Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, September 13, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sunshine;83;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;81;75;SW;12;92%;73%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;104;89;Plenty of sunshine;101;88;N;7;53%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Windy this morning;89;68;Plenty of sun;91;69;WSW;9;44%;1%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;84;77;Mostly cloudy, warm;90;80;S;6;30%;1%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mainly cloudy;67;55;A shower and t-storm;73;61;SE;9;76%;82%;3

Anchorage, United States;Breezy this morning;56;46;A little a.m. rain;55;45;S;13;66%;80%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;92;65;Plenty of sun;92;68;ENE;6;13%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sun, some clouds;60;37;Mostly sunny;68;36;SSW;10;47%;2%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Windy and very hot;102;69;A little a.m. rain;72;57;S;14;84%;77%;2

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;84;71;Nice with sunshine;86;68;N;11;38%;1%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;62;55;A.M. showers, cloudy;60;52;E;9;92%;100%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy and breezy;101;74;Breezy in the p.m.;102;72;NW;13;22%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Variable cloudiness;91;72;Partly sunny;93;72;S;6;58%;42%;13

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;81;69;A stray t-shower;81;67;WSW;12;75%;56%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;95;78;A downpour;89;78;S;6;80%;81%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Humid;81;72;A shower and t-storm;82;71;NE;7;79%;70%;3

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;82;68;Mostly cloudy;79;63;S;5;61%;22%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;85;56;Partly sunny;83;58;SSE;4;52%;9%;5

Berlin, Germany;Sun and clouds;66;54;Sunshine, pleasant;72;57;ESE;5;64%;19%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;67;48;Partly sunny;68;49;SE;6;56%;42%;15

Brasilia, Brazil;Turning sunny;91;62;Sunny and very warm;92;63;N;7;25%;1%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Increasing clouds;82;58;Partly sunny, warm;81;58;ENE;5;55%;44%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sunshine;68;56;A shower and t-storm;71;61;S;6;84%;84%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;85;53;Mostly sunny;83;58;NE;5;53%;24%;5

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm around;84;55;Partly sunny;82;59;ESE;3;60%;31%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, nice;72;52;Mostly sunny;63;42;SW;10;51%;0%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and clouds;86;69;Partly sunny;89;70;NE;7;28%;7%;13

Busan, South Korea;Breezy this morning;80;73;Showers around;76;72;NE;12;84%;95%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and hot;100;76;Sunshine, less humid;95;78;NE;7;34%;5%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;60;51;A shower in the p.m.;59;50;SSE;10;72%;57%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;83;63;A t-storm around;82;63;SSE;4;62%;55%;12

Chennai, India;Very warm;95;82;Periods of sun, warm;97;81;SSW;10;58%;37%;10

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;81;73;A heavy thunderstorm;87;65;N;14;62%;78%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower;86;81;Showers around;86;79;SW;8;78%;87%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;66;56;Mostly sunny;65;55;S;6;65%;39%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Becoming cloudy;87;80;Decreasing clouds;87;81;SW;6;82%;28%;6

Dallas, United States;Partial sunshine;87;73;Humid;87;73;ESE;8;60%;15%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partial sunshine;90;69;Breezy in the p.m.;88;71;SE;12;61%;27%;8

Delhi, India;A heavy thunderstorm;91;79;A stray thunderstorm;88;80;E;7;86%;71%;9

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;84;57;A t-storm around;77;54;S;7;37%;40%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;79;A thunderstorm;89;80;SSE;10;79%;72%;5

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. shower;98;73;Humid, a p.m. shower;89;74;SSE;6;65%;55%;10

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;63;54;A shower;63;52;SSE;7;91%;63%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;88;60;Sunny and pleasant;89;61;NNE;6;15%;0%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers around;75;69;A shower and t-storm;74;67;S;6;82%;71%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A heavy thunderstorm;94;78;A thunderstorm;89;78;S;7;84%;83%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;79;56;Sunny and nice;83;59;NE;7;35%;1%;11

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;73;ESE;6;66%;65%;10

Helsinki, Finland;A couple of showers;57;43;Mostly sunny, breezy;54;41;WNW;16;58%;23%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;90;77;A couple of t-storms;87;76;SSW;7;86%;82%;3

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;94;82;A t-storm in spots;90;82;SW;5;76%;100%;8

Honolulu, United States;A shower;87;74;A shower in the a.m.;86;73;NE;14;56%;67%;10

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;74;A t-storm around;85;73;WSW;8;75%;50%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny;91;73;Plenty of sunshine;93;73;NNE;10;53%;3%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;76;63;A shower in places;78;63;NE;10;66%;44%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;90;73;Cloudy, p.m. showers;81;72;SW;6;88%;100%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;96;84;Sunny;94;84;NNW;9;54%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;77;53;Sunny and beautiful;78;59;N;8;17%;0%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;96;57;Sunny and not as hot;85;58;N;4;25%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Hot with clearing;97;82;Very hot;102;84;NW;8;46%;31%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A thunderstorm;82;67;A p.m. t-storm;82;68;SE;5;82%;79%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Partial sunshine;97;80;Mostly sunny;99;81;NW;7;30%;2%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, warm;80;53;Clouds and sun, nice;71;48;N;8;67%;17%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;NNE;8;67%;62%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;89;72;Mostly cloudy;91;75;W;7;54%;44%;12

Kolkata, India;Rain and a t-storm;86;82;A couple of t-storms;85;80;SSE;8;85%;84%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A thunderstorm;85;74;Cloudy;88;74;SE;4;74%;37%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;65;34;Partial sunshine;63;37;E;8;39%;45%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy, not as warm;78;75;Heavy thunderstorms;79;75;SW;6;86%;91%;3

Lima, Peru;Sunny intervals;61;58;Partly sunny;62;58;SSE;8;82%;14%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Thunderstorms;75;66;Thunderstorms;75;65;SSW;6;81%;84%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mainly cloudy;69;59;Periods of rain;65;58;W;6;89%;75%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Abundant sunshine;87;60;Sunshine;83;60;S;5;54%;1%;7

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;80;71;Turning sunny, nice;80;72;SSW;7;75%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;A shower and t-storm;79;64;A shower and t-storm;70;60;SSE;6;79%;86%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;88;83;A t-storm around;87;80;W;7;72%;92%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;A t-storm in spots;90;77;NNW;4;71%;55%;10

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;E;4;72%;69%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;60;42;Partly sunny;58;42;ESE;9;63%;3%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A stray p.m. t-storm;66;56;A p.m. t-storm;72;59;WSW;5;52%;64%;11

Miami, United States;A thunderstorm;87;80;A stray thunderstorm;88;79;E;9;70%;73%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Not as warm;69;47;Partly sunny;59;43;NW;7;65%;2%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;85;76;Periods of sun;85;77;SSW;11;71%;48%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm around;62;54;A shower in the p.m.;54;48;SW;14;72%;55%;6

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;70;52;Becoming cloudy;70;64;SSE;2;58%;74%;4

Moscow, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;72;51;Cooler;56;47;WNW;12;57%;16%;1

Mumbai, India;Heavy showers;85;80;Downpours, breezy;84;79;SW;16;89%;100%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;78;54;Sunny intervals;80;55;E;6;50%;25%;11

New York, United States;Partly sunny;85;70;Humid, a p.m. shower;80;70;SSE;7;58%;64%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;91;67;Mostly sunny;88;67;WNW;7;46%;30%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Showers around;52;40;Cloudy;49;39;SSW;11;69%;66%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;82;69;A morning shower;71;68;ENE;6;79%;82%;2

Oslo, Norway;Sun, some clouds;60;44;Partly sunny;60;46;N;4;73%;29%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;70;48;Becoming cloudy;71;62;SSE;8;66%;72%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;85;79;Mostly sunny, nice;85;78;ESE;15;75%;56%;11

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;84;75;A shower and t-storm;85;75;WNW;6;83%;78%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;88;76;A few showers;89;74;ENE;6;75%;69%;12

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;79;63;A shower and t-storm;74;61;S;8;76%;84%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunshine;68;47;Sunshine;68;50;SSE;8;56%;1%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;79;A couple of t-storms;87;77;NNW;5;80%;81%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid, a p.m. shower;88;76;Humid with some sun;90;77;SSE;11;70%;37%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;92;72;A p.m. t-storm;92;73;SE;6;55%;71%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Sun and clouds, nice;73;54;Partly sunny;76;57;E;4;61%;18%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, warm;87;62;Sunny and humid;86;59;ENE;5;65%;1%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;69;48;A shower in places;70;47;SE;8;51%;57%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Breezy this morning;91;70;A t-storm in spots;79;66;SW;7;74%;73%;5

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;82;72;A shower in the a.m.;83;73;SE;9;78%;82%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy, morning rain;55;47;Increasingly windy;50;46;SW;22;75%;73%;1

Riga, Latvia;A couple of showers;62;48;Partly sunny;60;46;NW;10;69%;27%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Humid;81;69;Partly sunny, warm;90;71;WNW;6;58%;0%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;102;79;Sunny and very warm;105;77;NNE;5;12%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;88;59;Periods of sun;88;61;W;6;47%;1%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mainly cloudy;63;49;Winds subsiding;49;46;WNW;16;55%;30%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;70;57;Sunshine and nice;71;58;WSW;9;57%;1%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;77;62;A shower and t-storm;79;63;SSE;6;78%;74%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Heavy thunderstorms;87;79;Thunderstorms;87;79;SE;9;82%;80%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A thunderstorm;74;61;A shower and t-storm;73;61;SW;4;100%;76%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;82;62;Partly sunny;80;61;NE;9;23%;2%;13

Santiago, Chile;Showers around;52;35;Sunny and warmer;62;37;SSW;4;40%;0%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;N;6;78%;80%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Thunderstorms;75;63;Thunderstorms;71;60;SE;5;84%;87%;2

Seattle, United States;Sunny intervals;67;50;Partly sunny, nice;72;54;WNW;5;65%;66%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;86;64;Partly sunny, humid;85;65;ENE;6;65%;1%;4

Shanghai, China;Morning downpours;79;73;Periods of rain;79;75;ESE;35;96%;96%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A stray thunderstorm;84;77;Cloudy;87;77;SSW;5;69%;44%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine, pleasant;80;51;Mostly sunny;79;52;SSW;4;45%;5%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower and t-storm;87;78;A couple of showers;87;79;ESE;9;74%;88%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;58;41;Periods of sun;59;43;SE;5;59%;8%;3

Sydney, Australia;Cooler;59;52;Breezy with showers;60;51;SW;19;70%;86%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;94;80;A t-storm around;96;80;SW;9;61%;47%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;A couple of showers;57;50;Partly sunny, breezy;53;48;NW;15;58%;25%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;86;59;Sunny and beautiful;89;63;NNE;6;22%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;84;62;A t-storm around;86;63;NNW;6;51%;54%;5

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sun;94;76;Plenty of sunshine;94;75;SE;7;9%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;90;76;Mostly sunny, nice;86;74;NE;8;53%;27%;8

Tirana, Albania;Sunny;90;61;Partly sunny, warm;92;63;ESE;5;38%;0%;5

Tokyo, Japan;High clouds;83;71;Cloudy;75;67;SSE;6;69%;68%;3

Toronto, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;72;62;Clouds and sun;76;65;SW;11;83%;74%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Nice with sunshine;83;70;Sunny and pleasant;85;72;ESE;5;55%;0%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and pleasant;86;69;Clouds and sun, nice;89;74;ESE;9;60%;8%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sunshine;70;44;A couple of showers;58;40;NNW;7;66%;73%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;68;55;Rain;61;54;SE;4;74%;90%;1

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;79;57;Partly sunny, warm;81;60;E;5;61%;28%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Tropical rainstorm;90;76;A thunderstorm;90;75;ESE;4;78%;85%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Some sun, a shower;67;45;Periods of sun;61;42;W;6;61%;3%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;71;53;Partly sunny;69;52;E;5;69%;29%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, showers;57;47;Increasingly windy;51;44;S;21;73%;59%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;91;76;A couple of t-storms;87;76;WNW;5;81%;80%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;85;60;Sunny and pleasant;83;61;NE;4;36%;3%;6

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather