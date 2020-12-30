Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, December 30, 2020

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid;88;79;Partly sunny, humid;88;79;SW;8;80%;30%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and delightful;77;63;Hazy sun;78;63;NNE;6;55%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sun;58;41;Brilliant sunshine;59;44;ENE;8;53%;12%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;57;44;Mostly sunny;56;45;SW;7;54%;5%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;44;35;Cloudy;39;33;NNE;7;92%;44%;0

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;30;18;Colder;20;9;NNE;7;83%;0%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cold with sunshine;35;28;Sunny, but chilly;43;29;E;5;38%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing and cold;8;-15;Frigid;-3;-13;SE;6;79%;57%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A strong t-storm;95;74;A strong t-storm;83;70;SE;7;88%;49%;3

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;65;54;Brief a.m. showers;63;49;WSW;10;74%;75%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;69;59;Sun and clouds;73;60;W;8;62%;27%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;66;43;Hazy sunshine;68;44;NNW;5;52%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;90;72;A t-storm around;90;74;SE;7;69%;55%;7

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, nice;85;65;A t-storm around;78;60;E;10;71%;52%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny and hot;93;68;Not as hot;85;67;ENE;9;43%;12%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this morning;56;41;Breezy;55;42;W;14;60%;71%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny, but very cold;21;9;Sunny, but chilly;32;9;N;7;17%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mild with rain;56;42;A little a.m. rain;45;33;WSW;4;84%;69%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;37;31;Becoming cloudy;37;28;SE;6;83%;74%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;65;46;Spotty showers;68;47;SSE;5;70%;85%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;86;66;Partly sunny;86;66;SSW;4;54%;19%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds;41;31;Clearing;39;27;SSE;6;85%;19%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A passing shower;39;33;Chilly with rain;36;31;WNW;5;93%;88%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing and mild;50;39;A little p.m. rain;53;37;WSW;5;77%;62%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Occasional rain;44;36;Cloudy;39;28;N;5;90%;40%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds breaking;82;57;Sunny and nice;80;65;NE;7;33%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;87;66;Inc. clouds;86;67;NNE;6;43%;63%;8

Busan, South Korea;Breezy and colder;31;15;Not as cold;39;22;W;9;59%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;70;50;Hazy sunshine;70;52;N;4;57%;1%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;73;58;Sun and clouds, nice;72;57;SSE;9;59%;3%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower;84;69;Partly sunny;84;69;ENE;4;57%;40%;7

Chennai, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;77;Mostly cloudy;87;75;NE;11;72%;27%;6

Chicago, United States;Morning rain, cloudy;40;18;Partly sunny;33;26;E;4;59%;14%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;89;72;Afternoon showers;85;73;E;5;82%;87%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A touch of rain;38;35;Still cloudy;36;31;S;10;86%;44%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, breezy;76;70;Clouds and sunshine;78;70;NNE;14;73%;1%;4

Dallas, United States;Rain and a t-storm;61;42;Rain and a t-storm;45;39;S;10;91%;94%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;90;78;A t-storm around;89;77;NE;11;75%;67%;4

Delhi, India;Cool with some sun;59;39;Hazy sun;63;41;N;3;71%;0%;3

Denver, United States;Periods of sun;41;25;Becoming cloudy;44;26;N;6;42%;12%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;78;54;Hazy sunshine;80;53;NW;6;55%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;A shower in the a.m.;86;75;SSW;5;77%;77%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Showers around, cold;37;29;Spotty showers;40;33;NNW;13;84%;70%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sun;44;19;Plenty of sun;43;20;NNE;6;29%;0%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Brilliant sunshine;57;44;Plenty of sun;58;51;W;11;62%;67%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cooler;64;50;Hazy sunshine;60;47;NE;8;37%;0%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy;79;60;A t-storm in spots;81;61;NE;8;67%;55%;8

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;80;64;Spotty showers;83;64;ESE;11;65%;63%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Occasional rain;39;33;Rain and snow shower;36;33;W;7;99%;58%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;86;73;Mainly cloudy;86;72;NNE;11;53%;44%;3

Hong Kong, China;Not as warm;66;45;Mostly sunny;60;47;NNE;7;30%;0%;4

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;82;72;Windy;81;72;ENE;19;59%;31%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;81;61;Hazy sunshine;77;61;SE;7;64%;23%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;63;35;Hazy sun;63;37;NNW;5;46%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, mild;60;51;Mostly sunny, mild;60;49;S;6;70%;44%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;88;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;77;WNW;8;77%;69%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;85;74;Humid with hazy sun;84;74;NNE;7;67%;44%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A strong t-storm;85;60;Clouds and sun;85;60;NNE;7;50%;63%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sun;51;19;Hazy sunshine;50;20;WSW;4;13%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy with hazy sun;74;49;Mostly sunny, breezy;74;47;NNE;13;24%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;63;37;Hazy sunshine;67;36;S;4;47%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;93;67;Hazy sun;93;68;NNW;10;30%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Hazy sun;44;42;Cloudy;46;45;SE;6;89%;74%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, nice;86;76;Breezy in the p.m.;88;76;NNE;12;53%;5%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;87;75;Cloudy;89;74;W;5;69%;72%;3

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;77;56;Hazy sunshine;76;54;NNE;6;54%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. shower;90;75;A shower or two;89;76;NE;3;70%;81%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;57;40;Showers around;54;38;E;9;72%;87%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;89;76;High clouds;89;76;SW;5;76%;27%;4

Lima, Peru;Mainly cloudy;77;67;Some brightening;77;68;SSE;7;72%;42%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;54;45;A shower in the p.m.;55;43;NW;8;79%;66%;2

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sunshine;40;30;Partly sunny;37;30;N;5;81%;65%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;64;46;Partly sunny;66;47;N;6;37%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;84;78;Some brightening;86;78;SSW;6;70%;44%;5

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, chilly;45;30;Afternoon rain;42;33;W;8;75%;88%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;87;79;A p.m. t-storm;86;78;E;12;78%;67%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;80;73;A t-storm around;87;75;ENE;5;77%;64%;5

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;86;74;Mostly cloudy;81;73;E;8;69%;44%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;77;60;Mostly cloudy;79;64;SE;10;59%;63%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;74;47;Partly sunny;73;43;SSW;7;25%;0%;5

Miami, United States;Winds subsiding;79;73;Winds subsiding;81;73;ESE;16;63%;18%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;37;35;Cloudy;37;32;NNE;4;93%;44%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, breezy;89;78;Breezy in the p.m.;90;75;ENE;15;63%;11%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;56;Sunny and pleasant;72;59;ENE;11;42%;1%;11

Montreal, Canada;Snow this afternoon;29;27;Areas of low clouds;33;19;N;7;73%;13%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;36;34;Low clouds;36;32;SSE;9;87%;44%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;84;71;Hazy sunshine;90;74;NNE;6;49%;1%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;81;60;A t-storm around;77;61;NE;13;68%;65%;11

New York, United States;Partly sunny;42;39;A little a.m. rain;48;34;NNW;7;62%;61%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and beautiful;66;47;Partly sunny, nice;66;47;NNW;6;67%;2%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy, p.m. snow;12;-16;Very cold;-14;-24;SSW;8;76%;44%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Spotty showers;53;29;Rain and snow shower;41;30;W;12;52%;52%;3

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;33;29;A snow shower;31;24;NNE;5;84%;80%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Snow, not as cold;31;28;Low clouds;32;18;NW;12;71%;6%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of showers;85;79;An afternoon shower;84;78;ENE;6;77%;85%;9

Panama City, Panama;A shower;84;73;A shower;85;74;NNW;4;75%;68%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;Afternoon showers;87;77;E;5;78%;100%;7

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;40;33;Mostly cloudy;38;25;WNW;9;80%;31%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunshine, not as hot;90;66;Sunny and pleasant;87;66;ESE;11;43%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Becoming cloudy;93;73;Not as warm;84;71;NNE;12;50%;44%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;76;A t-storm around;91;76;ENE;12;69%;55%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;88;64;Partly sunny, nice;90;66;SE;6;43%;1%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunshine;37;27;Mostly sunny;33;28;ESE;6;79%;14%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Frigid;13;2;Sunny, not as cold;22;5;NNW;7;31%;1%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;65;51;Heavy p.m. showers;67;50;SSW;8;72%;85%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;61;41;Sunshine;59;43;SE;5;72%;3%;3

Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;84;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;78;SE;9;71%;74%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;30;29;An afternoon flurry;35;28;NNW;7;59%;54%;0

Riga, Latvia;A passing shower;38;34;Rain and snow shower;37;30;S;4;95%;49%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Periods of sun;90;78;Sunny and very warm;93;75;N;5;58%;46%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;69;49;Hazy sun;66;54;ESE;7;46%;28%;4

Rome, Italy;Showers;51;37;Partly sunny, chilly;50;39;ESE;3;80%;44%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;36;30;A morning shower;34;28;SSW;6;89%;77%;0

San Francisco, United States;Periods of sun;55;49;Turning sunny;59;45;NNE;8;69%;5%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Spotty showers;75;63;Spotty showers;76;63;ENE;7;72%;61%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;80;74;Brief showers, windy;81;75;ENE;18;74%;87%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partial sunshine;82;65;Humid;79;64;ESE;6;83%;44%;3

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;76;46;Mostly sunny;75;45;ESE;4;35%;5%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;93;54;Clouds and sun, hot;97;56;SW;6;17%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, breezy;83;71;A shower or two;83;71;N;13;71%;59%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;52;41;Spotty showers;53;39;NW;7;91%;78%;1

Seattle, United States;Rain;48;43;Cloudy;50;44;S;9;80%;68%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Frigid with sunshine;17;8;Not as cold;26;13;WNW;5;38%;1%;2

Shanghai, China;Windy and very cold;30;23;Sunny, but cold;32;25;WNW;10;37%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;91;79;A t-storm around;88;77;NNW;12;72%;74%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;59;39;Showers;48;34;SW;6;85%;72%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;81;74;A shower or two;81;74;ENE;17;77%;84%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A little rain;37;34;Cloudy with a shower;39;33;SW;5;94%;80%;0

Sydney, Australia;Rain and drizzle;72;65;A little rain;74;66;SE;11;74%;82%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;54;42;Mostly cloudy, cool;53;50;ENE;9;67%;30%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;37;30;Rain and snow shower;35;27;SW;3;98%;55%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning cloudy;37;24;Mostly sunny, cold;36;23;E;4;80%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;46;29;Some sun;47;30;NNE;4;62%;0%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;50;35;Hazy sun;52;34;SE;5;22%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;72;50;Sunshine and nice;72;51;SSE;3;60%;2%;3

Tirana, Albania;Rain;63;49;Periods of rain;59;41;SE;5;66%;87%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler, morning rain;52;29;Chilly with sunshine;43;31;ENE;7;37%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Some afternoon snow;41;31;Partly sunny;36;27;WNW;11;67%;2%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;69;50;Partly sunny;61;48;N;6;61%;28%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy in the p.m.;60;45;Mostly sunny;59;39;SSW;9;64%;14%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny, not as cold;-6;-33;Not as cold;2;-21;W;3;55%;8%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;43;41;An afternoon shower;46;42;SE;4;75%;90%;0

Vienna, Austria;Decreasing clouds;42;31;Partly sunny;38;27;E;4;73%;13%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Some sun, not as hot;83;56;Nice with sunshine;72;53;E;7;39%;0%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;39;31;Rain and snow shower;33;25;SSE;5;88%;59%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Spotty showers;42;31;Cloudy;36;29;ENE;4;92%;20%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;61;55;Partial sunshine;68;58;NE;10;63%;3%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy and very warm;91;73;Partly sunny;92;69;S;6;46%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;34;20;Abundant sunshine;36;21;NE;2;34%;0%;2

