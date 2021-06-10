Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Thursday, June 10, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A couple of t-storms;86;77;A t-storm around;86;78;SW;7;84%;55%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Very warm;102;88;Plenty of sunshine;101;86;WNW;10;47%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;91;68;Sunny, breezy, nice;87;67;W;17;36%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;80;67;Breezy in the p.m.;81;70;ENE;14;49%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and pleasant;77;58;Partly sunny;72;60;WSW;12;72%;32%;5

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy with a shower;62;48;Partly sunny;62;49;SSW;8;60%;17%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and hot;103;78;Sunny and very warm;98;79;E;6;25%;2%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy this morning;75;51;Partly sunny;69;45;ENE;11;29%;1%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid with clearing;72;56;Mostly sunny;71;50;SE;7;71%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;A t-storm or two;82;66;A shower and t-storm;81;65;NNE;7;51%;68%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in spots;63;51;Some sun;64;54;ENE;7;77%;30%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Winds subsiding;103;76;Hazy sun and breezy;102;77;NW;16;17%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A thick cloud cover;88;73;High clouds;93;74;SSW;6;68%;55%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;83;70;A t-storm around;82;72;W;11;65%;52%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy;90;79;Brief p.m. showers;93;80;WSW;7;64%;85%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;82;67;Nice with some sun;78;68;W;7;59%;12%;10

Beijing, China;Some sun, less humid;86;64;Partly sunny, warm;93;68;ENE;6;38%;0%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;A thunderstorm;81;57;Some sun, pleasant;77;58;WNW;5;60%;59%;10

Berlin, Germany;Warm with some sun;81;63;Partly sunny;81;65;NW;6;41%;42%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A brief shower;65;52;Showers around;68;54;ESE;4;74%;95%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;82;58;Becoming cloudy;82;59;S;5;53%;28%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy this morning;81;59;A shower and t-storm;79;61;NNW;9;53%;80%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, nice;77;58;Mostly sunny;75;58;W;7;67%;14%;8

Bucharest, Romania;A couple of t-storms;67;59;A shower and t-storm;75;59;SSE;4;69%;80%;8

Budapest, Hungary;A thunderstorm;77;57;Partly sunny, nice;80;57;NW;5;40%;55%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clearing;68;40;Partly sunny, cooler;58;49;WNW;6;66%;4%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;89;64;Sunny and pleasant;86;64;ENE;6;32%;7%;9

Busan, South Korea;Inc. clouds;80;71;Rain, not as warm;73;71;SW;10;84%;100%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;99;75;Sunny and very warm;97;76;NE;8;24%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, cooler;62;52;Warmer;73;53;NNW;6;61%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A p.m. t-storm;73;67;A thunderstorm;79;66;SE;4;65%;54%;9

Chennai, India;Some sun;97;83;Mostly cloudy;99;83;SW;9;44%;39%;5

Chicago, United States;A t-storm around;83;66;Patchy morning fog;84;67;ENE;6;66%;22%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;89;81;A t-storm around;88;81;SW;11;72%;69%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;68;58;Some sun;72;59;WSW;7;65%;72%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;82;75;Partly sunny, humid;84;77;WSW;6;80%;43%;11

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;91;77;Partly sunny;92;76;S;10;62%;7%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;86;70;Partly sunny, breezy;85;70;SSE;14;67%;27%;8

Delhi, India;Lots of sun, warm;100;85;Warm with hazy sun;102;83;ESE;9;41%;25%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;97;57;Sunny and cooler;83;57;SSW;8;23%;5%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;93;79;A p.m. t-storm;87;81;SE;6;84%;77%;5

Dili, East Timor;Sunshine, less humid;93;72;Partly sunny, nice;89;72;SSE;5;64%;36%;6

Dublin, Ireland;An afternoon shower;71;57;Periods of sun;64;49;W;15;65%;14%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and warm;99;73;Partly sunny, warm;96;71;NE;8;17%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;75;68;Sunny and pleasant;76;68;NE;7;72%;2%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A p.m. thunderstorm;89;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;79;NNW;5;79%;84%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine;68;45;Partly sunny;68;44;ESE;5;43%;3%;3

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;ESE;6;71%;72%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and pleasant;74;52;Mostly sunny;72;55;ESE;8;52%;6%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Heavy p.m. showers;88;78;An afternoon shower;87;78;SW;9;80%;69%;4

Hong Kong, China;Showers this morning;91;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;80;E;13;75%;70%;8

Honolulu, United States;Increasingly windy;87;74;A morning shower;86;75;ENE;16;54%;80%;13

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;90;72;A t-storm around;83;73;W;8;70%;55%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Breezy and hot;111;84;Warm with hazy sun;103;82;NE;12;39%;28%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;83;62;Mostly sunny;78;62;NE;8;67%;10%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Variable cloudiness;91;76;Showers around;90;77;SW;6;74%;84%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;102;87;Sunshine;95;85;N;12;46%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun;60;43;Partly sunny;65;43;ESE;5;42%;2%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hazy and very hot;103;66;Very hot;97;65;N;10;8%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy;93;86;Increasingly windy;95;86;WSW;18;58%;61%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;68;A p.m. t-storm;79;69;SSW;4;80%;87%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with some sun;109;87;Sunny and very warm;108;90;NNE;8;16%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partial sunshine;70;58;Variable cloudiness;71;56;S;7;79%;63%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm around;87;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;79;ENE;14;64%;66%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Increasing clouds;88;75;Partly sunny, warm;94;76;SW;5;51%;28%;8

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;91;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;78;ESE;6;82%;78%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;77;Downpours;90;78;NNE;4;80%;82%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;59;27;Breezy in the p.m.;57;27;ENE;9;34%;30%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;90;75;A t-storm in spots;88;76;SW;6;74%;64%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;68;64;Partly sunny;66;63;SSE;7;68%;4%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;83;59;Sunny and pleasant;79;59;NNW;8;64%;4%;11

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;75;61;Partly sunny;77;57;W;12;58%;8%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;79;62;Mostly sunny;79;64;S;7;39%;3%;12

Luanda, Angola;Turning cloudy;85;71;Mostly sunny, humid;86;72;SSE;6;72%;3%;7

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;94;66;Mostly sunny and hot;94;65;NE;5;34%;22%;11

Male, Maldives;Turning cloudy;88;83;A shower or two;90;84;W;13;67%;84%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;85;76;A couple of showers;84;76;NNE;2;82%;82%;7

Manila, Philippines;Afternoon showers;93;79;A t-storm or two;92;81;SSW;6;68%;88%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;59;40;Becoming cloudy;58;51;WNW;5;85%;44%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;73;51;A p.m. t-storm;72;53;N;6;51%;72%;12

Miami, United States;Some sunshine;87;80;Periods of sun;87;79;SSE;8;62%;44%;13

Minsk, Belarus;A shower and t-storm;75;56;Partly sunny;74;53;N;5;62%;27%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;A morning shower;92;77;A shower in the a.m.;86;77;SSW;14;67%;59%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning sunny;60;50;Increasing clouds;54;46;NW;9;56%;6%;1

Montreal, Canada;Cooler;72;59;Sun and some clouds;70;56;S;1;48%;13%;7

Moscow, Russia;A few showers;63;57;A couple of showers;65;59;NE;7;87%;91%;3

Mumbai, India;A couple of t-storms;86;77;Showers, mainly late;89;81;SSW;11;82%;93%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;74;53;Partly sunny;75;53;NNE;6;63%;30%;9

New York, United States;Partial sunshine;84;60;Not as warm;74;62;E;7;55%;44%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;85;66;Mostly sunny, nice;85;65;WNW;10;43%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;59;43;Becoming cloudy;60;45;NNE;11;51%;9%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and nice;85;68;Some brightening;85;71;ENE;6;54%;42%;5

Oslo, Norway;A morning shower;75;55;Partial sunshine;70;53;S;10;74%;70%;6

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;74;57;Cloudy;71;51;NNW;7;51%;12%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of showers;82;76;Rain and drizzle;83;76;ESE;16;73%;66%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;85;76;A shower and t-storm;87;76;NW;5;78%;82%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;86;75;A shower;84;75;ENE;6;81%;67%;9

Paris, France;Partly sunny, nice;79;60;Partly sunny, warm;81;60;N;6;56%;11%;9

Perth, Australia;Showers;68;53;A shower;65;52;E;5;85%;84%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A morning shower;88;81;A shower or two;87;81;SW;8;69%;67%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray t-shower;84;75;A t-storm around;88;74;NNE;8;76%;55%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;88;72;A p.m. t-storm;89;72;ESE;5;66%;71%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Nice with some sun;77;57;Partial sunshine;76;61;WNW;5;54%;44%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Thunderstorms;80;64;Rain and drizzle;79;62;WNW;6;72%;53%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon rain;68;50;Afternoon rain;68;51;E;8;65%;76%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;84;62;Not as warm;78;63;W;7;72%;40%;11

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;80;70;Nice with some sun;80;69;S;8;74%;5%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little a.m. rain;53;42;Increasingly windy;46;39;N;16;60%;21%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower and t-storm;73;58;Partly sunny;73;58;E;3;62%;30%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;79;68;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;70;WSW;7;74%;84%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;108;85;Hazy sun;107;84;N;12;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;A t-storm around;85;60;Some sun, a t-storm;84;61;E;6;59%;58%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;77;57;Cloudy;75;59;SE;6;45%;58%;2

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;63;53;Partly sunny;64;58;W;12;63%;9%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;75;65;A shower and t-storm;78;66;ENE;6;80%;85%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower and t-storm;82;77;A p.m. t-storm;84;76;SSE;9;80%;82%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Heavy p.m. t-storms;69;62;Heavy p.m. t-storms;71;63;W;5;100%;86%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;86;65;Partly sunny;85;65;ENE;9;12%;0%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;65;39;Mostly sunny, nice;70;45;S;4;38%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sun and clouds;86;74;A p.m. t-storm;85;74;N;7;82%;77%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;80;57;Partly sunny;83;57;NNE;6;61%;9%;11

Seattle, United States;Variable cloudiness;65;54;A couple of showers;61;54;S;6;71%;82%;2

Seoul, South Korea;A p.m. shower or two;85;67;Not as warm;73;66;SSW;6;86%;26%;11

Shanghai, China;Heavy rain, humid;79;73;Very warm and humid;86;73;ESE;7;77%;38%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;A shower in the a.m.;87;81;SE;6;73%;74%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A morning t-storm;75;55;A shower and t-storm;70;53;WSW;6;77%;81%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;An afternoon shower;86;78;A stray thunderstorm;86;78;E;7;70%;55%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;77;54;Partly sunny;74;57;S;8;58%;66%;6

Sydney, Australia;Cooler with rain;51;43;Warmer;59;48;NW;11;75%;19%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or two;93;78;Very hot;97;80;SE;7;56%;35%;13

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;73;57;Partly sunny, nice;75;59;SSE;6;53%;12%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;96;74;Partly sunny and hot;96;73;N;9;17%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;A t-storm around;81;61;A t-storm in spots;79;61;NNW;7;66%;58%;9

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;98;78;Sunny and very warm;98;80;WNW;9;9%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;86;72;Mostly sunny, nice;81;71;NNE;8;48%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm or two;94;63;Some sun, a t-storm;86;61;ESE;4;51%;76%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, humid;81;68;Clouds and sun;84;69;S;9;50%;1%;9

Toronto, Canada;Windy this morning;70;57;A p.m. t-storm;70;57;ENE;7;62%;63%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;78;66;Mostly sunny;75;65;N;4;70%;4%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy in the p.m.;79;65;Sunny and pleasant;84;64;SSW;9;42%;4%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;An afternoon shower;74;53;A stray a.m. t-storm;67;44;NE;7;67%;66%;5

Vancouver, Canada;A few a.m. showers;65;52;A couple of showers;61;53;SE;6;60%;86%;2

Vienna, Austria;Sunny intervals;81;59;A shower and t-storm;77;62;WNW;7;59%;80%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;85;74;Warm with a t-storm;92;75;WSW;5;72%;81%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower and t-storm;67;57;A p.m. t-storm;71;53;WSW;4;77%;64%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Partial sunshine;77;55;Partly sunny;76;57;NW;7;51%;30%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;59;50;Partly sunny;60;51;NNW;7;80%;44%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;87;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;76;SW;7;85%;81%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;84;57;Mostly sunny;83;60;NE;5;33%;8%;12

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather