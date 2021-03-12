Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, March 12, 2021 _____ City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;88;78;A t-storm in spots;87;78;WSW;11;83%;78%;6 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Very hot;101;77;Cooler;85;67;NW;11;43%;1%;8 Aleppo, Syria;Breezy with sunshine;61;34;Abundant sunshine;63;39;NW;3;35%;1%;5 Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;70;48;A morning shower;61;48;SSW;6;80%;42%;5 Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;47;42;Windy with rain;47;40;W;27;70%;87%;2 Anchorage, United States;Sunny, but very cold;17;-2;Very cold;14;2;ENE;1;63%;4%;2 Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler, p.m. rain;46;26;A little snow;28;14;NNW;15;88%;88%;1 Astana, Kazakhstan;Frigid;6;-15;Sunny, but frigid;3;-16;WSW;9;81%;1%;3 Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;94;66;Mostly cloudy, hot;96;70;ESE;5;40%;4%;10 Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;57;44;Periods of sun;64;48;W;6;61%;7%;4 Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;72;58;Sunny and nice;77;57;NNW;6;51%;1%;7 Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy and cooler;66;48;Plenty of sun;68;45;WNW;9;29%;0%;6 Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;98;73;A downpour;89;72;SE;6;76%;71%;6 Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, nice;90;61;Hazy sunshine;88;63;ESE;7;26%;0%;12 Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, warm;95;79;Mostly sunny;95;78;S;9;63%;28%;9 Barcelona, Spain;Sun and some clouds;60;49;Breezy in the p.m.;60;48;WSW;13;67%;1%;4 Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;50;43;Milder with hazy sun;61;45;SSE;5;59%;18%;5 Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;52;40;Spotty showers;57;36;SSE;6;71%;60%;2 Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;49;39;A little rain;48;38;SW;16;79%;86%;1 Bogota, Colombia;A shower;62;53;A morning shower;63;52;ESE;5;82%;69%;5 Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;80;67;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;65;ENE;6;79%;77%;12 Bratislava, Slovakia;Very windy;55;37;Breezy in the p.m.;56;42;SW;13;52%;73%;2 Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;48;43;A little rain;49;39;W;20;66%;86%;3 Bucharest, Romania;Cold with clearing;39;22;Cold with a shower;39;28;WSW;5;98%;56%;1 Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;59;33;More sun than clouds;59;42;S;8;59%;42%;3 Buenos Aires, Argentina;Turning sunny, humid;84;68;Sunny and nice;82;66;ENE;8;51%;1%;7 Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;89;67;Clouds and sun;87;65;NE;6;32%;30%;9 Busan, South Korea;Rain;53;45;Mostly sunny, warmer;62;42;S;8;56%;19%;5 Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;75;53;Partly sunny;76;54;NE;8;37%;0%;7 Cape Town, South Africa;Inc. clouds;75;59;Turning sunny, nice;73;62;SSE;8;76%;26%;7 Caracas, Venezuela;A few showers;76;67;Cloudy with showers;77;66;NE;4;73%;90%;6 Chennai, India;More sun than clouds;90;71;Hazy sunshine;91;73;ESE;6;56%;0%;11 Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;51;31;Partly sunny;53;40;S;5;43%;1%;4 Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clearing;89;74;A t-storm around;88;75;SSE;6;68%;73%;12 Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;46;33;Periods of rain;42;33;S;13;86%;87%;1 Dakar, Senegal;Nice with some sun;79;65;Sunny and beautiful;81;66;N;6;52%;0%;10 Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;79;66;Cloudy and warm;77;58;S;10;61%;67%;2 Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy;91;75;Partly sunny;93;74;E;11;60%;2%;9 Delhi, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;84;61;Partly sunny;86;60;WNW;5;62%;0%;7 Denver, United States;Cold, p.m. flurries;42;33;Wet snow;34;30;NNW;11;92%;96%;1 Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;95;71;Hazy and very hot;99;70;NNW;7;45%;13%;8 Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;74;SSE;4;73%;74%;8 Dublin, Ireland;A shower in the p.m.;46;36;Spotty showers;47;39;WNW;23;67%;84%;2 Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and warmer;68;55;Mild with rain;62;32;N;11;56%;91%;2 Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with sunshine;70;53;Periods of sun;66;52;WNW;6;67%;2%;5 Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower in the a.m.;81;69;Low clouds;79;68;SE;7;72%;39%;3 Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;80;59;A stray t-shower;76;57;NE;7;62%;52%;12 Havana, Cuba;Breezy in the p.m.;80;70;Partly sunny, nice;81;68;E;12;59%;25%;5 Helsinki, Finland;Snow showers, breezy;33;31;Morning snow showers;37;32;S;14;91%;84%;1 Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;95;77;Mostly sunny;95;76;SSE;6;48%;5%;11 Hong Kong, China;Sunshine and humid;80;67;Sunshine and nice;75;65;E;10;70%;27%;9 Honolulu, United States;Heavy showers;79;67;Brief showers;77;68;NE;12;70%;93%;3 Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;96;66;Hazy sun;87;65;SE;5;18%;0%;10 Islamabad, Pakistan;Clearing;74;54;Mostly cloudy;81;60;NW;7;44%;26%;6 Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;47;34;Clouds and sun;54;39;SW;6;71%;16%;4 Jakarta, Indonesia;Brief a.m. showers;84;75;A shower in the p.m.;91;74;WSW;9;72%;69%;6 Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;93;74;Sunny and nice;88;72;N;12;53%;0%;9 Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm around;81;61;Partly sunny;82;60;NNW;6;53%;30%;10 Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;56;44;A little p.m. rain;55;44;NE;5;67%;93%;2 Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun;91;69;Hazy sun and warm;96;66;NW;9;30%;0%;8 Kathmandu, Nepal;A touch of p.m. rain;77;54;A t-storm around;69;51;WSW;5;63%;50%;3 Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny and hot;104;76;Very warm;102;75;N;16;19%;0%;10 Kiev, Ukraine;Snow, then rain;35;34;Milder;49;36;SSW;8;66%;21%;2 Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;85;75;A shower;86;74;NNE;8;61%;56%;10 Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;82;74;A t-storm around;91;75;SSW;6;70%;64%;6 Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;90;74;A t-storm around;91;75;W;6;54%;43%;9 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;NW;5;78%;95%;12 La Paz, Bolivia;A morning shower;56;36;A shower;56;37;ESE;8;60%;89%;14 Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;80;WSW;7;81%;84%;3 Lima, Peru;Nice with sunshine;79;71;Turning sunny, nice;80;71;SSE;6;64%;23%;12 Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;63;49;Periods of sun;63;50;N;8;52%;2%;5 London, United Kingdom;Breezy with a shower;49;41;Breezy with a shower;47;41;W;18;59%;65%;2 Los Angeles, United States;An afternoon shower;58;45;Mostly sunny, cool;62;47;SSE;6;59%;3%;6 Luanda, Angola;Inc. clouds;88;79;A thunderstorm;88;78;SSW;7;72%;78%;6 Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;59;35;Periods of sun;60;38;NW;6;45%;2%;5 Male, Maldives;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;82;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;81;NE;10;66%;97%;6 Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;83;74;A shower in the a.m.;84;74;ENE;5;82%;78%;6 Manila, Philippines;A morning shower;90;78;Cloudy;91;77;ENE;8;56%;44%;6 Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;86;70;A shower and t-storm;80;53;SSW;12;68%;86%;2 Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;80;51;Partly sunny;80;54;SW;5;34%;3%;11 Miami, United States;Partly sunny, nice;77;70;Partly sunny;78;71;ENE;11;58%;2%;8 Minsk, Belarus;Breezy this morning;36;31;Spotty showers;40;33;SSW;10;84%;70%;2 Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;90;79;Partly sunny, nice;89;79;ESE;13;67%;44%;12 Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;77;64;Sunny and pleasant;77;61;NE;8;49%;0%;7 Montreal, Canada;Cooler;42;20;Breezy and colder;29;26;WSW;15;46%;75%;4 Moscow, Russia;Turning cloudy, cold;21;20;A bit of a.m. snow;31;29;SSW;10;69%;72%;1 Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;91;78;Hot with hazy sun;96;79;N;8;35%;0%;9 Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;84;57;Clouds and sun, nice;84;58;NE;11;42%;4%;14 New York, United States;Breezy and warm;66;37;Sunny and cooler;49;37;W;11;23%;0%;4 Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;64;40;Mostly sunny;67;42;NW;6;56%;3%;5 Novosibirsk, Russia;Cold with some sun;20;-4;Quite cold;10;-5;SW;11;81%;44%;1 Osaka-shi, Japan;Afternoon rain;60;53;A little a.m. rain;60;47;NNW;9;57%;65%;2 Oslo, Norway;Milder;41;24;Variable cloudiness;40;26;NNE;5;71%;43%;2 Ottawa, Canada;Rain and snow shower;41;14;Breezy and colder;31;25;WSW;14;49%;37%;4 Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun, nice;87;78;Mostly cloudy;87;77;ESE;6;67%;19%;11 Panama City, Panama;A shower or two;88;74;Partly sunny;91;73;NNW;10;58%;28%;11 Paramaribo, Suriname;Overcast, a t-storm;81;71;Cloudy with showers;84;73;SE;5;86%;100%;4 Paris, France;Spotty showers;55;47;A little rain;52;41;W;17;59%;72%;2 Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;78;61;Sunny and pleasant;78;61;ESE;14;43%;0%;8 Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;96;77;Mostly sunny;95;77;SW;5;48%;7%;11 Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;74;Downpours;89;74;NNE;9;80%;87%;6 Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;86;67;Mostly sunny, nice;87;68;ESE;6;54%;8%;10 Prague, Czech Republic;Winds subsiding;46;39;Spotty showers;50;37;WSW;16;60%;84%;1 Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;60;35;Decreasing clouds;53;38;WNW;5;67%;33%;1 Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;66;51;Periods of rain;66;52;SW;8;72%;91%;7 Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;69;50;Mostly sunny;67;45;ENE;6;75%;0%;6 Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;84;74;A passing shower;83;74;ESE;8;72%;80%;12 Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;37;27;Partly sunny;31;25;NE;11;53%;4%;2 Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;40;35;Spotty showers;40;34;SSE;10;90%;84%;1 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;85;74;An afternoon shower;84;73;ENE;7;76%;66%;10 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Windy and very hot;97;63;Mostly sunny, cooler;80;50;NE;7;16%;0%;8 Rome, Italy;Sun and clouds;61;46;Partly sunny;64;47;SSE;7;65%;4%;4 Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow;31;30;Rain and drizzle;42;36;SSW;8;67%;72%;1 San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;63;49;Sun and some clouds;59;48;W;12;60%;11%;5 San Jose, Costa Rica;Spotty showers;79;62;Breezy in the a.m.;80;60;ENE;14;61%;9%;12 San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;82;71;An afternoon shower;82;73;ESE;6;67%;60%;10 San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;62;Nice with sunshine;77;61;NNW;7;69%;27%;11 Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;80;54;Sunny and pleasant;80;54;ESE;7;20%;0%;12 Santiago, Chile;Turning sunny;82;57;Sunny and nice;81;55;SW;6;43%;6%;8 Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;84;69;A t-storm around;86;70;N;10;69%;74%;10 Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;61;40;Periods of sun;60;42;NNW;7;62%;2%;4 Seattle, United States;Patchy morning fog;55;33;High clouds;59;41;S;7;64%;54%;4 Seoul, South Korea;A shower or two;57;36;Mild with hazy sun;60;37;WSW;5;53%;34%;4 Shanghai, China;Cloudy;55;45;Sun and some clouds;57;46;ENE;7;74%;0%;3 Singapore, Singapore;Downpours;83;77;A t-storm in spots;87;78;NNW;8;75%;58%;11 Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;49;30;Spotty showers;55;30;SW;6;66%;63%;4 St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;83;73;Mostly sunny, nice;83;73;E;6;62%;8%;10 Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;41;34;Partly sunny;41;29;ESE;4;72%;40%;1 Sydney, Australia;Humid with a shower;80;69;Warmer;86;68;WNW;10;67%;70%;7 Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;72;63;Low clouds;70;62;E;11;68%;44%;2 Tallinn, Estonia;Snow showers;36;35;Spotty showers;39;34;S;9;83%;84%;1 Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing and mild;67;53;Cooler with rain;57;33;SSW;7;74%;92%;1 Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy in the p.m.;38;23;Clouds and sun;38;28;E;7;69%;34%;3 Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;55;31;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;36;SSE;9;34%;1%;6 Tel Aviv, Israel;Breezy this morning;67;50;Mostly sunny;67;50;NE;6;57%;0%;6 Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;62;45;Spotty showers;58;48;E;4;72%;74%;2 Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;62;53;Rain, heavy at times;59;50;NW;16;87%;88%;1 Toronto, Canada;Windy this afternoon;48;24;Sunny and breezy;41;34;WSW;16;47%;13%;4 Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;64;57;Cloudy;66;57;ENE;9;59%;48%;2 Tunis, Tunisia;Nice with sunshine;72;47;Clouds and sun;67;47;WNW;9;60%;3%;5 Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasingly windy;52;15;Mostly sunny, mild;50;29;SSE;9;34%;0%;4 Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;53;38;High clouds;57;44;ENE;4;47%;27%;2 Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;54;37;Clouds and sun;55;41;WNW;6;49%;69%;2 Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very hot;93;70;Sunshine, very hot;96;70;E;6;48%;10%;10 Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;40;33;Spotty showers;40;36;S;9;76%;84%;2 Warsaw, Poland;Spotty showers;45;34;Spotty showers;49;39;SW;14;66%;84%;3 Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;61;54;Partly sunny;67;55;ENE;12;59%;1%;5 Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny and hot;99;71;Sunny and hot;102;72;W;5;45%;0%;10 Yerevan, Armenia;Colder in the p.m.;40;16;Mostly sunny, cold;33;23;NE;2;59%;2%;5 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather