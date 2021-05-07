Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, May 7, 2021 _____ City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A couple of t-storms;88;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;78;SW;10;81%;71%;8 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clearing, less humid;97;79;Warm, turning breezy;99;81;NE;9;45%;0%;12 Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sun;89;63;Hot;94;65;W;9;26%;0%;10 Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and warmer;73;60;Breezy in the p.m.;75;70;SSE;10;53%;0%;10 Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun, cool;53;38;Cloudy, p.m. rain;57;53;S;15;73%;74%;2 Anchorage, United States;A morning shower;53;37;Clouds and sun;56;42;SSE;6;47%;30%;3 Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Not as warm;78;65;Cloudy, p.m. showers;67;57;SSW;9;71%;100%;3 Astana, Kazakhstan;Cooler;71;44;A shower in the p.m.;75;50;SE;12;40%;91%;6 Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;68;47;Sunny and nice;75;60;ESE;4;64%;6%;5 Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;79;61;Sunshine;82;62;N;5;48%;1%;10 Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;64;62;Cloudy;68;62;NNE;11;64%;73%;1 Baghdad, Iraq;Windy this morning;95;72;Sunny and very warm;98;71;NW;12;23%;0%;11 Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A couple of t-storms;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;SSE;4;73%;69%;8 Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;90;74;Partly sunny;91;73;SE;6;49%;41%;13 Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;WSW;6;75%;60%;9 Barcelona, Spain;Partial sunshine;68;56;Partly sunny;69;59;ENE;8;73%;2%;9 Beijing, China;Breezy this morning;79;63;Breezy in the a.m.;79;54;NNE;15;13%;0%;9 Belgrade, Serbia;Warmer with a shower;75;48;Mostly sunny, cooler;63;43;ESE;7;47%;0%;8 Berlin, Germany;Rain ending, cold;47;38;Partly sunny, warmer;57;48;SSE;8;51%;13%;4 Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;67;51;A morning shower;65;52;SE;5;76%;81%;5 Brasilia, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;81;60;Mostly sunny, nice;81;60;ESE;9;54%;5%;7 Bratislava, Slovakia;Spotty showers;63;39;Partly sunny;61;44;SSE;8;43%;8%;7 Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;55;40;A bit of rain;66;56;S;10;52%;58%;2 Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, nice;77;55;Spotty showers;65;43;E;7;66%;65%;5 Budapest, Hungary;Cool with rain;57;39;Mostly sunny, cool;60;37;SW;7;47%;1%;7 Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;64;51;Mostly sunny;67;53;NE;8;72%;0%;4 Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;81;66;Showers around;83;62;NE;5;45%;83%;4 Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sunshine;71;54;Sunny and nice;70;58;WSW;10;49%;0%;10 Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, very hot;102;75;Sunny and very hot;107;84;NW;5;7%;0%;11 Cape Town, South Africa;Periods of rain;64;58;Partly sunny;65;51;S;8;76%;26%;4 Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;78;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;66;SE;4;75%;82%;10 Chennai, India;Partly sunny;94;81;Partly sunny;93;81;SE;6;64%;29%;12 Chicago, United States;A morning shower;56;41;Sun, then clouds;51;43;E;8;52%;67%;9 Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;ESE;5;77%;77%;11 Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower;50;38;Clouds and sun;54;44;SSE;9;58%;75%;5 Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;77;68;Sunny and delightful;76;67;NNW;15;80%;0%;13 Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;85;65;Increasingly windy;86;73;S;19;64%;48%;4 Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy;84;71;Breezy in the a.m.;85;71;S;12;61%;37%;6 Delhi, India;A strong t-storm;95;75;Brilliant sunshine;99;79;ENE;5;37%;2%;12 Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;81;51;A stray p.m. t-storm;71;42;NE;9;32%;77%;10 Dhaka, Bangladesh;Breezy in the p.m.;93;76;Partly sunny;96;76;WSW;5;57%;60%;11 Dili, East Timor;Brief p.m. showers;92;74;A p.m. shower or two;88;73;SSE;4;67%;61%;9 Dublin, Ireland;Becoming cloudy;52;38;A little a.m. rain;62;45;S;14;76%;85%;2 Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, warmer;82;61;Partly sunny, warm;84;63;NNE;6;34%;6%;10 Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;73;61;Some sun, pleasant;71;63;SSE;6;71%;56%;10 Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;91;77;A t-storm in spots;91;77;SE;8;73%;55%;5 Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;76;48;Sunny and pleasant;77;50;E;5;42%;10%;7 Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;87;75;A t-storm around;86;75;E;9;53%;42%;12 Helsinki, Finland;Showers around, cold;44;35;Mainly cloudy;48;31;W;11;58%;26%;2 Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;93;81;A t-storm or two;95;81;ESE;6;63%;67%;11 Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;87;73;Mostly sunny;89;74;SSW;7;68%;10%;12 Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;84;74;Spotty showers;85;73;ENE;14;54%;72%;4 Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;99;74;Clouds and sun;93;75;S;5;52%;27%;13 Islamabad, Pakistan;Some sun, pleasant;90;70;Mostly cloudy;92;71;NNE;9;35%;3%;11 Istanbul, Turkey;Increasing clouds;75;58;An afternoon shower;74;54;NE;8;61%;62%;3 Jakarta, Indonesia;Episodes of sunshine;91;78;A p.m. shower or two;93;79;ESE;7;67%;77%;9 Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;96;82;Plenty of sunshine;94;82;NNW;8;53%;0%;12 Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;70;51;A stray t-shower;69;45;W;6;56%;43%;5 Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;75;55;Mostly sunny;82;56;NE;5;30%;4%;12 Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;97;81;Very warm;98;81;W;12;51%;0%;12 Kathmandu, Nepal;An a.m. thunderstorm;79;59;Clouds and sun;75;58;SW;5;78%;44%;12 Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;102;83;Hazy sun;98;83;S;6;29%;8%;13 Kiev, Ukraine;Showers around;64;48;A shower in the a.m.;54;40;WNW;14;61%;58%;3 Kingston, Jamaica;A stray shower;86;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;NNE;14;63%;58%;11 Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;89;74;A t-storm in spots;87;73;SW;5;73%;65%;3 Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;96;79;A thunderstorm;90;78;S;7;74%;79%;12 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;76;N;4;78%;81%;9 La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;59;35;An afternoon shower;61;31;NNE;7;49%;61%;7 Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;A morning t-storm;87;74;SSW;7;77%;82%;4 Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;68;62;Mostly sunny;67;62;SSE;9;78%;10%;8 Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;75;55;Partly sunny;71;58;SW;7;64%;72%;10 London, United Kingdom;An afternoon shower;58;42;Rain in the morning;61;52;SSW;16;84%;71%;2 Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;72;58;Fog to sun;74;58;S;6;48%;2%;10 Luanda, Angola;Inc. clouds;86;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;79;SSW;6;81%;76%;2 Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;81;53;Some sun, very warm;84;58;SSW;6;38%;13%;10 Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;92;84;An afternoon shower;94;84;ESE;5;60%;71%;11 Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;75;Cloudy with a shower;85;75;ESE;4;83%;82%;5 Manila, Philippines;A morning shower;93;81;Partly sunny, warm;98;81;E;8;48%;42%;13 Melbourne, Australia;Inc. clouds;73;52;An afternoon shower;68;53;S;7;71%;70%;3 Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;75;52;A t-storm around;76;58;SW;6;41%;55%;14 Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;Not as hot;83;76;E;12;58%;76%;8 Minsk, Belarus;Periods of rain;54;38;A bit of rain;50;36;WNW;12;66%;57%;3 Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;89;80;A t-storm around;88;80;SW;8;76%;71%;3 Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;64;48;Clouds and sun;65;52;NE;6;67%;0%;3 Montreal, Canada;Becoming cloudy;59;45;Inc. clouds;59;44;WSW;3;44%;44%;3 Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;59;48;Cooler with rain;52;43;W;12;76%;87%;1 Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;92;84;Sunny;94;85;W;9;66%;3%;13 Nairobi, Kenya;Thundershowers;77;58;Turning cloudy;77;60;N;6;70%;61%;7 New York, United States;Becoming cloudy;63;47;A few showers;55;46;W;6;56%;66%;2 Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;88;60;Mostly sunny and hot;92;64;E;7;35%;0%;11 Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler;64;41;Breezy;67;41;W;14;44%;7%;6 Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers, not as warm;67;58;Some brightening;71;62;SSE;6;66%;5%;5 Oslo, Norway;A shower in the p.m.;50;31;A passing shower;53;38;SE;6;45%;88%;5 Ottawa, Canada;Afternoon rain;55;42;Rain and drizzle;50;36;SW;7;76%;80%;2 Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers;84;77;A p.m. t-storm;84;76;ESE;14;82%;84%;6 Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;85;75;A t-storm in spots;85;75;NNW;5;80%;81%;10 Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;87;75;Showers around;86;74;E;7;80%;76%;10 Paris, France;Warmer;58;47;Warmer;71;58;SSE;9;58%;16%;4 Perth, Australia;Sunshine and nice;72;52;Mostly sunny;70;53;SE;7;70%;10%;4 Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Some brightening;94;82;A t-storm around;96;82;SW;5;63%;71%;7 Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;88;75;A t-storm around;89;76;SE;11;75%;71%;5 Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;90;72;A t-storm around;86;71;ESE;6;61%;74%;11 Prague, Czech Republic;Chilly with a shower;49;35;Partial sunshine;59;40;SSE;6;47%;4%;6 Pyongyang, North Korea;Winds subsiding;72;49;Breezy in the a.m.;71;43;WNW;13;51%;25%;5 Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;66;51;Cloudy, p.m. rain;66;50;SE;7;75%;93%;6 Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;76;56;Rainy times;77;59;SE;6;69%;74%;8 Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;83;72;A morning shower;82;71;S;7;81%;85%;7 Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;43;30;Mostly sunny;45;30;E;7;40%;13%;4 Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;51;37;A bit of rain;49;35;SW;11;56%;56%;4 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;80;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;67;NE;6;66%;79%;2 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;103;79;Mostly sunny and hot;105;78;NE;7;9%;0%;12 Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;70;53;Sunshine and nice;74;51;NW;6;66%;6%;9 Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and chilly;49;39;Rain and drizzle;45;39;WNW;6;84%;91%;1 San Francisco, United States;Windy this afternoon;65;52;Mostly sunny;69;53;W;10;44%;2%;10 San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;77;64;A t-storm or two;81;63;ENE;9;73%;72%;13 San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;85;74;A shower in the p.m.;85;75;ESE;11;68%;57%;13 San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;71;64;A p.m. t-storm;72;64;NNE;5;100%;91%;11 Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;74;56;Clouds and sunshine;78;58;NE;8;24%;4%;14 Santiago, Chile;Cooler with some sun;64;45;Partly sunny, cool;61;42;SW;4;68%;34%;2 Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the p.m.;87;71;A shower in the p.m.;87;72;N;8;66%;66%;13 Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;74;51;Partly sunny, nice;73;51;E;6;59%;65%;9 Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;53;44;Cloudy;55;48;SE;6;66%;55%;2 Seoul, South Korea;A t-storm or two;63;47;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;48;WNW;10;52%;5%;10 Shanghai, China;Warm with some sun;84;66;Partly sunny, warm;90;68;SSE;9;57%;2%;6 Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;78;NNE;4;75%;69%;11 Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;78;50;A shower and t-storm;65;40;WNW;13;58%;60%;9 St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower;85;76;Spotty showers;86;77;E;13;66%;77%;13 Stockholm, Sweden;Showers around, cold;42;30;Warmer with a shower;54;36;SSW;8;54%;61%;5 Sydney, Australia;Morning showers;72;60;Clouds and sun, nice;75;59;W;8;66%;15%;3 Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;86;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;77;ESE;8;70%;66%;6 Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;45;37;Breezy in the p.m.;47;38;WSW;10;67%;27%;2 Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;62;Increasing clouds;83;63;ENE;7;39%;14%;6 Tbilisi, Georgia;Increasingly windy;72;49;Clouds and sun, nice;73;54;ENE;9;60%;31%;9 Tehran, Iran;Becoming cloudy;79;62;Some sun, pleasant;80;61;SSE;9;36%;14%;11 Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and nice;80;65;Sunny and nice;85;72;E;8;45%;0%;11 Tirana, Albania;More sun than clouds;78;51;Mostly sunny;83;55;NE;5;43%;1%;9 Tokyo, Japan;Rain this afternoon;69;58;High clouds, warmer;75;62;SSW;9;62%;0%;6 Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;45;39;A shower in the a.m.;54;39;NW;9;64%;58%;8 Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;72;63;Sunny and nice;72;60;N;7;64%;0%;11 Tunis, Tunisia;Decreasing clouds;76;57;Sunny and beautiful;79;58;SSE;7;50%;0%;10 Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Fog will lift;55;26;An afternoon shower;48;24;N;6;45%;51%;2 Vancouver, Canada;Showers around;57;45;A shower in the a.m.;58;44;SSE;5;52%;66%;5 Vienna, Austria;A passing shower;63;42;Partly sunny;63;46;SSE;6;34%;6%;7 Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun, hot;97;75;A t-storm around;102;76;NNW;4;51%;65%;13 Vilnius, Lithuania;Chilly with rain;50;35;A little rain, cold;50;34;W;10;73%;64%;4 Warsaw, Poland;Cold with rain;49;39;A passing shower;52;36;WSW;13;65%;57%;6 Wellington, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;60;53;Partly sunny, breezy;65;61;NNW;18;76%;45%;2 Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny and hot;106;81;Cloudy;95;78;WSW;5;56%;44%;6 Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;67;46;Mostly sunny;70;49;NE;5;53%;11%;10 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather