Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, October 18, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;84;77;A t-storm in spots;83;77;SSW;9;85%;73%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;95;76;Plenty of sun;94;77;N;10;39%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;86;61;Mostly sunny;87;64;W;3;44%;3%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;70;53;Sunny and pleasant;74;60;SE;7;54%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;55;45;Mostly cloudy;55;46;SSE;9;83%;29%;1

Anchorage, United States;Rain and snow shower;38;31;Sun and clouds;39;29;NE;5;77%;33%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;86;49;Sunny and very warm;85;52;E;6;15%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, cooler;47;24;Clouds and sun;54;33;SSW;10;45%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Warm with sunshine;94;72;Very hot;98;75;ENE;9;38%;4%;11

Athens, Greece;A shower or two;78;60;A shower in spots;73;58;N;9;61%;64%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;64;56;Rain and drizzle;68;59;WNW;10;76%;64%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;95;62;Sunny and hot;96;63;NNW;7;22%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;92;74;Partly sunny and hot;96;73;ESE;6;60%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;69;A stray thunderstorm;81;69;WSW;6;81%;68%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray a.m. t-storm;80;74;Mainly cloudy;80;75;N;6;77%;44%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;68;52;Partly sunny;69;59;S;9;70%;9%;3

Beijing, China;Plenty of sun;70;41;Partly sunny;68;45;WNW;5;45%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or two;56;38;Partly sunny;58;36;ESE;4;70%;1%;3

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;50;43;A shower or two;52;41;S;6;60%;58%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;68;49;A little p.m. rain;67;47;ESE;5;69%;91%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;65;A thunderstorm;80;64;E;7;81%;78%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;55;38;Periods of sun;54;40;ENE;4;73%;14%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;55;42;Mostly cloudy;56;47;SSE;5;77%;12%;2

Bucharest, Romania;A shower or two;60;39;Partly sunny;60;36;SSW;4;63%;2%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;54;38;Partly sunny;56;40;S;5;66%;8%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;86;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;54;SE;8;62%;86%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;85;70;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;69;NNE;8;41%;78%;4

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;72;50;Nice with some sun;71;52;NNE;7;53%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;90;70;Partly sunny, warm;94;73;NE;11;40%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;68;54;Mostly cloudy;65;53;WNW;8;59%;32%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;84;66;A thunderstorm;84;67;S;4;56%;63%;10

Chennai, India;A t-storm in spots;82;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;SSW;7;74%;67%;4

Chicago, United States;Midday rain, cooler;52;39;An afternoon shower;49;43;NE;7;60%;58%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sunshine;87;79;A morning shower;87;79;SW;7;77%;75%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Inc. clouds;51;38;A shower in places;52;44;SW;8;61%;55%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Humid with some sun;89;81;Hazy sun;93;82;WSW;5;71%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Humid and warmer;87;62;Not as warm;77;67;E;6;66%;29%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;88;72;A shower in the a.m.;88;71;SE;8;68%;59%;11

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;91;69;Hazy sun;90;65;W;5;36%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Cooler;58;42;Warmer with sunshine;75;46;SSW;6;26%;1%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;76;N;5;74%;71%;5

Dili, East Timor;An afternoon shower;97;72;An afternoon shower;90;72;SE;6;60%;58%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;58;49;A little rain;56;50;SE;14;89%;92%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;75;45;Sunny and pleasant;73;47;NE;4;32%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;70;64;Partly sunny;70;65;ENE;14;75%;71%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Morning rain, cloudy;75;68;Remaining cloudy;72;68;N;10;66%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;87;56;Sunny and nice;87;58;ENE;7;30%;0%;13

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm or two;85;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;74;E;12;82%;87%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Occasional rain;43;33;Rain and drizzle;40;32;NW;12;80%;79%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;85;77;A stray thunderstorm;86;77;W;4;88%;74%;4

Hong Kong, China;Partial sunshine;85;69;Mostly sunny;84;68;NE;8;63%;39%;7

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;85;74;Showers, mainly late;85;75;SSE;9;68%;85%;2

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;71;A t-storm around;85;71;NE;5;78%;81%;2

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;91;61;Hazy sunshine;88;61;N;6;39%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Downpours;66;58;Partly sunny;64;59;NE;10;60%;49%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;More clouds than sun;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;ENE;7;67%;69%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;100;80;Hot with hazy sun;99;80;N;8;30%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, warm;89;66;Mostly sunny, warm;90;64;NNW;9;23%;2%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;83;40;Sunny and pleasant;77;42;SW;4;17%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Rather cloudy, warm;97;79;Partly sunny;96;77;WSW;5;47%;27%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Spotty p.m. showers;82;62;A shower in the p.m.;80;61;SSE;5;72%;63%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;102;78;Sunny and very warm;103;77;N;8;19%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;50;43;A shower or two;52;36;WSW;9;63%;60%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower and t-storm;88;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;79;E;10;68%;83%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;90;74;A t-storm around;89;73;SW;6;71%;80%;12

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;81;An afternoon shower;94;80;SW;4;69%;72%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy and very warm;94;75;A t-storm or two;92;75;E;5;73%;76%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Afternoon showers;55;37;Afternoon showers;55;36;NE;9;74%;100%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;87;76;A t-storm or two;85;74;SW;6;82%;71%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;66;59;Partly sunny;66;60;SSE;10;78%;4%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;71;60;Heavy afternoon rain;70;62;S;12;80%;94%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;55;46;Mostly cloudy;57;53;SSE;10;71%;79%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;84;62;Some sun;81;61;S;5;65%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Sun and clouds;84;76;Partly sunny;83;76;SW;7;72%;67%;13

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;71;45;Partly sunny;75;56;SSW;2;46%;29%;4

Male, Maldives;Variable cloudiness;86;83;A passing shower;88;82;W;11;73%;73%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;90;77;A t-storm around;90;77;WNW;4;70%;74%;7

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. shower or two;84;78;Partly sunny;93;78;ENE;6;65%;55%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Cloudy and cooler;55;46;Clouds and sun;64;46;SSE;9;65%;27%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;76;53;A t-storm around;76;50;N;5;47%;55%;8

Miami, United States;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;80;A t-storm in spots;85;79;ENE;15;75%;78%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;44;36;A shower or two;46;36;W;12;66%;80%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunshine, pleasant;85;78;Mostly sunny, nice;85;78;S;10;70%;32%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and very warm;83;70;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;52;SSE;8;47%;91%;4

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;58;49;Rain and drizzle;52;45;ESE;2;78%;95%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;49;36;Partly sunny;43;36;WSW;11;65%;64%;1

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;90;80;Hazy sun and humid;89;80;NNW;6;77%;55%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;A shower and t-storm;75;58;A t-storm around;79;60;NNE;7;58%;55%;8

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;63;52;Mostly cloudy;66;58;SE;6;68%;29%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;87;62;Mostly cloudy;89;67;W;8;53%;4%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing and colder;39;30;Becoming cloudy;38;36;SSW;11;64%;54%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Decreasing clouds;69;55;Cloudy;67;52;NNE;5;65%;27%;2

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;48;29;Partly sunny;44;32;NE;3;64%;67%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Plenty of clouds;56;41;Showers around;50;37;N;7;85%;96%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;85;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;79;ESE;9;77%;70%;13

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm or two;84;76;A shower and t-storm;85;76;SW;8;84%;86%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;93;76;Clouds and sun;93;77;E;7;65%;4%;10

Paris, France;Turning cloudy;58;40;Partly sunny;58;49;SSE;8;67%;14%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;86;61;Sunny and pleasant;79;60;S;10;50%;7%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Rain and a t-storm;86;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;76;NNE;5;83%;74%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid with some sun;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;ESE;11;76%;65%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A thunderstorm;89;73;A t-storm around;88;72;ESE;4;62%;55%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;51;39;Clouds and sun, cool;50;36;SSE;5;66%;5%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;70;46;Partly sunny;70;41;NNE;4;69%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;69;52;Downpours;67;52;E;8;69%;99%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;78;56;Sunshine, pleasant;78;60;SSE;5;61%;3%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;86;74;A stray shower;85;76;ESE;9;65%;67%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;46;37;Mostly sunny;44;35;SSW;7;69%;44%;1

Riga, Latvia;Periods of rain;46;38;Rain and drizzle;46;39;W;15;67%;80%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Turning cloudy;79;68;Variable cloudiness;81;69;ENE;7;65%;10%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;90;63;Hazy sunshine;92;64;N;7;13%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;68;47;Mostly sunny;69;46;N;5;68%;2%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy, p.m. rain;41;37;A morning shower;40;34;NW;9;75%;82%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;74;55;Partly sunny;70;54;SW;7;64%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;82;62;A shower and t-storm;79;63;WSW;5;79%;88%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;86;75;A t-storm around;86;75;NW;5;69%;42%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;77;65;A shower and t-storm;77;64;NW;4;93%;85%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;82;44;Sunny and pleasant;74;42;NE;6;23%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;78;47;Hazy sunshine;75;50;WSW;5;45%;22%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower and t-storm;87;74;A t-storm around;89;74;N;6;70%;55%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, warmer;76;54;Heavy afternoon rain;73;62;SSE;14;70%;95%;1

Seattle, United States;A little rain;62;53;Spotty showers;58;51;SE;5;78%;69%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine;68;46;Becoming cloudy;71;45;NW;4;66%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;72;61;Cloudy;70;61;NE;9;56%;7%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;88;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;80;ESE;5;70%;59%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. shower or two;57;36;Partly sunny;56;35;SSE;6;64%;1%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;87;74;Mostly sunny, nice;85;76;W;1;69%;4%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Cooler;43;35;Partly sunny;44;29;NNW;11;50%;16%;2

Sydney, Australia;Showers around;74;60;Rain and drizzle;67;59;E;13;66%;73%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers;76;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;73;ENE;12;75%;74%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Periods of rain;44;37;Rain and drizzle;43;37;NW;16;67%;82%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;76;50;Sunny and nice;78;49;ENE;6;27%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny, nice and warm;75;52;Partly sunny, warm;79;59;NW;4;47%;7%;3

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;79;53;Sunny and nice;76;54;WSW;5;15%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Abundant sunshine;89;71;Plenty of sunshine;87;72;N;7;52%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;A shower or two;69;48;Partly sunny;73;49;E;4;56%;3%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;66;55;A little p.m. rain;63;55;NNE;6;76%;83%;2

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy and breezy;55;43;Afternoon rain;50;43;NNE;5;76%;94%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy;74;65;Mostly sunny, nice;74;62;NNE;6;55%;26%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Nice with some sun;73;54;Lots of sun, nice;73;57;SE;5;51%;3%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;50;17;Clouds and sun;52;23;NNW;7;35%;25%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;55;48;Mostly cloudy;55;44;W;6;68%;33%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;55;38;Partly sunny;54;40;ESE;4;69%;27%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A few showers;76;71;A little p.m. rain;76;71;WNW;5;82%;91%;2

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;48;36;A shower or two;46;36;WSW;11;66%;81%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Spotty showers;48;38;A shower or two;49;36;WSW;11;82%;61%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Mainly cloudy;61;55;Windy;64;55;NW;27;84%;65%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;76;A quick shower;85;75;ESE;8;74%;73%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny, nice and warm;75;48;Sunny and pleasant;73;46;NE;3;37%;0%;4

_____

