Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, February 11, 2021

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;89;79;Mostly sunny, humid;88;79;SW;11;82%;57%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;79;65;Sunny and beautiful;76;65;WNW;7;67%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Decreasing clouds;67;43;Partly sunny, mild;63;44;W;3;63%;3%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, nice;65;50;Partly sunny, nice;65;50;W;8;81%;37%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunlit and cold;29;17;Very cold;25;15;E;14;79%;0%;2

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;29;17;Sunny;24;7;NNE;7;74%;0%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;High clouds and warm;66;41;Mostly sunny, mild;62;40;E;6;52%;25%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Frigid with some sun;-3;-10;Not as cold;9;2;SE;6;77%;58%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray thunderstorm;86;70;Mostly sunny;87;70;ESE;4;62%;27%;12

Athens, Greece;Mild with rain;66;46;Mostly sunny;63;45;NE;5;68%;31%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower or two;68;61;Sunshine and breezy;72;59;SW;14;52%;1%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;72;49;Sunlit and nice;74;47;WSW;7;51%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;95;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;73;ESE;6;71%;64%;9

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;84;55;Hazy sunshine;84;53;ESE;6;34%;0%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;91;70;Mostly sunny, nice;89;70;SSW;6;48%;0%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;58;48;Spotty showers;61;48;ESE;7;76%;73%;2

Beijing, China;Mainly cloudy, mild;55;30;Partly sunny, mild;59;30;E;6;41%;2%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Breezy, much colder;35;23;Cold with a flurry;29;21;NNW;9;34%;43%;1

Berlin, Germany;A bit of snow, cold;29;12;Cold, a p.m. flurry;28;9;NNW;5;73%;43%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A few showers;69;51;A shower in the p.m.;67;51;SE;5;70%;67%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds, a t-storm;80;66;A p.m. t-storm;79;66;SE;7;75%;75%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;A few flurries;25;17;Mostly sunny, cold;27;14;NNW;9;58%;6%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Sunshine, very cold;30;17;Very cold;26;18;E;10;64%;0%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Afternoon rain;56;27;A snow shower;29;19;SE;10;48%;62%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Breezy and colder;26;15;Very cold;25;12;NNW;9;48%;1%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Showers around;76;69;Spotty showers;79;70;E;8;77%;91%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;83;69;Mostly cloudy;86;68;ESE;5;41%;65%;10

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy;54;40;Cloudy and mild;61;41;NNW;5;59%;4%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny, nice and warm;79;53;Mostly sunny;78;55;NNE;7;41%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;78;67;Partly sunny, humid;78;66;SSE;11;76%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;80;65;Partly sunny, nice;79;67;ESE;4;62%;44%;9

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;84;67;Clouds and sun;87;68;NE;6;55%;0%;6

Chicago, United States;A little p.m. snow;21;11;A snow shower;18;10;NNW;10;59%;85%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sunshine and nice;89;71;Sunshine and nice;86;73;NNE;7;65%;5%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clearing and cold;25;14;Sunny, but cold;26;19;NNE;7;71%;2%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;76;65;Sunny and nice;74;65;N;13;64%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Some glaze;37;30;Cloudy and cold;39;28;N;10;47%;23%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;87;79;Breezy with clearing;87;79;NE;15;79%;44%;4

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;75;54;Clouds and hazy sun;77;53;N;3;66%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;35;9;A bit of snow;21;3;NNE;8;72%;73%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny;79;60;Hazy sunshine;86;60;WNW;4;45%;0%;6

Dili, East Timor;A stray thunderstorm;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;SE;5;76%;75%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A bit of p.m. snow;35;33;Breezy in the a.m.;38;33;SE;21;64%;66%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;66;42;Clouds and sunshine;70;46;NNE;9;23%;25%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;66;57;Periods of sun, nice;66;53;W;10;76%;25%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Nice with some sun;75;61;Clouds and sun, nice;73;59;SE;4;64%;10%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;79;60;An afternoon shower;78;60;SSE;5;60%;54%;9

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;87;64;Mostly sunny;87;66;SE;5;58%;16%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, frigid;7;-1;Bitterly cold;14;8;NNW;5;83%;9%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon showers;85;74;Partly sunny, nice;88;71;SE;5;68%;15%;9

