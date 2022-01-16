Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, January 16, 2022

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;89;77;Nice with some sun;89;77;SSW;8;78%;44%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy with clearing;79;68;Sunshine;83;69;ENE;10;57%;20%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;49;26;Plenty of sun;46;29;WSW;5;37%;11%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Brilliant sunshine;55;37;Mostly sunny;53;37;ESE;5;72%;1%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A couple of showers;47;40;Sun and clouds;48;38;WNW;11;88%;27%;1

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sunshine;27;15;Colder;18;11;NNE;4;75%;8%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;43;31;Areas of low clouds;38;29;WSW;5;94%;33%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Very windy;31;18;Colder;18;17;SSW;14;42%;10%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Winds subsiding;104;84;Winds subsiding;105;83;NNE;17;29%;1%;12

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;52;37;Mostly sunny;56;41;N;4;77%;81%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;75;61;Breezy in the p.m.;78;63;SW;13;57%;0%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;64;44;Cooler;52;32;W;9;47%;25%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;ESE;6;73%;66%;8

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;82;65;A thick cloud cover;81;63;E;8;54%;32%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;93;73;Clouds and sun;90;74;S;5;58%;3%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;54;37;Partly sunny;56;37;NW;7;55%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;34;19;Plenty of sunshine;39;19;S;6;26%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Fog, then some sun;39;25;Sunny intervals;43;32;NW;6;71%;87%;2

Berlin, Germany;Fog early in the day;40;40;Showers around;44;32;WNW;13;66%;73%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;68;47;Cloudy with a shower;69;48;SE;6;64%;85%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Thickening clouds;85;65;A stray thunderstorm;82;64;S;6;59%;83%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog, then some sun;38;34;Mostly cloudy, windy;43;31;NNW;21;67%;44%;0

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;42;40;Clouds and sun;45;36;NNW;6;76%;12%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;41;27;Periods of sun;44;29;W;10;56%;57%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Fog, then some sun;35;27;Breezy in the p.m.;46;28;NW;13;56%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Thunderstorms;92;71;A t-storm, cooler;77;67;SE;9;86%;92%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;78;66;Cloudy;77;65;NE;5;52%;66%;5

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;52;27;Partly sunny;44;26;NW;10;43%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;63;49;Mostly sunny;59;46;N;10;40%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;76;63;Sunny and pleasant;80;64;SSW;10;64%;3%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A little p.m. rain;83;69;Humid;83;65;ESE;3;63%;27%;7

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;88;75;A shower or two;86;75;NE;10;83%;85%;3

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;29;23;Mostly cloudy;31;25;W;12;67%;11%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in the p.m.;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;NE;8;69%;80%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;43;36;Mostly sunny;40;32;WNW;12;61%;1%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sun and some clouds;83;71;Hazy sunshine;83;71;NNW;5;66%;1%;6

Dallas, United States;Sunny, but cool;54;34;Plenty of sunshine;61;41;SSE;5;40%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Very warm;95;78;A t-storm around;94;78;NE;12;65%;80%;5

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;59;45;Low clouds may break;63;46;N;3;83%;0%;1

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;54;29;Partly sunny;61;35;SSW;6;24%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;78;53;Hazy sun;79;55;NW;5;64%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A stray thunderstorm;89;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;SE;6;73%;66%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;43;32;Fog, then some sun;45;36;SSE;4;82%;25%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and mild;53;51;Cloudy, p.m. rain;52;46;NNE;6;61%;97%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and clouds;59;55;Partly sunny, breezy;60;54;E;19;66%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;An afternoon shower;74;57;Rain and drizzle;59;57;N;11;88%;97%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A thunderstorm;73;61;A stray t-shower;74;62;ENE;4;72%;85%;12

Havana, Cuba;A shower and t-storm;80;67;Mostly sunny;72;65;NNW;10;56%;26%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Snow and rain;37;27;Windy;30;19;NNW;20;74%;25%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Hazy sun;92;74;Becoming cloudy;92;74;SE;5;52%;6%;4

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;75;61;Clearing;74;59;ENE;6;71%;44%;1

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;80;66;Partly sunny;80;65;NNE;5;68%;13%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;78;65;Clouds and sun, nice;79;62;E;6;60%;27%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Inc. clouds;62;47;Cloudy;63;45;NW;6;61%;9%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, chilly;43;31;Some sun;47;38;SW;9;70%;86%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;84;76;A stray thunderstorm;87;76;W;9;77%;92%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;74;66;Sunny and beautiful;77;67;N;11;53%;17%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Showers this morning;72;62;A stray a.m. t-storm;76;61;E;5;70%;82%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy;45;37;A little p.m. rain;45;36;SSW;5;57%;77%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and breezy;74;57;Mostly sunny;78;54;NNE;7;33%;1%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;64;42;Partly sunny;65;43;N;4;64%;5%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;84;59;Breezy in the a.m.;80;54;N;17;17%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;35;27;Very windy;37;26;WNW;24;74%;99%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;An afternoon shower;86;74;A passing shower;86;74;N;7;58%;96%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;83;73;A t-storm in spots;87;72;ESE;4;66%;85%;3

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;74;55;Hazy sunshine;74;55;NNW;5;59%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Becoming cloudy;93;77;A p.m. t-storm;94;76;NNW;3;65%;96%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Afternoon showers;56;40;Cloudy with showers;56;40;NNE;8;67%;96%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy;91;77;A shower in spots;89;76;SSW;6;73%;91%;5

Lima, Peru;Some sun;78;70;Nice with some sun;77;70;SSE;7;72%;42%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;57;42;Plenty of sunshine;57;40;ENE;7;82%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;Clouds breaking;47;34;Mostly sunny;46;33;WSW;4;84%;2%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Nice with some sun;74;56;A shower or two;65;54;SW;5;66%;87%;1

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;85;73;Partly sunny, nice;83;72;SSW;6;70%;13%;11

Madrid, Spain;Abundant sunshine;49;24;Partly sunny;51;25;NE;3;67%;2%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;90;82;A morning t-storm;90;83;NE;13;63%;63%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A couple of t-storms;84;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;75;N;4;80%;86%;5

Manila, Philippines;Decreasing clouds;88;71;Nice with some sun;88;72;E;7;58%;5%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, warmer;89;67;Cooler;72;60;S;11;70%;27%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;65;43;A t-storm around;67;42;NE;5;53%;61%;6

Miami, United States;A heavy p.m. t-storm;78;60;Partly sunny, nice;71;53;NW;11;54%;5%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A bit of p.m. snow;33;26;Very windy;35;23;NW;25;69%;90%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;90;77;Variable cloudiness;90;76;ENE;13;61%;3%;4

Montevideo, Uruguay;Thunderstorms;85;71;Thunderstorms;74;68;ESE;10;89%;100%;2

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, cold;10;1;Heavy snow;25;5;WNW;12;81%;100%;0

Moscow, Russia;Areas of low clouds;26;21;Snow;31;22;SSW;11;81%;97%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;90;73;Brilliant sunshine;88;73;N;7;57%;2%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;60;Cloudy, a t-storm;77;61;NE;6;71%;95%;4

New York, United States;A little p.m. snow;37;35;Morning rain;39;27;W;19;68%;88%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, cooler;50;36;Sunshine;54;39;SSW;8;51%;11%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;22;21;A bit of a.m. snow;34;9;SW;12;93%;78%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A stray p.m. shower;50;39;Mostly cloudy;50;38;W;12;43%;25%;2

Oslo, Norway;Increasingly windy;37;33;Mostly sunny;35;18;NNW;5;50%;5%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny, but cold;11;1;Heavy snow, breezy;21;0;NW;14;88%;100%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun, nice;87;78;Partly sunny, nice;86;78;NNW;4;70%;58%;9

Panama City, Panama;A shower in the p.m.;88;74;A brief shower;89;74;NNW;10;66%;96%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-shower in spots;85;74;Mostly sunny;83;72;ENE;6;76%;32%;7

Paris, France;Fog early in the day;45;39;Low clouds and fog;46;33;NE;5;73%;41%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;86;64;Breezy in the p.m.;88;78;E;12;44%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, nice;89;73;Sunny intervals;90;76;W;5;57%;15%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. shower;90;75;A brief shower;89;75;NNE;11;73%;85%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;90;63;Sunshine, a shower;90;64;S;7;53%;96%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog early in the day;37;36;Rain/snow showers;42;32;WNW;14;70%;89%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;30;-11;Partly sunny, cold;25;-12;NNW;5;61%;3%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A bit of rain;69;50;A little p.m. rain;69;50;SSE;9;63%;90%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;71;41;Partly sunny;65;43;SE;3;75%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;86;77;A t-storm around;88;79;ESE;9;63%;83%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow and rain;43;41;Cloudy, p.m. rain;46;36;S;14;78%;99%;0

Riga, Latvia;Snow and rain;38;34;Very windy;35;29;NNW;25;72%;81%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;86;74;Partly sunny;89;76;NNE;7;66%;19%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Abundant sunshine;70;48;Mostly sunny, nice;72;56;NE;5;47%;44%;4

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;57;33;Partly sunny;56;32;NNE;6;82%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;36;27;Mostly cloudy;31;24;NNW;7;71%;25%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;60;46;Partly sunny;58;46;W;6;78%;1%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower in the p.m.;80;61;A passing shower;80;61;ENE;13;64%;96%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in the p.m.;84;74;Mostly sunny;85;72;SE;9;66%;26%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunshine, a shower;75;58;Mostly sunny;74;57;NNW;6;77%;3%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;75;53;Partly sunny;75;53;ESE;5;33%;13%;7

Santiago, Chile;A morning shower;77;55;Some sun, pleasant;74;53;SW;7;49%;28%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the p.m.;84;70;A passing shower;84;70;W;6;74%;96%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;60;39;Sunny and nice;62;36;E;4;71%;2%;2

Seattle, United States;Fog this morning;46;37;A shower or two;49;45;SSW;7;94%;97%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Brilliant sunshine;31;15;An afternoon flurry;33;13;NW;5;44%;42%;3

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun, mild;52;41;Cloudy and mild;52;41;ENE;6;64%;44%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Breezy;91;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;77;NNW;12;70%;85%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Decreasing clouds;39;24;Breezy in the p.m.;41;29;W;12;59%;57%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;84;74;Sunshine, a shower;83;74;E;11;62%;66%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Overcast and breezy;43;31;Mostly sunny;36;27;NNW;10;50%;2%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, humid;83;73;Partly sunny, humid;85;73;SSE;9;72%;31%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;72;63;Afternoon rain;65;61;ENE;8;80%;89%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;39;30;Windy;33;27;NNW;23;69%;26%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A little p.m. rain;55;45;A.M. showers, cloudy;49;42;ESE;6;96%;89%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy in the p.m.;39;24;Mostly sunny;37;20;NNW;11;57%;3%;2

Tehran, Iran;A stray p.m. shower;49;42;Clouds and sun;51;39;NE;6;30%;66%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy;56;41;Sunny, but cool;55;41;SSE;6;40%;1%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunlit and pleasant;65;41;Mostly sunny;58;35;NE;4;59%;29%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny;51;34;Clouds and sun;54;35;NNW;6;48%;4%;3

Toronto, Canada;Not as cold;28;25;Breezy with snow;27;16;NW;21;80%;96%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Rain and drizzle;58;52;Rain and drizzle;58;51;NW;3;78%;86%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;59;46;Partial sunshine;60;45;W;10;67%;2%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;3;-22;Mostly sunny;15;-14;NNW;6;71%;6%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;44;40;Rain and drizzle;43;41;ENE;4;79%;98%;0

Vienna, Austria;Fog, then some sun;40;38;Breezy;44;35;NW;17;50%;44%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;89;65;Sunny and hot;92;65;ESE;4;45%;15%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow and rain;33;27;Very windy;36;26;NNW;24;59%;87%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;35;33;Windy;38;28;WNW;21;77%;77%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;70;58;Breezy in the p.m.;73;59;SE;12;64%;0%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy sunshine;87;69;Sunny and pleasant;89;65;NW;5;54%;1%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;34;10;Plenty of sunshine;28;7;NE;2;35%;0%;3

