Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, May 30, 2021

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;78;A t-storm around;88;78;WSW;7;81%;68%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;106;85;Sunny and hot;109;86;WNW;5;37%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;90;63;Sunny and hot;96;67;WSW;8;22%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;71;64;Mostly cloudy;76;68;ESE;7;58%;28%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Breezy this morning;69;50;Sunshine, pleasant;73;52;ENE;9;60%;1%;7

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;59;46;Mainly cloudy;64;50;ESE;7;56%;79%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;112;84;Sunshine, not as hot;103;76;NW;10;17%;8%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Warm with some sun;86;64;Hot with some sun;92;60;SW;10;27%;27%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, nice;71;48;Sunny and pleasant;75;49;SE;5;48%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;74;61;Partly sunny;79;61;SSE;7;55%;32%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A few showers;54;48;A shower or two;59;52;WSW;8;82%;64%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Hot with hazy sun;110;78;Sunny and very warm;108;77;NW;11;13%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;92;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;74;S;4;78%;57%;7

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;87;70;Variable cloudiness;88;70;WSW;9;60%;36%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;94;79;Mostly sunny;94;81;S;8;61%;40%;12

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;74;62;Mostly cloudy;73;63;ENE;7;70%;32%;8

Beijing, China;Sunny and nice;81;59;A t-storm around;77;61;NNW;5;49%;76%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;A thunderstorm;66;50;A shower and t-storm;60;49;NW;8;83%;84%;5

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;65;44;Mostly sunny;66;47;NE;6;53%;7%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A shower and t-storm;66;53;Rain, a thunderstorm;66;51;SE;6;73%;66%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouding up;82;59;Clouds and sun, nice;82;59;NE;6;50%;4%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers around;64;48;Partial sunshine;67;47;N;12;53%;27%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Breezy in the p.m.;70;50;Breezy with some sun;71;51;E;14;57%;2%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy, a t-storm;69;54;A shower and t-storm;59;50;SW;5;85%;82%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;64;48;Spotty showers;66;47;NNE;7;60%;64%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny;60;49;Partly sunny;66;54;WNW;9;61%;32%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;84;66;A shower or two;86;66;N;6;35%;61%;4

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;78;59;Mostly sunny, nice;77;59;NE;6;61%;0%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny and hot;100;82;Sunny and hot;103;73;N;9;14%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;61;51;Rain and drizzle;62;49;S;5;77%;82%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;79;66;A thunderstorm;80;67;SSE;4;67%;78%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;97;80;Clouds and sun;97;80;S;7;54%;68%;12

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;64;55;Mostly cloudy;69;55;SW;6;50%;16%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;89;82;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;81;WSW;10;75%;90%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;60;46;Mostly sunny;67;49;NW;7;67%;3%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Lots of sun, nice;79;71;Mostly sunny;79;71;NW;10;79%;3%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;78;67;A little a.m. rain;80;70;SE;16;65%;82%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;An afternoon shower;88;71;Periods of sun;86;72;S;10;75%;44%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;99;83;An afternoon shower;102;82;SE;6;36%;68%;12

Denver, United States;Thunderstorms;55;47;Spotty showers;54;44;SSW;7;88%;91%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;94;82;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;80;SSE;8;79%;83%;4

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. shower or two;93;73;A p.m. shower or two;88;73;ESE;5;66%;72%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A shower;66;49;Mostly cloudy;64;53;SE;12;66%;12%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy, hot;94;69;Partly sunny and hot;92;68;NNE;9;20%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rather cloudy;72;65;Partly sunny;72;65;NE;11;73%;35%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and hot;100;82;Hot with high clouds;98;83;SSE;6;61%;37%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;78;50;Partly sunny, nice;75;49;ENE;8;34%;0%;3

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;86;71;A thunderstorm;86;72;ESE;9;70%;78%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny;60;42;Cloudy and cooler;54;44;ENE;10;68%;44%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and some clouds;95;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;81;S;6;70%;59%;11

