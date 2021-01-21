Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, January 21, 2021

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;87;78;Showers around;88;77;SW;6;81%;70%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy in the p.m.;76;63;Mostly sunny, windy;72;59;NW;19;58%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;46;28;Sunny;47;29;NE;5;59%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Some sun;62;53;A shower in the p.m.;67;51;WNW;12;57%;88%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Winds subsiding;46;38;Periods of sun;44;35;SSW;13;78%;56%;1

Anchorage, United States;Inc. clouds;37;31;Cloudy;36;29;NNE;3;76%;77%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;A bit of p.m. snow;34;11;Sunlit and cold;36;19;SE;6;51%;2%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and colder;10;-15;Frigid;-5;-10;SW;9;83%;66%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Spotty showers;88;73;Humid, a.m. showers;88;73;NE;6;74%;74%;10

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;58;49;More clouds than sun;59;50;SSW;5;76%;44%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;65;59;Clouds and sun;70;62;WSW;13;54%;33%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Cooler;54;35;Plenty of sunshine;60;36;NW;11;40%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;92;69;Clouds and sunshine;89;69;SE;6;67%;17%;9

Bangalore, India;Decreasing clouds;86;62;Clouds and sun, nice;85;60;E;6;54%;3%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Decreasing clouds;90;68;Partly sunny;92;70;SSW;5;44%;0%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Increasingly windy;60;52;Very windy;60;47;WNW;24;64%;60%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, mild;43;23;Brilliant sunshine;39;19;SSW;4;36%;2%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, mild;56;41;More clouds than sun;55;44;SSE;9;65%;43%;1

Berlin, Germany;Breezy this morning;51;44;A little a.m. rain;48;34;WNW;9;66%;67%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;70;44;Clouds and sunshine;68;46;ESE;6;69%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;84;65;Partly sunny, nice;83;65;ESE;9;53%;12%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Some sunshine;45;38;A passing shower;52;45;S;13;85%;82%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Breezy;46;39;Variable cloudiness;44;34;SSW;6;79%;27%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Becoming cloudy;46;30;Partly sunny, mild;48;33;SW;4;61%;19%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds breaking;52;40;A shower in the p.m.;52;43;SSE;10;70%;81%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;90;69;Sunny and very warm;91;72;ENE;10;51%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;84;68;Nice with some sun;85;67;SE;5;44%;57%;11

Busan, South Korea;A stray p.m. shower;55;44;Showers around;55;44;NNE;5;82%;71%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine;64;46;Plenty of sunshine;66;48;NNE;11;46%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Becoming cloudy;79;64;Mostly sunny, humid;82;65;S;11;68%;25%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;83;68;Partly sunny;84;68;SE;3;54%;10%;8

Chennai, India;A morning shower;88;74;Clouds and sun;88;73;ENE;4;73%;2%;7

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, windy;40;19;Breezy and colder;23;12;NW;17;54%;2%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;90;74;An afternoon shower;88;74;WNW;5;75%;82%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A bit of rain;44;38;A shower;40;32;SW;12;85%;56%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sun, some clouds;77;67;Clouds and sun, nice;79;67;NNE;10;49%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;A little p.m. rain;62;52;A shower in the a.m.;60;47;E;7;75%;59%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy, windy;88;79;A t-storm around;90;78;NNE;16;73%;65%;6

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;73;45;Hazy sunshine;68;51;ESE;5;73%;1%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;48;28;Partly sunny;47;30;SW;6;48%;17%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Decreasing clouds;76;60;Hazy sun;79;60;NNW;4;50%;1%;5

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;WSW;5;76%;76%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A shower in the p.m.;42;32;Partly sunny, chilly;40;29;W;12;81%;21%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun and warm;62;27;A bit of a.m. snow;28;8;ENE;8;58%;92%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A couple of showers;62;58;Spotty showers;64;53;W;20;75%;69%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;69;62;Areas of low clouds;74;63;SE;4;61%;19%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Rather cloudy;80;60;A t-storm around;82;57;ESE;6;60%;55%;11

