW;6;75%;27%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Hot;112;83;Hot with hazy sun;112;83;N;9;13%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;93;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;SSW;6;69%;77%;6

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;84;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;68;WSW;11;71%;74%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A couple of t-storms;93;81;Mostly cloudy;93;81;SW;8;63%;55%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Increasing clouds;77;66;Periods of sun;77;69;NE;9;69%;18%;9

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;81;63;Mostly cloudy, cool;75;59;ENE;9;48%;44%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, humid;83;66;Thunderstorms;76;63;ESE;7;72%;100%;5

Berlin, Germany;Variable cloudiness;74;56;A thunderstorm;77;59;W;7;52%;92%;8

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;64;50;Afternoon showers;64;50;SE;6;81%;96%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;81;55;Sunlit and pleasant;82;56;ENE;5;43%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower and t-storm;81;60;Rain in the morning;72;60;NE;7;77%;75%;5

Brussels, Belgium;A shower and t-storm;65;55;Morning rain;65;52;WSW;11;83%;99%;2

Bucharest, Romania;More sun than clouds;79;60;Partly sunny;79;57;E;9;56%;32%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Humid;84;61;Thunderstorms;79;59;N;5;72%;99%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;58;40;Patchy morning fog;60;44;NNE;5;87%;2%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Not as warm;81;63;High clouds;81;65;NE;7;41%;42%;4

Busan, South Korea;A couple of showers;72;61;Mostly cloudy;73;58;NE;10;57%;36%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sun;95;77;Sunny and very warm;98;84;ENE;8;20%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny, nice and warm;79;57;Sunny and pleasant;76;57;NW;10;42%;11%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;83;68;A couple of showers;81;67;SSE;5;61%;80%;8

Chennai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;99;83;A t-storm around;100;84;SW;10;61%;78%;5

Chicago, United States;A morning sprinkle;65;59;Showers;63;58;NNW;8;72%;99%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. thunderstorm;85;78;A t-storm or two;88;80;SW;13;76%;99%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of rain;62;51;More clouds than sun;64;52;SE;11;66%;66%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;83;76;Mostly cloudy;84;76;SW;11;77%;16%;9

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;93;76;Partly sunny;93;78;NE;9;51%;9%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;88;72;Sunny and breezy;88;72;SSE;12;60%;30%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy and hot;111;88;Hot;109;87;WSW;13;22%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;81;55;Clouds and sun;80;59;S;8;40%;6%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;93;82;A t-storm around;94;81;S;9;74%;51%;13

Dili, East Timor;An afternoon shower;93;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;S;6;72%;74%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Some sun, fog early;62;52;A shower and t-storm;62;48;W;20;77%;89%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Warm with hazy sun;92;66;Mostly sunny, warm;91;67;NNE;8;23%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and very warm;84;69;Breezy in the p.m.;83;70;WSW;17;56%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;87;78;A shower and t-storm;91;79;NE;5;80%;100%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Decreasing clouds;66;45;Sun and clouds;68;46;SE;8;64%;22%;5

Havana, Cuba;A shower and t-storm;83;75;A thunderstorm;87;73;ESE;7;75%;91%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;67;52;A couple of showers;61;51;SSW;10;86%;96%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;93;79;A thunderstorm;93;79;SW;8;71%;90%;6

Hong Kong, China;A couple of t-storms;87;79;Couple of t-storms;84;78;SSW;12;80%;99%;3

Honolulu, United States;Periods of sun, nice;87;72;A morning shower;87;72;ENE;11;54%;47%;13

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;105;80;A t-storm around;99;79;WNW;11;41%;51%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hot with hazy sun;110;81;Hazy sun and hot;108;81;NNE;9;16%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;73;63;A t-storm around;77;61;N;7;66%;45%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;SE;7;80%;89%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;97;86;Breezy in the p.m.;93;85;N;13;47%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;68;43;Plenty of sunshine;68;40;N;6;34%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;86;66;Mainly cloudy;83;64;NNW;10;16%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy with hazy sun;90;82;Windy with hazy sun;92;83;WSW;19;57%;0%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray t-shower;81;69;A stray t-shower;82;69;N;6;73%;65%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Partial sunshine;103;86;Hazy sun;103;83;SSW;10;24%;4%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;77;62;Partly sunny;79;65;SE;6;39%;2%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Strong winds;90;80;Very windy;89;79;ENE;23;62%;46%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Variable cloudiness;92;69;Plenty of sun;92;68;S;6;45%;8%;8

Kolkata, India;Warm with some sun;98;85;Breezy in the a.m.;97;85;S;13;64%;15%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;87;76;Afternoon showers;91;76;N;5;74%;100%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Breezy in the p.m.;57;26;Plenty of sunshine;56;25;NW;8;15%;0%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;91;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;74;SSW;7;73%;65%;6

Lima, Peru;Low clouds breaking;67;60;Decreasing clouds;66;60;SSE;9;68%;10%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy in the p.m.;81;64;Breezy in the p.m.;77;65;NNW;12;68%;6%;8

London, United Kingdom;Showers around;69;57;A shower and t-storm;68;53;WSW;14;74%;96%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;80;61;Sunshine;83;64;S;7;50%;0%;12

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;84;70;Mostly sunny;82;70;SSW;9;67%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Warm with sunshine;91;63;Periods of sun, warm;89;65;N;7;39%;4%;9

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;89;83;High clouds;88;82;WNW;12;67%;55%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;85;75;A shower in the a.m.;87;76;E;4;77%;79%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;93;80;Rain, a thunderstorm;93;80;SW;7;62%;89%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy with a shower;54;45;Mostly cloudy;52;48;W;12;70%;44%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;82;58;Increasing clouds;80;58;NNE;8;41%;92%;10

Miami, United States;Heavy thunderstorms;83;77;A couple of t-storms;86;76;S;8;75%;97%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;76;55;Partly sunny;79;61;S;10;55%;6%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;87;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;77;SW;15;67%;78%;2

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;60;45;Fog in the morning;58;42;NNE;6;88%;1%;3

Montreal, Canada;A little rain;78;60;Clouds and sun;73;59;N;6;68%;70%;8

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;69;51;Mostly sunny;75;54;NNW;13;42%;2%;7

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;83;A thunderstorm;89;84;SW;9;84%;88%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;75;58;Brief p.m. showers;73;56;N;6;65%;88%;10

New York, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;78;68;A shower in the a.m.;82;65;SSE;8;62%;98%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;90;70;Partly sunny, warm;90;66;W;5;52%;25%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little p.m. rain;66;45;Partly sunny;63;48;WNW;7;66%;7%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;A couple of showers;75;61;A shower or two;78;63;NNE;6;53%;86%;11

Oslo, Norway;Cooler, p.m. rain;64;52;A couple of showers;61;49;NW;6;84%;93%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Rain;70;56;Some sun, pleasant;72;55;SSW;11;69%;76%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Nice with sunshine;85;78;Partly sunny, nice;85;77;ESE;12;72%;72%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;76;A shower and t-storm;85;77;S;7;84%;96%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A thunderstorm;83;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;74;E;7;80%;89%;5

Paris, France;Clouds and sunshine;73;57;A shower and t-storm;68;54;W;11;73%;86%;5

Perth, Australia;Winds subsiding;64;54;Partly sunny, windy;68;58;NE;20;49%;91%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;81;A p.m. t-storm;94;80;S;4;68%;78%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;88;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;NE;8;77%;56%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;95;71;Clouds and sunshine;95;72;ESE;8;50%;66%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Cooler with rain;64;55;Mostly cloudy;74;57;SSW;5;58%;92%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;70;55;Mostly cloudy;78;60;E;6;54%;44%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;64;52;Occasional rain;65;53;ENE;7;74%;98%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;81;61;Sunny and delightful;80;61;WNW;8;70%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;80;71;A morning shower;82;72;S;8;77%;91%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy this morning;58;47;Rain tapering off;56;47;W;6;72%;89%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower and t-storm;75;58;Rain, not as warm;67;55;SW;3;84%;96%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sun, some clouds;81;66;Periods of sun;76;67;E;7;78%;44%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;112;87;Sunny and hot;114;86;S;7;4%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, warm;90;62;Partly sunny;87;66;SW;9;39%;5%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;66;50;Clouds and sun;68;57;WNW;12;60%;4%;6

San Francisco, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;67;59;Breezy in the p.m.;71;57;W;19;53%;1%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;76;63;Showers and t-storms;78;63;SSW;7;77%;98%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, breezy;89;78;Partly sunny, breezy;87;78;E;14;67%;44%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;72;64;Showers and t-storms;73;64;S;6;100%;98%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;83;63;Partly sunny;83;64;ESE;10;15%;2%;14

Santiago, Chile;Decreasing clouds;60;38;Low clouds and fog;60;39;S;3;58%;5%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray thunderstorm;89;75;A t-storm around;89;74;NNE;4;73%;75%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sun and clouds, nice;79;59;Partly sunny;75;60;NNW;8;71%;28%;11

Seattle, United States;Turning cloudy;72;55;Clouds and sunshine;68;52;NNE;8;60%;9%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Turning cloudy;76;58;Becoming cloudy;79;59;ESE;5;52%;96%;8

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;82;64;Cloudy;82;68;SSE;9;58%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;86;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;78;SSW;3;65%;77%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Nice with some sun;77;52;A shower and t-storm;79;57;NW;6;57%;99%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine and nice;87;79;Partly sunny, nice;87;78;E;12;66%;27%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Occasional rain;65;49;Variable cloudiness;67;51;SSW;11;72%;32%;5

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;62;47;Sunny and windy;57;45;W;20;59%;1%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;68;Rain;73;70;E;9;96%;100%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Becoming cloudy;73;58;Afternoon rain;66;54;WSW;9;76%;91%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;98;73;Sunny and hot;99;73;SE;8;17%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;A p.m. thunderstorm;84;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;64;N;8;56%;56%;8

Tehran, Iran;Turning cloudy;98;75;Hot, becoming breezy;99;78;WNW;10;12%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;84;71;Mostly sunny, nice;85;71;NE;11;54%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Not as hot;93;69;Clouds and sun;86;67;E;7;54%;74%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Showers;71;58;A shower or two;63;58;ESE;7;89%;97%;3

Toronto, Canada;Rain, breezy;65;54;An afternoon shower;69;56;WSW;10;67%;95%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;89;74;Sunny and nice;85;72;E;5;56%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Lots of sun, warm;94;69;Partly sunny, warm;92;69;WNW;10;42%;1%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A few showers;63;40;Partly sunny, warmer;59;40;ESE;6;68%;7%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Becoming cloudy;70;56;Cloudy with a shower;69;54;SE;6;57%;55%;3

Vienna, Austria;A shower and t-storm;79;57;Humid with some sun;73;59;N;8;64%;44%;9

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;92;76;A thunderstorm;91;76;N;3;68%;100%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower and t-storm;77;58;A shower and t-storm;78;59;WNW;7;66%;98%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A shower and t-storm;78;60;Humid, morning rain;74;60;NNE;6;79%;92%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;A little a.m. rain;63;56;Partly sunny, windy;62;55;NNW;23;81%;93%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Thunderstorms;84;77;Rain and a t-storm;84;77;SW;6;84%;97%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny and hot;93;63;A t-storm around;85;62;NE;6;36%;74%;11