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;83;Showers around;92;82;SE;9;71%;89%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;86;72;Sunshine, pleasant;88;74;NE;5;52%;21%;13

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;99;73;Mostly cloudy;89;73;WSW;6;69%;55%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;102;76;Mostly sunny;99;76;NE;11;35%;4%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Increasing clouds;74;60;Not as warm;66;59;N;7;76%;91%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;NE;6;73%;66%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;99;84;Sunny and very warm;98;89;NNW;10;44%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;65;43;Partly sunny;63;45;N;10;57%;76%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hot, turning breezy;94;64;Windy in the p.m.;91;63;NNW;13;12%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Increasingly windy;96;85;Windy and very warm;98;85;SW;19;53%;0%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;84;65;A p.m. t-storm;80;65;SSW;5;79%;66%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;105;88;Warm with sunshine;109;90;N;8;13%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower and t-storm;59;48;Spotty showers;60;47;NE;8;59%;61%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;87;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;78;NNE;12;65%;83%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing and hot;96;76;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;SSW;5;52%;31%;9

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;83;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;82;S;8;83%;86%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;92;78;A stray thunderstorm;91;78;SSE;4;76%;65%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Breezy in the p.m.;59;30;Partly sunny, mild;59;31;WNW;7;28%;4%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;87;78;A stray thunderstorm;90;77;S;7;74%;58%;3

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;67;63;Clouds and sun;65;62;S;7;82%;4%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Periods of sun;82;57;A thunderstorm;72;60;NW;7;72%;54%;11

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;67;49;Sunshine and nice;73;53;E;9;53%;4%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds, then sun;74;60;Partly sunny;78;62;SSW;6;55%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;88;73;Sunshine, pleasant;87;74;SSE;6;70%;4%;7

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun, hot;91;63;A t-storm around;90;63;SW;6;40%;76%;9

Male, Maldives;Breezy this morning;89;83;Cloudy;89;83;W;18;69%;2%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;Partly sunny;89;78;NNW;4;72%;29%;9

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;93;83;A t-storm around;97;84;SSE;7;53%;68%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;61;41;Sunshine;60;49;NNE;10;59%;0%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;79;58;A t-storm around;78;56;N;7;39%;71%;14

Miami, United States;A morning shower;85;78;A thunderstorm;83;75;E;10;70%;78%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;62;48;Spotty showers;59;45;ENE;8;44%;64%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;88;77;Clouds and sun, nice;88;78;SSW;11;66%;45%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Abundant sunshine;55;46;Breezy in the p.m.;62;48;NW;14;67%;34%;3

Montreal, Canada;Becoming cloudy;63;49;A shower in the p.m.;66;55;SSW;3;56%;57%;4

Moscow, Russia;Cooler;57;45;Cloudy;58;46;ENE;8;39%;44%;3

Mumbai, India;A thunderstorm;91;84;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;84;SSW;8;76%;79%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;72;56;Clouds and sun, nice;75;56;NNE;8;64%;30%;7

New York, United States;Breezy with rain;53;50;Warmer;69;58;NW;8;56%;20%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sun;88;65;Breezy in the p.m.;89;66;W;10;38%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Warmer with clearing;74;52;Warm with some sun;80;56;ESE;7;54%;1%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine, pleasant;80;58;Sunny and pleasant;81;59;N;6;41%;0%;11

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and warm;77;48;Mostly cloudy, warm;77;52;SW;5;54%;9%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;65;44;Sunny and pleasant;71;51;SW;7;49%;4%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunny and pleasant;86;78;A shower in the p.m.;84;78;ENE;13;79%;66%;4

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;86;77;A shower and t-storm;86;76;NW;6;82%;86%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;84;75;Downpours;83;74;E;6;89%;92%;6

Paris, France;Partly sunny, breezy;73;55;Partly sunny, breezy;74;54;E;15;46%;0%;8

Perth, Australia;Breezy with showers;64;55;Partly sunny;65;47;SSE;11;62%;5%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;83;Partly sunny and hot;98;82;SW;7;57%;44%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;86;74;Breezy in the p.m.;89;74;SE;15;66%;28%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;91;72;A t-storm around;90;72;SE;6;56%;74%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, cool;58;42;Partly sunny;63;43;E;5;51%;5%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Warmer;79;59;Increasing clouds;80;63;SE;7;57%;94%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Thunderstorms;68;53;A p.m. t-storm;66;52;SW;7;70%;82%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Humid;76;68;A t-storm around;77;62;NW;8;73%;44%;6

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;79;71;A shower in the a.m.;79;72;SSE;6;88%;84%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Heavy showers;48;43;A shower or two;50;43;SE;17;72%;81%;1

Riga, Latvia;Sun and some clouds;59;43;Partial sunshine;62;48;SSW;3;54%;66%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;82;72;A shower and t-storm;78;69;SE;6;82%;86%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;111;86;Sunny and hot;114;86;E;8;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;A few showers;76;56;Partly sunny;77;53;WNW;7;45%;25%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun, cool;56;41;Mostly cloudy;60;46;NE;6;51%;44%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;75;55;Mostly sunny, warm;82;56;SW;10;42%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;80;65;A shower and t-storm;81;64;ENE;9;68%;84%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in the p.m.;86;76;A passing shower;85;76;E;13;69%;76%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;76;65;A shower and t-storm;76;64;ENE;5;90%;85%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;85;63;Sunny and delightful;82;61;NE;10;13%;0%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;67;45;Partly sunny;68;43;SE;4;42%;14%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;A t-storm around;87;74;N;8;68%;68%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warmer with some sun;79;56;A thunderstorm;84;55;N;7;60%;78%;9

Seattle, United States;Inc. clouds;72;53;Periods of sun, nice;74;55;NNE;6;55%;8%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Warmer with sunshine;80;62;Not as warm;73;60;S;5;77%;60%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;88;70;Very warm;86;70;SE;11;56%;0%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm or two;91;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;81;SSE;6;73%;62%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;66;48;A shower and t-storm;63;46;W;10;69%;92%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A stray shower;87;78;A shower in spots;86;77;E;13;65%;66%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunshine;69;46;Mostly cloudy;67;45;N;8;54%;16%;2

Sydney, Australia;Breezy with some sun;60;47;Plenty of sun;64;46;WNW;7;63%;0%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Heavy rain, t-storm;82;78;Morning t-storms;84;78;ESE;7;79%;90%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;59;43;Cloudy;58;47;SE;7;62%;68%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Very hot;99;75;Very hot;100;76;ESE;9;18%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;80;56;Warm with sunshine;84;62;NE;11;45%;57%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very hot;98;76;Sunshine and hot;96;75;N;9;9%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;81;71;Sunny and warmer;92;70;W;9;32%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;76;56;A shower and t-storm;76;51;E;6;51%;62%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Showers around;74;63;Nice with some sun;79;62;SW;8;53%;68%;11

Toronto, Canada;Sunny;61;48;Mostly sunny;68;55;WSW;8;53%;57%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sun, some clouds;77;66;Partly sunny, nice;77;68;E;4;60%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Nice with sunshine;84;63;Nice with some sun;83;64;NE;9;41%;11%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cold, morning rain;46;23;Clouds and sun, cold;47;24;NE;9;49%;32%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Inc. clouds;68;54;Decreasing clouds;70;55;SE;4;54%;25%;5

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;59;48;Partly sunny, cool;62;49;NNW;8;55%;30%;9

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;95;79;Very hot;98;79;WNW;5;51%;53%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Episodes of sunshine;61;42;Clouds and sun, cool;60;46;SSW;6;48%;31%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Spotty showers;64;44;Partly sunny;63;45;SSE;9;49%;43%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Overcast, showers;56;50;P.M. rain, breezy;56;51;S;10;84%;88%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers around;88;76;A stray thunderstorm;92;77;SW;5;74%;65%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;88;57;Sunny and very warm;86;61;NE;4;29%;5%;11