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine;69;56;Mostly sunny, nice;70;60;E;5;65%;3%;6

Honolulu, United States;Sunny and nice;81;69;A stray shower;81;70;NE;8;58%;60%;6

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;87;62;Clouds and sun, nice;85;62;SE;5;39%;0%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;77;48;High clouds;77;51;N;6;39%;0%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Winds subsiding;62;31;A little a.m. rain;35;27;NE;12;75%;58%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;86;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;76;W;9;80%;81%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;88;73;Sunny and humid;86;75;N;6;62%;3%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;80;60;Mostly sunny, nice;80;62;ESE;7;53%;18%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, mild;58;34;Increasing clouds;67;37;NW;4;22%;0%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;88;58;Hazy sunshine;88;57;NNW;5;28%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;68;45;Hazy sunshine;68;45;SW;5;65%;11%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;96;72;Hazy and hot;97;72;NNW;8;22%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Cold with snow;20;10;A bit of a.m. snow;13;10;WNW;14;69%;66%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in spots;86;75;Breezy with a shower;86;75;ENE;16;61%;42%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;Sunny intervals;90;74;SW;6;70%;44%;11

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;85;61;Partly sunny, nice;85;61;SSW;5;56%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;78;Downpours;90;76;ENE;4;76%;92%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Brief p.m. showers;56;39;An afternoon shower;58;41;ENE;7;61%;63%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;91;80;Becoming cloudy;90;79;SSW;7;72%;33%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;76;69;Partly sunny, nice;77;69;SSE;8;69%;33%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;A little rain;62;53;A shower in the a.m.;63;49;WSW;4;72%;55%;3

London, United Kingdom;Very cold;32;26;Partly sunny, cold;32;22;ESE;12;70%;2%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;69;55;An afternoon shower;68;49;ESE;6;60%;42%;3

Luanda, Angola;Variable cloudiness;90;77;Mostly sunny, nice;88;76;SW;6;64%;33%;12

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;58;48;A shower or two;60;37;WNW;9;64%;60%;3

Male, Maldives;Nice with some sun;88;79;Mostly sunny, nice;88;80;ENE;12;60%;6%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;87;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;76;WNW;6;80%;74%;5

Manila, Philippines;An afternoon shower;85;77;Clouds and sunshine;88;76;WNW;6;70%;56%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Clouding up, windy;90;68;Partly sunny, cooler;73;57;SW;9;62%;66%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny;71;44;A shower or two;69;39;SW;9;28%;55%;8

Miami, United States;A passing shower;79;72;Partly sunny;80;74;ESE;9;75%;30%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Very cold with snow;10;5;Windy with snow;11;9;N;19;70%;93%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy with some sun;87;77;Breezy in the p.m.;87;77;ENE;15;62%;8%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Spotty showers;74;70;An afternoon shower;78;67;ENE;11;71%;82%;6

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;18;-4;Very cold;8;-4;W;3;62%;10%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and frigid;11;7;Frigid with snow;11;8;NE;14;67%;100%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;93;73;Some hazy sun;90;73;NNW;7;39%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;75;61;Decreasing clouds;78;61;N;8;61%;63%;8

New York, United States;A morning flurry;34;19;Clouds and sun, cold;29;20;N;6;38%;2%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;67;44;Mostly sunny;66;43;W;5;62%;1%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Frigid with a flurry;-14;-31;Sunny and frigid;-14;-31;SSW;5;82%;3%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;56;38;Mostly cloudy;59;45;E;5;57%;29%;2

Oslo, Norway;Lots of sun, cold;20;6;Sunny, but cold;23;7;NW;4;46%;0%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny;16;-7;Cloudy and very cold;7;-9;NW;9;62%;10%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;84;78;A shower or two;83;75;NNE;6;79%;94%;11

Panama City, Panama;A shower in places;90;73;A stray shower;90;72;NW;9;62%;41%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun, nice;85;76;Downpours;83;74;ENE;8;81%;85%;5

Paris, France;Cold;35;27;Clouds and sun, cold;35;23;ENE;11;38%;0%;2

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;79;59;Breezy in the p.m.;80;65;SSE;11;50%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;An afternoon shower;87;73;Partly sunny;85;72;WNW;5;49%;0%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Spotty a.m. showers;90;75;A downpour;87;75;NE;11;81%;72%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;91;67;Partly sunny, nice;89;69;ESE;6;47%;9%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Very cold;23;6;Bitterly cold;19;6;NW;4;79%;7%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;54;24;Partly sunny, mild;53;27;NE;3;69%;4%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;65;54;Morning showers;66;53;SE;9;75%;96%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;66;51;Partly sunny;67;49;NE;6;83%;2%;4

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;85;76;A little a.m. rain;84;75;ESE;9;71%;84%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;39;37;Cloudy and windy;41;38;ESE;28;59%;96%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, frigid;15;9;Cloudy and cold;17;14;NE;10;79%;9%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;83;73;A t-storm or two;85;74;W;5;76%;83%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and delightful;76;48;Mostly sunny;81;51;ENE;6;16%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;61;39;A shower in the p.m.;56;39;SE;4;67%;89%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Bitterly cold;14;-3;Frigid with sunshine;6;-7;WNW;6;70%;8%;1

San Francisco, United States;Rain this afternoon;58;50;Decreasing clouds;60;51;WNW;10;75%;47%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;81;61;A shower in places;82;63;E;6;60%;62%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in places;82;74;Breezy with a shower;82;73;ESE;13;73%;79%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray shower;70;60;A shower or two;69;60;W;5;82%;56%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny;68;45;Partly sunny;69;46;ENE;4;41%;2%;9

Santiago, Chile;Breezy in the p.m.;78;60;Low clouds breaking;81;58;SW;5;57%;35%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray shower;87;71;Sunshine and nice;86;71;NNE;9;70%;75%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of rain;63;51;Showers around;62;46;ESE;4;74%;60%;2

Seattle, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;34;29;Snow;30;26;E;7;51%;93%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Some brightening;51;25;Mostly sunny, mild;54;26;NNW;3;67%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;52;46;Cloudy and mild;54;46;E;9;83%;31%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;91;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;NNE;11;66%;56%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Breezy with rain;61;17;Much colder;29;16;W;16;52%;43%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;82;74;Some sun, a shower;82;75;E;13;67%;60%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Snow showers, cold;20;7;Mostly sunny, cold;24;19;NW;5;72%;20%;1

Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;82;68;A shower in the p.m.;87;73;N;10;55%;79%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and a t-storm;72;61;A little rain;73;64;NE;7;75%;89%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cold with flurries;17;14;Low clouds and cold;19;18;NNW;5;58%;5%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warm with hazy sun;63;42;Warm with some sun;67;47;ESE;6;43%;2%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Increasingly windy;69;39;Mostly sunny, mild;61;42;N;6;54%;8%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, mild;63;43;Sunny and mild;61;43;NNE;6;24%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sun, some clouds;73;51;Mostly sunny;69;50;NE;6;70%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Cooler with showers;55;40;Mostly sunny;53;36;ESE;4;41%;8%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Winds subsiding;55;37;Some sun;56;44;E;6;50%;9%;2

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;24;11;A snow shower, cold;19;11;NNE;11;60%;56%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, cooler;64;50;Plenty of sunshine;68;55;SE;4;48%;1%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Not as warm;66;48;Mostly cloudy;69;53;SSW;4;58%;71%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little a.m. snow;16;-15;Mostly cloudy, cold;11;-25;NNW;6;83%;44%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Very cold;32;17;Cold;33;25;E;5;32%;90%;1

Vienna, Austria;Winds subsiding;26;20;Turning sunny, cold;28;19;NNW;7;38%;27%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Increasing clouds;82;59;Plenty of sun;85;61;E;4;58%;4%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Frigid with a flurry;11;9;Frigid with snow;13;9;NNW;13;66%;85%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A little snow;14;8;A bit of snow;16;10;NW;12;77%;66%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Becoming very windy;66;57;Breezy in the p.m.;66;56;ESE;14;71%;27%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy sun;95;64;Partly sunny;92;64;SW;5;48%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and mild;54;27;Mostly sunny, mild;50;27;NE;2;56%;1%;3

