Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Sunday, June 6, 2021

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm or two;84;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;78;SSE;9;79%;74%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun and hot;109;88;Sunny and hot;109;88;N;9;39%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;90;61;Plenty of sunshine;91;67;W;11;24%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;A shower in the a.m.;73;63;Sunshine and nice;72;63;E;11;67%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and warmer;70;49;Partly sunny;71;52;NNE;9;56%;20%;8

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;66;50;A shower in the p.m.;62;48;S;8;58%;66%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;97;74;Plenty of sunshine;93;76;NW;9;28%;14%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, nice;73;53;Partly sunny;79;53;E;7;30%;0%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cooler but humid;72;65;A t-storm in spots;76;65;SW;4;86%;74%;2

Athens, Greece;Sun, some clouds;81;68;Sunny and pleasant;87;65;SSW;7;41%;7%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;59;52;Windy with rain;60;57;ESE;17;85%;98%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;108;79;Breezy in the p.m.;104;74;NNW;13;13%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;High clouds;93;75;Mostly cloudy;91;72;S;5;65%;37%;6

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;70;Decreasing clouds;85;70;WSW;8;60%;31%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;107;84;A t-storm around;95;82;SW;8;58%;55%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this afternoon;73;62;A t-storm around;74;63;S;8;71%;41%;10

Beijing, China;Warm with some sun;91;68;Sun and some clouds;81;66;ENE;9;42%;44%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower and t-storm;72;60;A shower and t-storm;81;57;NE;5;50%;61%;10

Berlin, Germany;Nice with some sun;82;58;Partly sunny;80;59;NNE;5;42%;44%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A shower and t-storm;66;52;A shower and t-storm;68;51;SE;6;67%;81%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Abundant sunshine;79;56;Variable cloudiness;80;57;E;8;57%;3%;3

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers around;78;58;A couple of showers;79;59;NNE;6;56%;65%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;50;Partly sunny;71;54;N;5;59%;19%;8

Bucharest, Romania;A shower;74;54;A stray shower;76;58;SSE;5;64%;50%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;79;58;A couple of showers;80;59;N;5;45%;68%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sun, some clouds;60;47;Decreasing clouds;59;52;E;9;81%;15%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Windy this afternoon;86;65;A morning shower;85;65;ENE;6;34%;56%;6

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;79;64;Hazy sunshine;84;66;W;8;56%;1%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Brilliant sunshine;88;67;Mostly sunny;91;68;N;9;29%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warm;81;65;Sun and clouds;77;59;N;10;31%;25%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A passing shower;84;67;A thunderstorm;77;67;E;4;72%;76%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;93;81;A p.m. t-storm;96;81;S;7;57%;64%;12

Chicago, United States;Warm, a p.m. shower;88;72;A stray thunderstorm;81;69;S;8;68%;65%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in the a.m.;88;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;79;SW;9;79%;80%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;71;56;A shower in places;69;54;NW;7;56%;64%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Hazy sun;82;74;Sunny and beautiful;83;74;NNW;8;71%;1%;12

Dallas, United States;A t-storm or two;89;71;A t-storm or two;82;75;SE;9;71%;94%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;84;72;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;73;S;14;60%;31%;8

Delhi, India;Sunny;99;81;Hazy sun;103;87;WSW;8;34%;1%;12

Denver, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;59;Partial sunshine;90;59;SSW;6;36%;32%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;91;82;A strong t-storm;96;81;SSE;9;77%;79%;4

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;92;70;Increasing clouds;88;70;SSE;5;61%;13%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;60;50;Variable cloudiness;66;51;SSW;7;62%;39%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;105;72;Very hot;102;76;NNE;8;15%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;73;67;Mostly sunny;75;68;ENE;13;71%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Morning showers;90;80;Thunderstorms;87;78;ESE;6;82%;100%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Turning cloudy, cool;62;43;Clouds and sunshine;67;45;ESE;7;53%;13%;5

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;A t-storm around;89;74;ESE;10;60%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;A bit of p.m. rain;74;55;Sun and some clouds;75;56;SE;7;57%;44%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;91;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;79;SW;10;80%;71%;5

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;89;78;A shower in the a.m.;88;79;E;8;70%;81%;13

