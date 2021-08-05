Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, August 5, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rather cloudy;83;76;Clouds breaking;83;75;WSW;9;83%;44%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy and very warm;107;90;Plenty of sunshine;106;89;WNW;7;47%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine and hot;107;80;Mostly sunny and hot;104;78;W;11;27%;1%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;81;73;Sunshine, pleasant;83;73;E;8;54%;0%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;73;60;A few showers;68;57;SW;15;83%;81%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;69;56;Rain and drizzle;65;55;W;5;69%;78%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;102;83;Mostly sunny, warm;100;82;N;8;13%;5%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;83;58;Sunny and very warm;90;62;NNE;7;35%;6%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sun and clouds;78;57;Partial sunshine;82;65;ENE;7;53%;6%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunny and very hot;102;80;Partly sunny and hot;100;79;NW;10;27%;1%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers this morning;59;52;A couple of showers;59;52;SW;9;79%;80%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun and hot;116;90;Mostly sunny and hot;115;91;NW;9;16%;2%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;92;74;High clouds;92;74;SSW;7;58%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;70;W;12;68%;56%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Brief p.m. showers;93;81;Downpours;91;81;WSW;8;75%;80%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;82;73;Breezy in the a.m.;79;72;ENE;15;73%;33%;5

Beijing, China;A morning t-storm;86;73;A t-storm or two;90;72;W;5;63%;60%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;A thunderstorm;87;60;Partly sunny, nice;82;62;NNE;6;54%;10%;8

Berlin, Germany;A couple of showers;73;59;A shower or two;76;60;WSW;5;65%;69%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in spots;65;49;Partly sunny;66;50;SE;7;65%;63%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;78;54;Breezy in the a.m.;75;56;E;11;60%;2%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower and t-storm;66;57;Partly sunny, warmer;76;59;W;11;64%;30%;7

Brussels, Belgium;A passing shower;72;60;A shower or two;69;57;SW;11;77%;68%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Very hot;98;69;A thunderstorm;86;64;NNE;6;63%;56%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Thunderstorms;71;59;Clouds and sun, nice;76;59;WNW;9;56%;11%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;63;51;Sunny and pleasant;70;57;NNE;7;79%;2%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Nice with some sun;86;67;Clouds and sun, nice;86;68;NE;7;33%;44%;11

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and very hot;97;79;Very hot;98;80;NNE;7;60%;28%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Very hot;108;85;Sunshine, very hot;106;83;N;7;20%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;66;46;Partly sunny;66;48;SE;5;79%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A p.m. t-storm;79;64;A t-storm in spots;81;64;SSE;4;62%;55%;13

Chennai, India;Very warm;97;82;Remaining very warm;97;82;SW;9;56%;63%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;85;71;A heavy thunderstorm;81;71;SSW;9;69%;82%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of showers;88;79;Showers;84;79;SW;10;79%;99%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower in the p.m.;70;57;Mostly cloudy;71;58;ESE;10;62%;75%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly cloudy;86;80;High clouds;88;81;SSW;6;76%;32%;6

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;92;74;Mostly sunny;93;77;SSE;7;52%;4%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;86;68;A shower in the a.m.;86;69;SE;11;66%;59%;9

Delhi, India;Clouds and sunshine;93;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;81;ESE;4;81%;69%;8

Denver, United States;Sunshine;92;65;Partly sunny, warm;95;64;SSW;7;23%;25%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Rain, a thunderstorm;97;80;A couple of showers;89;81;SSE;6;82%;89%;4

Dili, East Timor;An afternoon shower;88;73;Partly sunny;89;72;SSE;5;58%;19%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Rain;65;56;Breezy with a shower;64;55;SW;17;81%;85%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;96;70;Mostly sunny, warm;97;71;NNE;6;15%;2%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Brilliant sunshine;88;71;Sunny and pleasant;85;70;WSW;14;59%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and hot;101;84;Hot with high clouds;101;85;SSW;7;52%;11%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with sunshine;71;47;Sunny and beautiful;74;49;E;4;33%;0%;7

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;90;72;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;E;6;69%;71%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;67;50;Partly sunny;69;57;NE;11;58%;4%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A morning shower;91;79;Heavy p.m. showers;91;79;SW;13;77%;76%;5