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;79;61;Partly sunny;81;60;ENE;5;63%;2%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy with snow;29;27;Spotty showers;36;33;SSW;11;94%;83%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;90;74;A shower in the p.m.;88;75;S;6;66%;89%;6

Hong Kong, China;Plenty of sunshine;75;64;Some sunshine;76;62;S;5;61%;17%;5

Honolulu, United States;A p.m. shower or two;81;72;A little p.m. rain;81;72;ENE;18;61%;82%;5

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;88;62;Sunny and beautiful;86;62;ESE;5;49%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;70;43;Partly sunny;66;48;NE;7;50%;78%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Becoming cloudy;48;43;Clouds and sun;54;46;S;6;67%;36%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers this morning;82;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;76;NW;7;74%;58%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;89;73;Sunny and beautiful;87;73;N;7;42%;6%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;85;59;Sunny;87;60;E;4;33%;4%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mild with clearing;58;27;Showers around;47;12;SW;5;47%;85%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;81;62;Sunny and breezy;81;52;NW;13;59%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;63;41;Hazy sunshine;64;40;ESE;4;70%;3%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy in the p.m.;86;60;Turning sunny;87;63;NNW;12;25%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Not as cold;36;31;Clouds and sunshine;44;36;S;9;70%;25%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;86;76;Partly sunny;87;76;NE;9;61%;27%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;90;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;75;W;6;71%;68%;4

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sun;80;60;Sunny and pleasant;78;60;NNE;5;41%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon showers;91;75;Showers around;86;73;W;4;80%;99%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A touch of rain;53;38;A morning shower;54;38;E;10;68%;57%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;89;74;Nice with sunshine;89;74;SSW;5;73%;5%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;78;68;Partly sunny;79;69;SSE;7;65%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Occasional rain;58;53;Some sun, a shower;58;50;W;11;77%;66%;3

London, United Kingdom;Breezy this morning;47;35;Partly sunny;43;32;SW;7;79%;28%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;71;52;A few p.m. showers;62;48;SSW;7;75%;87%;2

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;88;78;Partly sunny, nice;88;78;SW;7;64%;43%;12

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;49;44;Spotty showers;47;33;WSW;17;69%;70%;2

Male, Maldives;Sun, some clouds;88;81;A t-storm or two;87;80;ENE;7;72%;80%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;74;A t-storm around;86;75;SE;7;77%;65%;7

Manila, Philippines;A few a.m. showers;87;76;A p.m. t-storm;85;76;SE;4;78%;80%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;90;68;Sun and clouds;85;64;S;9;40%;3%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;77;49;Mostly sunny;78;51;SW;4;33%;6%;6

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;76;62;Mostly sunny;78;63;W;7;58%;5%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Not as cold;34;28;Clouds and sun;35;34;S;8;91%;39%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, breezy;90;78;Mostly sunny, breezy;90;77;ENE;14;65%;33%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;81;65;Sunny and beautiful;83;66;NE;10;64%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Snow;26;24;Mostly cloudy;29;13;W;3;79%;44%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy with snow;20;19;Mostly cloudy;37;35;S;6;72%;44%;1

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sun;84;69;Hazy sunshine;87;72;N;7;52%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;79;61;A thunderstorm;77;61;NE;13;68%;71%;10

New York, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;42;33;Partly sunny, breezy;43;27;NW;19;46%;4%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;54;38;Mostly cloudy;56;40;NE;6;48%;3%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with flurries;11;4;A bit of a.m. snow;7;-11;WSW;8;86%;82%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine;57;44;A bit of rain;54;45;NE;6;79%;72%;1

Oslo, Norway;Snow, sleet and rain;38;35;Snow and rain;37;32;SSW;8;86%;86%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Snow, not as cold;29;23;Becoming cloudy;25;6;WNW;11;81%;44%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;86;79;An afternoon shower;86;79;ENE;9;79%;75%;12

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;89;74;A t-storm in spots;89;74;NNW;9;69%;55%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;83;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;75;E;6;77%;81%;9

Paris, France;Cooler, p.m. rain;47;39;Variable cloudiness;45;32;SSW;6;74%;57%;2

Perth, Australia;Warmer;97;68;Very warm;95;68;S;12;39%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning cloudy;89;75;Partly sunny;92;74;SW;4;46%;36%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain and a t-storm;86;75;Overcast, a t-storm;90;75;NNE;11;77%;74%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Hazy sunshine;89;68;Mostly sunny;91;68;SSW;5;49%;12%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;42;35;Showers around;49;36;ENE;6;63%;70%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy, p.m. rain;46;33;Mild with some sun;46;29;NNE;3;82%;2%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, p.m. rain;67;52;Afternoon rain;63;51;E;7;71%;87%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;67;53;Mainly cloudy;64;51;N;11;89%;44%;1

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;85;78;A t-storm in spots;84;77;SE;10;69%;64%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy this morning;32;23;Periods of sun;27;25;N;17;66%;0%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;37;32;Partly sunny;37;34;S;12;91%;44%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;87;76;Clouds and sun, nice;87;76;E;8;62%;7%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Winds subsiding;61;37;Sunny, but cool;58;40;N;9;22%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;58;49;A shower and t-storm;58;48;SSW;10;81%;86%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A bit of ice;20;20;Ice to rain;35;34;SSE;7;81%;81%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partial sunshine;59;49;Spotty showers;54;44;NW;8;74%;72%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;79;62;A stray thunderstorm;80;63;ENE;10;62%;42%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine and nice;83;73;Partly sunny;83;71;SE;8;70%;28%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;85;65;Plenty of sunshine;84;66;SSW;6;62%;10%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;77;42;Mostly sunny;76;42;E;5;25%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;91;58;Sunny;94;58;SW;7;37%;4%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, humid;87;72;Mostly sunny, nice;88;72;NNE;9;73%;6%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of rain;57;50;Showery;53;46;W;10;83%;94%;2

Seattle, United States;A passing shower;47;39;Partly sunny, chilly;47;34;N;6;62%;14%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy, p.m. rain;46;39;Mainly cloudy, mild;51;35;NE;3;72%;5%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;61;48;Rain and drizzle;54;43;NNE;8;82%;85%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;87;76;Brief p.m. showers;87;77;NNE;6;74%;86%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;42;29;Variable cloudiness;49;35;S;6;73%;14%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;82;73;A passing shower;82;74;E;5;71%;66%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Occasional rain;42;35;Spotty showers;41;35;SSW;9;91%;77%;0

Sydney, Australia;Warmer;80;68;Mostly sunny;86;75;N;10;55%;5%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Turning cloudy, warm;76;66;A little p.m. rain;78;65;ENE;9;74%;69%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow showers;33;32;Spotty showers;39;33;S;10;85%;68%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mild with clearing;63;23;Quite cold;25;22;SE;7;92%;62%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Increasingly windy;39;25;Sunny;39;24;NNE;4;63%;0%;2

Tehran, Iran;Cooler;42;21;Sunny, but cold;38;26;SSW;7;25%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;62;41;Mostly sunny;67;41;E;5;39%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;58;47;Spotty showers;60;48;SE;9;68%;73%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny;49;38;Turning cloudy;53;40;NNE;5;50%;37%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;38;30;Breezy with flurries;31;18;WNW;19;62%;81%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;65;52;Plenty of sunshine;66;54;S;6;46%;1%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;66;46;Mostly cloudy;68;52;S;6;49%;64%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sunshine;14;-4;Hazy sunshine;23;1;ESE;4;68%;6%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;47;34;Sunny;47;33;NE;3;38%;0%;2

Vienna, Austria;Clouds breaking;44;36;Spotty showers;53;42;SSE;3;76%;84%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Plenty of sunshine;85;63;Sun, some clouds;81;65;ENE;4;52%;0%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;35;28;Partly sunny;37;33;S;10;90%;44%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;43;34;Partly sunny;41;35;S;10;92%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;68;57;Breezy in the p.m.;69;62;N;11;62%;28%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy and less humid;93;69;Mostly cloudy;92;70;SW;5;49%;1%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny;27;11;Sunny, but cold;24;8;NE;2;41%;0%;3