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;86;74;Breezy in the p.m.;87;75;ENE;14;52%;44%;13

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;W;6;62%;57%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Not as hot;100;83;Hazy sun and warm;103;82;NE;10;32%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;75;64;Partly sunny;79;65;NNE;5;56%;66%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;77;An afternoon shower;91;78;E;6;69%;57%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;96;85;Mostly sunny;93;85;NNW;10;54%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;58;41;Decreasing clouds;58;40;NNE;6;53%;7%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;99;59;Sunshine, very hot;98;68;N;8;9%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;95;83;Breezy in the p.m.;95;85;WSW;13;53%;6%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A morning t-storm;86;67;Partly sunny, humid;84;67;WNW;6;66%;41%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;107;83;Partly sunny;106;87;SSW;6;13%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower in the p.m.;73;54;Rainy times;74;57;NW;8;72%;90%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Very windy;88;80;A p.m. t-storm;89;79;E;16;59%;71%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, nice;88;74;Clouds and sun;92;75;ESE;5;54%;44%;8

Kolkata, India;Clouds and sun, warm;102;80;High clouds, warm;98;82;SSW;7;68%;63%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or two;92;77;Mainly cloudy;90;77;E;4;74%;57%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Breezy in the p.m.;55;26;Breezy in the p.m.;59;25;SW;11;25%;1%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Breezy in the p.m.;90;75;A t-storm around;88;76;SSW;5;71%;55%;11

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;66;62;Mostly sunny;66;62;SSE;8;74%;5%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;78;57;Sunny and pleasant;79;56;NNW;9;59%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Sun and clouds;74;55;A shower or two;71;53;SW;8;68%;56%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Decreasing clouds;74;59;Low clouds breaking;70;59;S;7;62%;17%;5

Luanda, Angola;More clouds than sun;84;71;Mostly sunny, nice;85;72;SSE;7;70%;4%;7

Madrid, Spain;Warmer with sunshine;86;61;Sunny and very warm;89;62;ESE;5;36%;1%;11

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;88;82;A t-storm around;89;82;W;14;68%;76%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. shower;90;77;A t-storm around;86;76;NNE;5;77%;68%;8

Manila, Philippines;Clouds, a t-storm;92;80;A couple of t-storms;94;82;WSW;7;69%;78%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;57;50;Windy;63;48;N;19;64%;72%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;79;54;A t-storm around;77;51;N;8;42%;71%;14

Miami, United States;Breezy with some sun;86;80;Breezy in the a.m.;87;80;E;13;58%;44%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sunshine;76;55;A couple of showers;77;57;NNW;9;61%;73%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;94;73;A shower in the a.m.;88;78;SSW;12;68%;76%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;57;43;Mostly cloudy;61;51;ENE;8;82%;17%;3

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, warm;88;71;Mostly cloudy, hot;92;73;WSW;9;44%;27%;7

Moscow, Russia;An afternoon shower;76;56;Showers around;73;56;NE;7;70%;89%;7

Mumbai, India;A stray thunderstorm;90;82;A t-storm around;91;83;SW;8;71%;74%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;74;51;Partly sunny, nice;74;53;NE;8;62%;13%;7

New York, United States;Hot and humid;93;72;Very warm and humid;89;72;S;8;54%;53%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sun;90;64;Plenty of sunshine;88;62;W;8;30%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Warmer;74;57;Turning out cloudy;76;53;SW;9;46%;1%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;A brief p.m. shower;79;65;Mainly cloudy;82;65;SW;6;64%;26%;7

Oslo, Norway;An afternoon shower;75;55;A t-storm in spots;69;50;SSE;5;66%;65%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Very warm;90;68;A t-storm around;91;69;SW;15;49%;55%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun;85;75;An afternoon shower;84;76;NNE;6;80%;69%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;88;77;A shower and t-storm;84;77;E;7;85%;87%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Variable cloudiness;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;85;75;ESE;6;82%;69%;11

Paris, France;Partly sunny;71;58;Nice with some sun;75;56;N;6;50%;20%;8

Perth, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;68;39;Mostly sunny;65;48;ESE;8;62%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;95;79;Some brightening;93;82;SSW;11;60%;44%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;75;A stray t-shower;87;75;SE;9;77%;55%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;A shower and t-storm;91;72;SE;7;56%;77%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A couple of showers;76;56;Clouds and sun, nice;78;58;E;5;48%;22%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;83;61;A shower in the p.m.;82;63;SSW;6;67%;94%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, p.m. showers;67;51;A little p.m. rain;65;52;ENE;7;70%;92%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Breezy in the p.m.;81;61;Mostly cloudy;82;65;SW;6;57%;1%;12

Recife, Brazil;A stray a.m. shower;81;71;A little a.m. rain;81;70;SSE;7;79%;68%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy, rainy times;53;46;Rain and drizzle;52;45;W;8;83%;74%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;72;53;Clouds and sun, nice;71;58;NNW;8;59%;17%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Increasing clouds;83;70;Clouds and sun;80;68;NE;5;74%;41%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;114;86;Sunny and hot;115;84;ENE;10;5%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;A p.m. thunderstorm;78;63;A thunderstorm;79;62;W;6;70%;68%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sun and clouds;77;59;Partly sunny, nice;74;55;NNE;8;59%;35%;6

San Francisco, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;66;53;Windy in the p.m.;63;52;W;21;59%;5%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy this morning;82;66;A shower and t-storm;77;67;SSW;7;80%;87%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A couple of showers;84;76;A shower and t-storm;84;76;ESE;13;78%;84%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;75;64;A t-storm or two;76;64;N;4;96%;85%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;85;60;Partly sunny;86;64;SSW;9;12%;5%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;65;47;Decreasing clouds;68;40;SW;3;50%;2%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A few a.m. showers;85;74;A shower and t-storm;86;74;N;8;76%;76%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;75;53;Sunny and delightful;78;53;NNW;7;64%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;54;47;Partly sunny, warmer;62;49;NNE;5;61%;44%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;82;65;Humid;79;62;NW;5;65%;64%;11

Shanghai, China;Sunny and hot;91;72;Cloudy and hot;91;73;ESE;13;50%;0%;7

Singapore, Singapore;High clouds;92;81;An afternoon shower;88;80;SE;8;74%;69%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;An afternoon shower;79;56;A shower and t-storm;70;56;WSW;5;78%;71%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A couple of showers;84;77;A couple of showers;85;79;E;12;72%;89%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;78;56;Partly sunny, warm;80;57;W;6;45%;38%;6

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sun;67;50;High clouds;68;53;NNW;7;63%;0%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers and t-storms;78;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;E;7;78%;64%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunny and pleasant;75;56;A couple of showers;71;54;WSW;7;58%;72%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Very hot;108;85;Very hot;105;76;SSE;9;18%;9%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;A little p.m. rain;77;52;Partly sunny, breezy;76;54;NNW;16;46%;5%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;99;77;Breezy in the p.m.;95;73;WNW;13;9%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;80;69;Nice with sunshine;79;71;NNW;7;52%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Turning cloudy;88;65;A shower and t-storm;83;64;SE;4;57%;84%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Periods of rain;70;68;Humid and warmer;78;65;S;7;74%;51%;5

Toronto, Canada;Breezy in the p.m.;73;64;A stray thunderstorm;80;65;SW;11;66%;77%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;95;78;Colder in the p.m.;84;68;NNE;8;52%;4%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy in the p.m.;89;67;Sunny and breezy;83;65;WNW;15;40%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warm with some sun;84;38;Rain and drizzle;43;36;NW;10;75%;88%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Afternoon rain;56;49;Showers around;62;48;NNW;5;58%;69%;6

Vienna, Austria;A couple of showers;72;59;A couple of showers;78;56;NW;5;50%;66%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A couple of t-storms;93;76;A morning t-storm;90;75;E;5;74%;90%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun, nice;72;54;A couple of showers;78;54;NNW;7;58%;69%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, nice;75;55;Partly sunny, nice;77;54;NW;8;42%;6%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Becoming cloudy;61;52;Decreasing clouds;60;53;ESE;13;91%;57%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;78;WSW;9;79%;83%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm around;83;55;Sunshine and nice;79;54;NE;5;32%;19%;11