Hong Kong, China;Wind and rain;84;80;A couple of t-storms;82;80;SW;11;89%;92%;3

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;86;77;Breezy with some sun;87;76;ENE;17;55%;44%;12

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;Partly sunny;87;75;WSW;9;59%;44%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;93;76;Mostly sunny;95;77;NE;8;58%;47%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and hot;93;73;Mostly cloudy, hot;95;75;NE;6;42%;27%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;A p.m. shower or two;88;75;Partly sunny;93;76;ESE;8;63%;44%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny and hot;105;91;Sunny and very warm;101;91;W;8;44%;2%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;70;48;Sunny and nice;74;49;WNW;6;24%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;100;65;Mostly sunny;93;65;N;6;14%;2%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy with some sun;88;81;Partial sunshine;90;81;SW;12;67%;6%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Cloudy;84;70;Heavy p.m. t-storms;83;69;SSE;5;81%;90%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;98;83;Partly sunny;97;81;SE;12;35%;45%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A t-storm around;81;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;59;WNW;12;84%;78%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in the a.m.;92;80;A p.m. t-storm;91;80;NE;16;59%;58%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny;88;71;Low clouds;84;70;WSW;7;61%;39%;3

Kolkata, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;83;A p.m. t-storm;92;82;S;6;76%;80%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Variable cloudiness;92;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;78;SE;5;73%;78%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;57;27;Sunny and mild;60;29;N;8;25%;1%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm or two;83;76;Partly sunny;85;77;WSW;8;78%;44%;5

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;65;61;Clouds and sun;65;60;SSE;11;72%;2%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;82;64;Sunny and pleasant;78;63;WNW;9;57%;25%;9

London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;70;60;A couple of showers;69;56;SW;15;73%;72%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and warm;87;64;Mostly sunny;86;63;S;6;52%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;77;69;Mostly sunny, nice;78;68;WSW;7;71%;26%;9

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;95;65;Plenty of sun;92;63;WSW;7;30%;0%;9

Male, Maldives;Morning showers;89;81;Morning showers;88;82;W;12;77%;94%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;89;77;A shower in the p.m.;88;78;NNE;4;70%;64%;10

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;81;SW;10;77%;74%;12

Melbourne, Australia;An afternoon shower;59;51;Low clouds;59;49;NW;10;70%;29%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm or two;69;56;A thunderstorm;71;56;NNE;6;60%;71%;14

Miami, United States;A thunderstorm;89;81;A thunderstorm;88;81;ESE;8;70%;78%;10

Minsk, Belarus;A t-storm in spots;73;56;Cloudy, a t-storm;71;56;SSW;9;97%;69%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;82;75;Decreasing clouds;85;74;SSW;14;64%;28%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Low clouds;60;52;Sunny and pleasant;68;57;NNE;8;79%;2%;4

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;83;67;Mostly sunny;86;67;SSW;5;50%;5%;8

Moscow, Russia;Turning cloudy;74;60;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;61;E;7;75%;74%;2

Mumbai, India;Cloudy;86;81;A couple of showers;87;81;WSW;12;84%;85%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;74;53;Clouds and sun, nice;74;56;E;6;59%;22%;10

New York, United States;Decreasing clouds;80;69;Mostly sunny;87;72;S;7;50%;3%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;105;77;Hot with sunshine;102;78;SW;8;36%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with a shower;73;57;Cloudy with showers;70;57;WNW;5;88%;94%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny and hot;100;78;Partly sunny;93;81;ENE;10;47%;40%;7

Oslo, Norway;A shower in the p.m.;65;52;Partly sunny;69;54;NE;6;68%;34%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;85;63;Partly sunny;86;64;SSW;10;53%;8%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;An afternoon shower;83;77;Considerable clouds;83;77;ESE;9;76%;66%;2

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;88;76;A shower and t-storm;86;75;NW;7;82%;84%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;90;73;A downpour;86;73;ESE;4;84%;82%;12

Paris, France;Sun and clouds;72;61;A shower in spots;71;58;SW;11;63%;53%;5

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;66;51;Sunny and pleasant;70;54;NE;9;56%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy and very warm;94;82;High clouds and warm;94;81;SW;11;55%;44%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain and drizzle;82;74;Becoming cloudy;86;73;SE;16;68%;44%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Some sun, a t-storm;94;74;A p.m. t-storm;95;74;SE;7;51%;71%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and a t-storm;65;54;Clouds and sunshine;71;57;WSW;7;75%;34%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and a t-storm;89;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;70;E;4;83%;62%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny;72;47;A stray shower;71;47;SE;8;44%;56%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny, nice;80;65;Mostly sunny, nice;79;63;W;6;75%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Showers this morning;77;70;Partly sunny;81;70;SSE;12;67%;74%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;59;50;A shower or two;58;49;SE;5;75%;66%;3

Riga, Latvia;Episodes of sunshine;72;54;Breezy;72;60;NE;14;56%;74%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;73;62;A morning shower;75;59;E;8;73%;44%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Seasonably hot;112;88;Seasonably hot;113;90;NW;9;6%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Some sun, less humid;84;67;Sunny and pleasant;89;66;WSW;7;42%;2%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;70;54;Partly sunny;68;60;ENE;10;66%;27%;5

San Francisco, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;68;59;Partly sunny;72;60;WSW;9;60%;15%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;81;64;A shower and t-storm;81;65;ENE;9;69%;80%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray thunderstorm;87;79;A shower in places;87;78;E;11;72%;55%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;73;62;A shower and t-storm;73;62;ENE;5;100%;86%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;A thunderstorm;72;61;A p.m. t-storm;74;59;NW;6;49%;53%;14

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun;66;37;High clouds;67;38;SW;4;49%;26%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun, a t-storm;88;76;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;N;7;72%;63%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;80;57;Mostly sunny;75;59;NW;9;56%;8%;9

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;82;62;Not as warm;73;59;SW;5;69%;60%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Warm with a t-storm;93;76;A stray thunderstorm;91;76;NW;4;68%;52%;7

Shanghai, China;Overcast;90;81;Cloudy;90;81;ENE;11;71%;66%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;91;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;80;SSE;9;71%;69%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Very hot;99;63;Mostly sunny, cooler;81;56;WNW;9;54%;29%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in places;87;80;Sunshine, a shower;88;79;ENE;9;67%;76%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;More sun than clouds;70;52;Partly sunny;69;57;NE;10;52%;7%;5

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;66;50;Sunny and beautiful;69;47;WSW;9;52%;1%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Afternoon t-storms;85;80;Rain and wind;89;79;SE;17;81%;85%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;68;53;Breezy;68;62;ENE;13;65%;65%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, warm;100;77;Sunny and hot;100;75;ESE;7;24%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny and hot;97;68;Sunshine, very hot;97;69;NNE;10;27%;2%;9

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;93;74;Mostly sunny;91;76;ENE;7;20%;6%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;95;80;Sunny and very warm;95;80;NNW;7;31%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Very hot;95;75;A stray thunderstorm;91;64;ESE;6;50%;41%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;91;78;Very hot;100;79;SSE;9;47%;55%;10

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;78;65;Partly sunny;80;69;SW;7;68%;10%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, warm;98;80;Sunny and humid;91;78;E;5;64%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;92;73;Plenty of sunshine;94;76;SE;7;31%;0%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer with hazy sun;75;46;A t-storm around;79;53;ESE;9;47%;43%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Mild with some sun;81;65;Nice with some sun;76;59;ESE;5;48%;64%;5

Vienna, Austria;A shower and t-storm;64;59;A stray thunderstorm;75;61;WNW;9;62%;42%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Sun and clouds, hot;95;79;A t-storm around;97;79;WSW;7;54%;65%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;A p.m. shower or two;69;54;Cool with rain;62;56;ESE;11;98%;90%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Rain, a thunderstorm;64;57;Cool with rain;60;54;W;13;96%;75%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;More clouds than sun;54;50;Cloudy;57;49;S;10;85%;38%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A downpour;86;78;Cloudy with showers;86;78;SW;8;82%;88%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;95;67;A t-storm around;91;69;NE;5;23%;40%;10

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather